Travelling with your dog has never been easier in the UK. As thousands of Britons made the leap into dog ownership during the pandemic, hundreds more pubs, restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels have opened their doors to our four-legged friends.But there is a difference between being dog-friendly and dog-tolerant, as not all hotels are well set up for people bringing pets. The best dog-friendly hotels might offer your dog treats on arrival, provide poo bags and bowls in the room and perhaps even a dog bed. Extra dog-friendliness points go to places that throw in pet sitting services, maps for...

PETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO