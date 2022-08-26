ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Battle Creek, MI

Kalamazoo/Battle Creek airport adding second direct flight to Florida

By Mike Ellis, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 5 days ago
A new regular flight from the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport to Fort Meyers, Florida, will start in November, adding to a new Orlando route that starts in October.

Houston-based Avelo Airlines, which previously announced passenger service to Orlando in July, said Thursday it will also begin a Kalamazoo/Battle Creek route to Fort Meyers, Florida, route this fall.

Andrew Levy, CEO of the airline, said the company made the decision to add the Fort Meyers connection based on early bookings for Orlando flights and a new route out of airports that will help to establish Fort Meyers as an Avelo Airlines hub.

Lansing's Capitol Region International Airport has also added direct Orlando and Fort Meyers flights.

"To say we're pleased with initial bookings to Orlando would be an understatement, we're adding a second destination to Fort Meyers," said Jim Olson, head of communications for Avelo, during a Lansing announcement Thursday.

A message was left with Craig Williams, director of the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek airport.

In Kalamazoo/Battle Creek, the Orlando route begins with an inaugural flight on Oct. 26 and the regular flights start Oct. 31 and will run on Mondays and Fridays. The Fort Meyers route launches on Nov. 11 and is regular starting Nov. 19, on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In Lansing, the Orlando route begins Oct. 26 and the Fort Meyers one starts on Nov. 11.

Two new passenger routes are some of the biggest changes at the airport in years, said Nicole Noll-Williams, president and CEO of the Lansing airport. The airport has also expanded cargo capacity and is looking at recruiting companies to help develop land around the airport.

Avelo Airlines, a budget carrier launched about a year and a half ago, came to Lansing and Kalamazoo/Battle Creek with the July announcement of the Orlando route.

The Orlando direct flights, on Thursdays and Sundays, have booked well and the second route is opening with initial prices of around $79, Levy said. The company offered an introductory rate of $59 for one-way flights to Orlando booked by the end of July and completed before Feb. 15, some of the Orlando flights leaving on Sunday are still available for $49.

The airline has 27 destinations, including major hubs in Burbank, California; New Haven, Connecticut; and Orlando.

The Battle Creek Enquirer

