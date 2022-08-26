Read full article on original website
WDTV
UPDATE: Medical examiner called after Clarksburg man falls out of apartment window
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (8/31/22 @ 11:25 a.m.) Emergency crews responded to a Clarksburg apartment complex Wednesday morning. Law enforcement and paramedics were dispatched around 8:45 a.m. to Oakmound Apartments. Officers on the scene told 5 News a man fell out of an apartment window but could not...
WDTV
Man flown to the hospital after rollover crash
NORTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was flown to the hospital on Monday following a rollover crash in Randolph County. Deputies received a call in reference of a two-vehicle accident in Norton at the intersection of Rt. 48 and Rt. 51, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. Officers...
wajr.com
Child escapes serious injury in Lost Creek crash
LOST CREEK, W.Va. – A young child escaped serious injury in a crash on Buckhannon Pike. Deputies from the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said at 10:15 a.m. a semi-truck hit a tree in the 9000 block of Buckhannon Pike. The impact caused a tree limb to fall on a car passing through the area.
WDTV
WVSP investigating complaint against Bridgeport trooper
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia State Police are investigating one of their own after a complaint was filed against a Bridgeport-based trooper. Jennifer Bruce and her husband, Alex, own a convenience store in Lost Creek. During a WVSP compliance check last week, one of their employees sold tobacco to...
WDTV
Man tells officers he was driving to a mountain ‘to see the stars’ after vehicle flip
BOWDEN, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was uninjured after a rollover crash in Bowden early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the crash on Stuart Memorial Drive in Randolph County around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. The RCSO said the driver “was driving to...
WDTV
Morgantown Police Department still searching for more officers
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Chief of Morgantown Police, Eric Powell, was asked to give a presentation to Morgantown City Council regarding the state of the department. There was a police shortage not just in our area but nationwide. Morgantown had been short on officers for quite some time, with 59...
The Recorddelta
MVC with injuries halts traffic on Brushy Fork Road
BUCKHANNON — On Monday, August 29, at approximately 11 a.m., the Upshur Communications Center reported a two motor vehicle collision (MVC) with injuries near the entrance of the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHR) on Brushy Fork Road. According to the investigating department, Buckhannon Fire Department, Upshur County...
Tractor trailer overturns on Rt 33 narrowly avoiding head on collision
HARMAN, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A tractor trailer turned over on US Rt 33 East on Monday between Middle and Rich Mountains. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, Sheriff Rob Elbon received a call at around 12:38pm Monday regarding a tractor trailer which had overturned near Harman.
West Virginia man turns himself in after hit-and-run with motorcycle that injured 7-year-old Weirton boy
The Weirton man who was wanted in a hit-and-run that injured a 7-year-old boy has turned himself in, according to the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
connect-bridgeport.com
Arrest Made, Another Warrant Issued as Woman ODs in Parking Lot on Suspected Fentanyl with Kids in Car
Bridgeport Police charged a 40-year-old Clarksburg man with child neglect with creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury after responding to a call last week along Thompson Drive, according to a Harrison County Magistrate Court filing. The man in question was Michael Wesley Potter. On August 23,...
WDTV
Man wanted in hit-and-run of boy, 7, turns himself in
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man who was wanted in the hit-and-run of a 7-year-old boy in turned himself in to the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office Tuesday morning, officials said. Paul White, 43, was allegedly riding a motorcycle on Aug. 19 when he was involved in a hit-and-run. When...
WDTV
Tasty Tuesday: Minard’s Spaghetti Inn
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In this edition of Tasty Tuesday, Kevin visits Minard’s Spaghetti Inn in Clarksburg. Watch the video above and tune in for Tasty Tuesday every Tuesday on 5 News.
WDTV
Clarksburg DMV suspends outside skills test during festivals
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The DMV Regional Office in Clarksburg will suspend outside driver skills testing due to two upcoming festivals. Testing on Sept. 1st, 2nd and 9th will be suspended because of the anticipated extra traffic from the Italian and Black Heritage Festivals. The DMV says to plan to...
WDTV
Truckers organize a convoy to honor Larry Atha
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - 39 trucks lined up at the Bridgeport Home Depot and drove their way through the city, honking their horns and paying their respects to Larry Atha. Atha, former president of Atha Trucking, died in a semi-truck accident on I-79 earlier this month. Dustin Lowdermilk, a trucker...
WDTV
Upshur County Sheriff getting new tactical safety gear
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - A local sheriff department is getting upgraded safety gear for its officers. The Upshur County Sheriff’s office recently got the green light to get new high-level tactical gear. It’ll be different from the bulletproof vests they currently wear every day. “The officers do have...
UPDATE: Ohio couple identified as victims of fatal crash in Downtown Wheeling
UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The driver and passenger involved in a fatal crash last week in Downtown Wheeling have been identified as indicated by a Friday afternoon report from the Wheeling Police Department. The identities of the individuals involved in a single-vehicle collision with a utility pole on...
Woman charged after undercover meth buy in Upshur County
A woman has been charged after allegedly selling methamphetamine to an undercover individual working with law enforcement in Upshur County.
WDTV
Traffic delays expected for two Marion County roads
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Road work on two Marion County roadways this week is expected to create traffic delays. The first of these delays will be on US 250, also known as Husky Highway, from the junction of Blackshere Dr. to the junction of West Railroad Street, according to the West Virginia Division of Highways.
WDTV
Maxine Cowger
Maxine Cowger, 96, of Fairmont passed away at her home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, August 29, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on April 25, 1926, a daughter of the late Albert Oscar and Letha May Neel. She was the best mother, grandmother, great grandmother and great...
wajr.com
Area residents asked to help find Charlie
MORGANTOWN – Folks in the Cheat Lake area are asked to be on the lookout for a Yorkie-Bichon mix that went missing during a day of fun on the lake. On Saturday afternoon, Amy Wagner and her husband were kayaking near the lake’s headwaters and their 12-year-old Yorkie-Bichon mix was along for the ride. The couple was on the south end of the lake paddling down along the Cheat River when they stopped on the bank to give Charlie a chance to take care of his business.
