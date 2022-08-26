ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wrecking ball looms for historic St. Francis senior facility in Denville

By William Westhoven, Morristown Daily Record
 5 days ago
The new owners of the former St. Francis Residential Community plan to demolish the aging, historic buildings to clear the way for a new 110-bed senior health facility on the 17-acre property near St. Clare's Hospital and the Oaks at Denville senior complex.

The announcement Wednesday from Wall Township-based Springpoint, the operator of 10 senior living communities, including the neighboring Oaks at Denville, said the nonprofit is also considering “other options” for the pastoral property at the corner of Pocono and Diamond Spring roads near St. Clare’s Hospital.

"It goes without saying the mayor and township officials feel a deep sense of loss and sorrow about the impending demolition," reads a statement from Denville Administrator Steven Ward. "By the time the township was made aware of the prospective real estate transfer, it was too late to intervene to preserve the facility, despite our tireless efforts to do so over a period of months in 2021."

The Sisters of the Sorrowful Mother, who opened St. Francis as a health resort 127 years ago, contracted Springpoint for logistical and administrative support last year after announcing in June that it would close the facility sometime in 2022. At the time, St. Francis operated 58 rooms and 65 independent-living apartments for seniors. Residents had the option of extra services such as meals, housekeeping and medication assistance.

The sisters later announced they would transfer ownership of the property and historic campus buildings to Springpoint.

"As the buildings and campus infrastructure have aged, it has become increasingly difficult to fund the maintenance and needed renovations to sustain the financial viability of the community," the sisters wrote in a statement announcing the closure.

"The planned 110-bed health care center will support the care needs of residents of The Oaks as well as seniors from the surrounding community and region," Springpoint vice president of marketing and communications Julia Zauner said.

This community facility will specifically offer assisted living, memory care and other long-term care services for seniors, Zauner said.

Springpoint has retained KDA Architects "to guide the vision planning process." Zauner said the company has yet to determine the position of the new facility on the campus at the corner of Pocono and Diamond Spring roads.

Zauner said the company has no current plans to sell the excess property to developers. "Our plan is to continue to use the land consistent with its current zoning," Zauner said.

The St. Francis property, along with the Oaks at Denville and St. Clare's Hospital, are in an OB-3 zone that permits office buildings, hospitals, nursing homes, senior citizen facilities and related support services. Retail sales are prohibited except for pharmacies and related medical services within the facility.

Ward confirmed Springpoint is expected to apply soon for demolition permits. Removal of the buildings and clearing of the site is expected to begin in the fall. Groundbreaking on the new building is anticipated for "some time in 2024."

"As the facility is privately owned and was never listed on any state or federal historic registers, the township cannot legally prevent the demolition of Saint Francis structures," the township statement reads.

Denville Mayor Tom Andes described St. Francis and its amenities as "an ocean cruise ship that doesn't go anywhere."

His mother was among the residents who transferred next door to The Oaks.

"It's such a shame," Andes said. "It's a beautiful place. I wish they had said something sooner. Maybe we could have done something. It's a terrible loss. It's part of the community."

Historic items in the building were donated to the Denville Historical society. Pews from the chapel were donated to the Archdiocese of Newark.

The shuttered facility was used in April as the set for the filming of a horror movie, "The Home," starring Pete Davidson.

Springpoint serves more than 4,000 seniors in New Jersey and Delaware and has nearly 2,000 employees.

Daily Record

Daily Record

