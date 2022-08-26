ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSOC Charlotte

Nucor plans $200M upgrade to South Carolina plant

HUGER, S.C. — Nucor Corp. is planning a five-year, $200 million mill modernization at its Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. That includes an air separation unit built by Nucor subsidiary Universal Industrial Gases. The unit, which separates specific gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon from...
HUGER, SC
lbmjournal.com

New South again named among Best Places to Work in S.C.

GREENVILLE, SC — New South Construction Supply, a distributor of concrete, masonry, and waterproofing products to commercial and residential general contractors and subcontractors across the Southeastern United States has been named one of the Best Places to Work in South Carolina, an annual award given out by SC Biz News and the SC Chamber of Commerce. A total of 119 South Carolina-based companies, ranging from large to small employers made the list, and New South Construction Supply has earned the award for the sixth time, now at three years in a row.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate town named ugliest in South Carolina

Attorneys with Strom Law Firm said they are representing multiple victims in incidents dating back more than 20 years. The attorneys, including Bakari Sellers, Jessica Fickling and Alexandra Benevento, are encouraging more people to come forward.
POLITICS
FOX Carolina

Upstate city named ugliest city in SC, national travel site says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Can you name the ugliest city in South Carolina?. Based on online reviews of various travel sites, Alot Travel chose one ugly city from each state. South Carolina’s ugliest city, Watts Mills, is not actually a city but an unincorporated community in Laurens County....
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

After decline, South Carolina COVID-19 cases see another uptick

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina’s COVID-19 case numbers, which saw a decline two weeks ago, were on the rise again last week, according to information published Tuesday afternoon from the state’s health agency. Two weeks ago, cases were down by 22.1% from that previous week, according to the South Carolina Department of Health and […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
abcnews4.com

Rapid hire events for onsite wastewater inspectors around South Carolina: DHEC

SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — South Carolinians interested in a career that helps protect people’s health and the environment are encouraged to attend a rapid hire event hosted by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) to recruit onsite wastewater inspectors. These full-time state-government positions include...
POLITICS
WSPA 7News

Tour of South Carolina’s top beaches

National Beach Day, the annual event that encourages people to clean up the shores, is being held today. To celebrate, we created a visual tour of some of the most beautiful beaches in South Carolina, listed by US News.
TRAVEL
WBTW News13

What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? The internet wants to know

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — What is North Carolina’s state vegetable? Searches for the question ranked as the top rising searches year for people also Googling “South Carolina,” according to Google Trends data — beating questions about football schedules, the state fair and the University of South Carolina’s new mascot name (with “The General” replacing […]
LIFESTYLE
country1037fm.com

A South Carolina Town Tops The List For The Friendliest In The Country

Well, bless your heart. Thank you so much! You look thirsty, would you like a glass of tea? I’m just trying to be friendly here. Double honors for South Carolina, it was recently named the friendliest state in the country and one of our towns has been named the friendliest city.
TRAVEL
News19 WLTX

Best company to work for in South Carolina is based in New Jersey: Forbes

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Forbes has released its annual list of top employers across the country - and in each state - which reveals some interesting data about South Carolina. One of the bigger surprises for South Carolina, to some, might be that the top spot on the list didn't go to a company based in South Carolina. And of the top 10, half are actually companies based elsewhere in the country.
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

Surprise proposal in Anderson County

Greenville County prepares to allocate remaining ARPA funds, nonprofits feel left out. One upstate nonprofit says-they feel they’re being left out of the process and now they’re having to turn away people who need help. 3 people are recovering after a man was seen shooting inside a bar...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Columbia local news

