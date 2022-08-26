ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Freshly Adds B2B Arm to Help Organizations Offer Prepared Meals

Prepared meal delivery service company Freshly has added a B2B arm that will provide ready-to-eat meals to organizations that want to feed people at scale. The new offering called FreshlyWell aims to serve employers, healthcare systems, universities, senior living facilities, hospitality organizations and others that want to provide employees or members with meals on-site or delivered to their homes with discounts or subsidies, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 30) press release.
Thunes, Alipay+ Partner to Ease Acceptance of Mobile Wallets in Europe

Noting the recovery of international tourism and the popularity of mobile wallets, cross-border payments company Thunes has partnered with Ant Group’s Alipay+ to enable merchants in Europe to accept the mobile wallets that are most popular among Asian consumers. With this partnership, merchants will be able to accept payments...
Curbside and In-Store Pickup Rewrite Rules for Shopping, Payments

Some think of buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) and curbside contactless pickup as pandemic stopgaps that will eventually go away, but in fact, these services were featured in retail plans before the health emergency hit in 2020 — and rather than fading, they’re filling out more. Speaking...
Chewy Sees Recurring Revenue Promise in Pet Health Offerings

Online pet product retailer Chewy touted the potential and growth opportunity of its pet health offerings as it released quarterly earnings Wednesday (Aug. 31). On a conference call with investors, CEO Sumit Singh said the company is expanding CarePlus, its wellness and insurance program, and PracticeHub, an eCommerce solution for veterinary practices.
SeatGeek Raises $328M Following Canceled SPAC

Mobile ticketing platform SeatGeek has raised $238 million from private investors after canceling plans to go public. Company officials told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday (Aug. 31) that they plan to use the funds to invest in new offerings, like a program that allows customers to return tickets for credit toward another event. Another program is geared towards the attendee experience, with ticket upgrades and dining options.
Grab- and Singtel-Backed GXS Launches Digital Bank in Singapore

GXS Bank, which is backed by Southeast Asian super app provider Grab and Asian communications technology group Singtel, has launched a digital bank for consumers and businesses in Singapore. The bank’s first product is a savings account, which will be followed by other offerings for entrepreneurs, gig economy workers and...
Meta Joins Amazon, Walmart in Bid for Indian eCommerce Market

Meta has joined forces with Indian eCommerce company JioMart to give customers the chance to buy groceries within Meta’s WhatsApp chat. Users in India can see JioMart’s full grocery selection on WhatsApp, add items to their cart, and pay within the WhatsApp chat, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 29) press release.
Unique Carpets Ltd. on the Ideal B2B Cross-Border Payments Partner

Bob Binford of Unique Carpets Ltd. says investing in fast, secure and easy cross-border payments tech saves time, money and sales. It’s something that 64% of businesses also confirm in new cross-border B2B payments research. Posted on August 31, 2022. For many businesses in today’s fast-paced, interconnected world, the...
Meta Lets Indian Advertisers Pay in Interest-Free Installments

Saying it wants to strengthen working capital support for small businesses in India, Meta has announced it will allow them to pay for advertising campaigns in three monthly installments without having to pay interest. This new financial support feature called No Cost Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) lets businesses choose an...
Walmart Invites Canadian Sellers to Join Its US Marketplace

Calling it a chance to expand in the U.S., Walmart is hoping to recruit sellers based in Canada to join its American marketplace. The retail giant made the offer in a news release Tuesday (Aug. 30) while inviting entrepreneurs and eCommerce sellers to sign up for its Virtual Global Seller Summit - Canada on Sept. 8, featuring practical sessions run by Walmart executives and cross-border payments provider Payoneer.
Gas Down, Consumer Confidence Up, as People Shop, Plan Vacations

Falling gasoline prices and a dip in the inflation rate put consumers in a slightly better mood this month while helping a private sector gauge of optimism snap a three-month losing streak. This, as the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index saw a boost in August to 103.2 from 95.3 in...
AB InBev Launches BEES B2B eCommerce Platform in UK

Budweiser Brewing Group U.K. owner AB InBev has plans to debut its B2B eCommerce platform, called BEES, in the U.K., which a company press release says will give retail customers more insights and flexibility. The users will now have access to a more seamless order experience and communication using the...
Data Shows Consumers Want More Than Low Prices From Retailers

Whether it’s Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Gap or any of several dozen other large retailers that have updated investors over the past few weeks, the one universal reality is that inventory levels are up and prices are coming down as a way to rectify that problem. While...
