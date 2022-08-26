Read full article on original website
Nucor plans $200M upgrade to South Carolina plant
HUGER, S.C. — Nucor Corp. is planning a five-year, $200 million mill modernization at its Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. That includes an air separation unit built by Nucor subsidiary Universal Industrial Gases. The unit, which separates specific gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon from...
New South again named among Best Places to Work in S.C.
GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply has earned the award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina
Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.
Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
Counties with the oldest homes in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in South Carolina using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
After decline, South Carolina COVID-19 cases see another uptick
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers, which saw a decline two weeks ago, were on the rise again last week, according to information published Tuesday afternoon from the state’s health agency. Two weeks ago, cases were down by 22.1% from that previous week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and […]
MPA Strategies Director of Development, Adrienne Patrick, Secures Federal Grant for The City of Westminster
Columbia, SC – Adrienne Patrick, Director of Development at MPA Strategies, recently secured a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to develop a Downtown Master Plan for the City of Westminster. The ARC awarded the grant to develop a downtown master plan to guide the City of Westminster...
Systems restored, EBT cards should work again in South Carolina, DSS says
COLUMBIA, S.C. — An outage impacting the use of Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) cards in multiple states across the U.S. appears to have been resolved - at least in South Carolina. The Department of Social Services (DSS) initially confirmed to News19 that a processing issue with approved retailers was...
More than 350 acres added to this South Carolina State Park
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — South Carolinians who enjoy the outdoors have one more reason to celebrate this week. Over 350 acres of land -- comprised of three tracts -- have been added to Lee State Park, just east of Bishopville in Lee County. South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation &...
This Is The Most Dangerous Road In South Carolina
A new report evaluates the most dangerous roadways across America, including this stretch of highway in South Carolina.
Rapid hire events for onsite wastewater inspectors around South Carolina: DHEC
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — South Carolinians interested in a career that helps protect people’s health and the environment are encouraged to attend a rapid hire event hosted by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to recruit onsite wastewater inspectors. These full-time state-government positions include...
Tour of South Carolina’s top beaches
National Beach Day, the annual event that encourages people to clean up the shores, is being held today. To celebrate, we created a visual tour of some of the most beautiful beaches in South Carolina, listed by US News.
What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? The internet wants to know
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
South Carolina law firms plan action against Greenville-based cheerleading and dance school
Two law firms have announced they are taking legal action against Rockstar Cheer just days after its owner committed suicide, alleging years of sexual misconduct.
A South Carolina Town Tops The List For The Friendliest In The Country
Well, bless your heart. Thank you so much! You look thirsty, would you like a glass of tea? I’m just trying to be friendly here. Double honors for South Carolina, it was recently named the friendliest state in the country and one of our towns has been named the friendliest city.
First Black female superintendent in South Carolina passes away
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The former superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two has passed away, leaving many people in the Midlands reflecting on her impact. “It just was a shock to hear that Dr. Wilder passed away," said Clarendon NAACP president Willie Briggs. According to the...
Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
When Food Stamps Recipients in South Carolina Will Receive September SNAP Payments
SNAP, which is administered by the Department of Social Services (DSS) in South Carolina, provides food-purchasing assistance to low-income households. SNAP recipients receive monthly scheduled...
Laurens Co. bridge closing in 2 weeks as SCDOT works to replace it
South Carolina Department of Transportation leaders said they're replacing hundreds of bridges statewide as a part of their 10-year plan.
Surprise proposal in Anderson County
Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
