Read full article on original website
Related
Best Buy Says Strapped Consumers Cut Back on Home Theater, Computer Purchases
Best Buy saw a decline in sales during the second quarter, the electronics retailer reported Tuesday (Aug. 30), as consumers shied away from home theater and computer purchases. “We are clearly operating in an uneven sales environment,” CEO Corie Barry said in a news release. “As we entered the year,...
Freshly Adds B2B Arm to Help Organizations Offer Prepared Meals
Prepared meal delivery service company Freshly has added a B2B arm that will provide ready-to-eat meals to organizations that want to feed people at scale. The new offering called FreshlyWell aims to serve employers, healthcare systems, universities, senior living facilities, hospitality organizations and others that want to provide employees or members with meals on-site or delivered to their homes with discounts or subsidies, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 30) press release.
70% of Western Global Merchants See Payments Localization Cutting APAC Cart Abandonment in Half
The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is key to the international growth strategies of countless eCommerce merchants across the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Home to 4.3 billion consumers, the region represents a massive market potential that many businesses aim to unlock through expanded and localized payment options. “The...
Thunes, Alipay+ Partner to Ease Acceptance of Mobile Wallets in Europe
Noting the recovery of international tourism and the popularity of mobile wallets, cross-border payments company Thunes has partnered with Ant Group’s Alipay+ to enable merchants in Europe to accept the mobile wallets that are most popular among Asian consumers. With this partnership, merchants will be able to accept payments...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Instant Digital Tip Payouts Boost Restaurant Worker Pay by as Much as $4/Hour
Tipping can account for as much as 60% of a restaurant worker’s wages, so how and when those funds find their way into the worker’s hands can have a seismic impact on how they make ends meet and navigate their own financial lives. Drew Edwards, CEO of Ingo...
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
Beneath Walmart’s Top Toy List, a Retail Price, Inventory and Payment War Is Brewing
Christmas might come early this year as retailers hedge an uncertain outlook with earlier sales events and an attempt to start gift buying sooner and drive more sales in final months of 2022. This was evident Tuesday (Aug. 30) as Walmart unveiled its 2022 Top Toy List “to help families...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Large Fleets, Open Innovation and Payments Will Drive Future of Mobility
The connected car has evolved a lot in the few decades since Mazda first started installing GPS technology in its offerings as far back as the early 1990s. Then, GM brought OnStar into its cars, enabling mobile calls to be made from the vehicle for emergencies. Fast forward to today...
Curbside and In-Store Pickup Rewrite Rules for Shopping, Payments
Some think of buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) and curbside contactless pickup as pandemic stopgaps that will eventually go away, but in fact, these services were featured in retail plans before the health emergency hit in 2020 — and rather than fading, they’re filling out more. Speaking...
Chewy Sees Recurring Revenue Promise in Pet Health Offerings
Online pet product retailer Chewy touted the potential and growth opportunity of its pet health offerings as it released quarterly earnings Wednesday (Aug. 31). On a conference call with investors, CEO Sumit Singh said the company is expanding CarePlus, its wellness and insurance program, and PracticeHub, an eCommerce solution for veterinary practices.
SeatGeek Raises $328M Following Canceled SPAC
Mobile ticketing platform SeatGeek has raised $238 million from private investors after canceling plans to go public. Company officials told The Wall Street Journal Wednesday (Aug. 31) that they plan to use the funds to invest in new offerings, like a program that allows customers to return tickets for credit toward another event. Another program is geared towards the attendee experience, with ticket upgrades and dining options.
Grab- and Singtel-Backed GXS Launches Digital Bank in Singapore
GXS Bank, which is backed by Southeast Asian super app provider Grab and Asian communications technology group Singtel, has launched a digital bank for consumers and businesses in Singapore. The bank’s first product is a savings account, which will be followed by other offerings for entrepreneurs, gig economy workers and...
Meta Joins Amazon, Walmart in Bid for Indian eCommerce Market
Meta has joined forces with Indian eCommerce company JioMart to give customers the chance to buy groceries within Meta’s WhatsApp chat. Users in India can see JioMart’s full grocery selection on WhatsApp, add items to their cart, and pay within the WhatsApp chat, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 29) press release.
Unique Carpets Ltd. on the Ideal B2B Cross-Border Payments Partner
Bob Binford of Unique Carpets Ltd. says investing in fast, secure and easy cross-border payments tech saves time, money and sales. It’s something that 64% of businesses also confirm in new cross-border B2B payments research. Posted on August 31, 2022. For many businesses in today’s fast-paced, interconnected world, the...
Meta Lets Indian Advertisers Pay in Interest-Free Installments
Saying it wants to strengthen working capital support for small businesses in India, Meta has announced it will allow them to pay for advertising campaigns in three monthly installments without having to pay interest. This new financial support feature called No Cost Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) lets businesses choose an...
Walmart Invites Canadian Sellers to Join Its US Marketplace
Calling it a chance to expand in the U.S., Walmart is hoping to recruit sellers based in Canada to join its American marketplace. The retail giant made the offer in a news release Tuesday (Aug. 30) while inviting entrepreneurs and eCommerce sellers to sign up for its Virtual Global Seller Summit - Canada on Sept. 8, featuring practical sessions run by Walmart executives and cross-border payments provider Payoneer.
Gas Down, Consumer Confidence Up, as People Shop, Plan Vacations
Falling gasoline prices and a dip in the inflation rate put consumers in a slightly better mood this month while helping a private sector gauge of optimism snap a three-month losing streak. This, as the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index saw a boost in August to 103.2 from 95.3 in...
AB InBev Launches BEES B2B eCommerce Platform in UK
Budweiser Brewing Group U.K. owner AB InBev has plans to debut its B2B eCommerce platform, called BEES, in the U.K., which a company press release says will give retail customers more insights and flexibility. The users will now have access to a more seamless order experience and communication using the...
Data Shows Consumers Want More Than Low Prices From Retailers
Whether it’s Walmart, Target, Kohl’s, Macy’s, Gap or any of several dozen other large retailers that have updated investors over the past few weeks, the one universal reality is that inventory levels are up and prices are coming down as a way to rectify that problem. While...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0