Templeton, CA

High school football season returns tonight with first home games

By Reporter Dick Mason
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 5 days ago
– High school football returns tonight to North County with Atascadero and Templeton each hosting their first home games.

The Greyhounds host North Bakersfield. Each team lost its first games of the season. Atascadero lost 35-0 to Santa Ynez, which is regarded as one of the top teams on the Central Coast. North Bakersfield lost 35-13 to Frontier.

Templeton plays its first game of the season against Coalinga tonight at Mike Erb Field. Coach Don Crow says he has a young team, but they’re experienced because many started on varsity last year. He says 17 Juniors will start for the Eagles. He says one freshman may play, but he won’t start.

The Bearcats are idle tonight. They will play the Greyhounds in Atascadero one week from tonight.

Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton High School reunion set for Oct. 1

Event taking place at Estrella Warbirds Museum hangar. – The Templeton student body classes of 1977-1988 will host a class reunion at an Estrella Warbirds Museum hangar in Paso Robles on Oct. 1, at 5 p.m. The cost to attend is $50 per person. For tickets and more information, attendees...
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of Jerry N. Olson, 79

– Jerry N. Olson passed away peacefully on July 18, 2022, in Prescott, Arizona, surrounded by his family. He was born in Atascadero, California on June 2, 1943. He was a graduate of Atascadero High School, Class of 1961. Jerry began his career with the California Department of Forestry and...
Paso Robles Daily News

Column: Morro Bay Rotary Ducky Derby returns Oct. 8

Annual event fundraiser to support Rotary’s ‘Help Us Help Others’ campaign. – You saw it once before and you will see it again; the harbor at Morro Bay filled with ducks. Little yellow rubber ducks, that is. It’s the Second Annual Morro Bay Rotary Ducky Derby fundraiser to support Rotary’s “Help Us Help Others” campaign. This campaign focuses on providing grants to local non-profit organizations that are working to enhance the well-being of the community.
A-Town Daily News

Family holding vigil for Thomas R. Jodry

The family continues to seek answers about his death. – On Sept. 14, the Jodry family will hold a vigil at the Marsh Street parking structure in San Luis Obispo from 1-6 p.m. for Thomas Robert Jodry. Thomas Jodry of Atascadero was 21 years old when he fell from the...
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles appoints new airport manager

Former manager Roger Oxborrow retiring after 37 years. – The City of Paso Robles has appointed Mark Scandalis to the post of airport manager, upon the retirement of Roger Oxborrow after decades of service to the city. Roger Oxborrow was honored at the June 21 city council meeting for his...
Paso Robles Daily News

Arté de Tiza returns to downtown Paso Robles Sept. 17

– On Saturday, Sept. 17, the Paso Robles Downtown Park sidewalks will come alive with excited kids and boxes of colored chalk, creating Arte de Tiza (chalk art.) Local students will create art on the sidewalks surrounding the city park. The event, canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19, is produced by the Paso Robles Art Association, the Paso Robles Main Street Association, and the Optimists Club, and raises funds to enhance and encourage art experiences for kids through established art programs.
Paso Robles Daily News

Jim Cogan announces candidacy for Paso Robles School Board

Candidate says his top priorities are fiscal responsibility, extra-curriculars, athletics, and teacher retention, among others. – Jim Cogan announced this week he is running for the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees to represent the newly created Area 1. Area 1 consists of the Nacimiento Lake communities of Oak Shores, Heritage Ranch, and Running Deer as well as the neighborhoods in town West of Vine Street and South of 24th.
splashmags.com

Wining and Dining in Paso Robles, California – Four Wineries and Two Restaurants Not to Miss

August 29, 2022 Marilyn Anderson U.S. Restaurant Reviews 1. The charming city of Paso Robles — midway between San Francisco and Los Angeles — is a wonderful destination for wine lovers and foodies alike. With its rolling hills, lush vineyards and picturesque orchards, El Paso de Robles, (the formal name, meaning The Pass of the Oaks) has grown over the past few decades from 3 wineries to over 300. People can enjoy visiting a myriad of tasting rooms and fabulous eateries, which makes it a perfect vacation spot to sip and sup.
