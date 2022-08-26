ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WDTV

Man flown to the hospital after rollover crash

NORTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was flown to the hospital on Monday following a rollover crash in Randolph County. Deputies received a call in reference of a two-vehicle accident in Norton at the intersection of Rt. 48 and Rt. 51, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Officers...
wajr.com

Child escapes serious injury in Lost Creek crash

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A young child escaped serious injury in a crash on Buckhannon Pike. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said at 10:15 a.m. a semi-truck hit a tree in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike. The impact caused a tree limb to fall on a car passing through the area.
WDTV

WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
WDTV

Morgantown Police Department still searching for more officers

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Chief of Morgantown Police, Eric Powell, was asked to give a presentation to Morgantown City Council regarding the state of the department. There was a police shortage not just in our area but nationwide. Morgantown had been short on officers for quite some time, with 59...
The Recorddelta

MVC with injuries halts traffic on Brushy Fork Road

BUCKHANNON — On Monday, August 29, at approximately 11 a.m., the Upshur Communications Center reported a two motor vehicle collision (MVC) with injuries near the entrance of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) on Brushy Fork Road. According to the investigating department, Buckhannon Fire Department, Upshur County...
WDTV

Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, turns himself in

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man who was wanted in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old boy in turned himself in to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, officials said. Paul White, 43, was allegedly riding a motorcycle on Aug. 19 when he was involved in a hit-and-run. When...
WDTV

Tasty Tuesday: Minard’s Spaghetti Inn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV

Clarksburg DMV suspends outside skills test during festivals

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The DMV Regional Office in Clarksburg will suspend outside driver skills testing due to two upcoming festivals. Testing on Sept. 1st, 2nd and 9th will be suspended because of the anticipated extra traffic from the Italian and Black Heritage Festivals. The DMV says to plan to...
WDTV

Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 39 trucks lined up at the Bridgeport Home Depot and drove their way through the city, honking their horns and paying their respects to Larry Atha. Atha, former president of Atha Trucking, died in a semi-truck accident on I-79 earlier this month. Dustin Lowdermilk, a trucker...
WDTV

Upshur County Sheriff getting new tactical safety gear

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local sheriff department is getting upgraded safety gear for its officers. The Upshur County Sheriff’s office recently got the green light to get new high-level tactical gear. It’ll be different from the bulletproof vests they currently wear every day. “The officers do have...
WDTV

Traffic delays expected for two Marion County roads

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Road work on two Marion County roadways this week is expected to create traffic delays. The first of these delays will be on US 250, also known as Husky Highway, from the junction of Blackshere Dr. to the junction of West Railroad Street, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WDTV

Maxine Cowger

Maxine Cowger, 96, of Fairmont passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on April 25, 1926, a daughter of the late Albert Oscar and Letha May Neel. She was the best mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great...
wajr.com

Area residents asked to help find Charlie

MORGANTOWN – Folks in the Cheat Lake area are asked to be on the lookout for a Yorkie-Bichon mix that went missing during a day of fun on the lake. On Saturday afternoon, Amy Wagner and her husband were kayaking near the lake’s headwaters and their 12-year-old Yorkie-Bichon mix was along for the ride. The couple was on the south end of the lake paddling down along the Cheat River when they stopped on the bank to give Charlie a chance to take care of his business.
