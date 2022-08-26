ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside, FL

Us Weekly

Best Cat Treats to Calm Your Feline Friend in 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Cats get stressed just like humans. Some grow anxious when their owners leave them for extended periods. Others feel uncomfortable when new people come into the home. They also get stressed by distributions to their lives, like moving, getting a new pet, or living with a new person. Cat treats can come in helpful for these situations.
PETS
The Independent

Best dog-friendly hotels in the UK 2022: Where to stay with your four-legged friend

Travelling with your dog has never been easier in the UK. As thousands of Britons made the leap into dog ownership during the pandemic, hundreds more pubs, restaurants, bars, cafes and hotels have opened their doors to our four-legged friends.But there is a difference between being dog-friendly and dog-tolerant, as not all hotels are well set up for people bringing pets. The best dog-friendly hotels might offer your dog treats on arrival, provide poo bags and bowls in the room and perhaps even a dog bed. Extra dog-friendliness points go to places that throw in pet sitting services, maps for...
PETS
travelnoire.com

5 Of The Most Dog-Friendly Countries For Pet-Loving Travelers

Visit one (or all) of these 5 dog friendliest countries for pet-loving travelers. Leaving the fur baby at home isn’t always fun. Worrying about them while away, looking for them before remembering they aren’t there to enjoy that special moment with you can ruin an entire trip. On...
PETS
geekspin

What are the most popular dog names?

What are the most popular dog names in 2022? Pet insurance company Trupanion has answered this very question to mark this year’s National Dog Day, which is being celebrated annually on August 26th. The most popular dog names in 2022. Surveying its database of more than 740,000 insured pets,...
PETS
marthastewart.com

These Are the 10 Most Spoiled Dog Breeds in the United States, According to New Data

If you have a dog, you likely enjoy spoiling your four-legged friend in a variety of ways—feeding them treats throughout the day, taking them on walks, and giving them a lot of belly rubs. While this type of puppy love spans across all dog breeds, there is one species that is more spoiled than the rest according to new data: American Staffordshire Terriers.
PETS
petpress.net

5 Best Big Dog Breeds For Your Family

There’s no denying that big dog breeds are some of the most impressive around. From their massive size to their commanding presence, these pups are sure to turn heads wherever they go. But with all that size comes some big responsibility. Not only do these dogs require plenty of...
PETS
petpress.net

5 Skinny Dog Breeds That Make Perfect Pets

There’s something about skinny dog breeds that just makes them irresistible. Maybe it’s their slender frames or big eyes, but whatever the reason, we can’t get enough of them. Skinny dogs are often overlooked because they don’t have that “cuddly” factor that many people look for in...
PETS
travelawaits.com

9 Unique Treehouse Rentals In Washington State

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Famous for its lush forests, it’s no surprise that Washington State has incredible treehouses. It’s one thing to walk in the...
WASHINGTON STATE
scitechdaily.com

10 Things You Think You Know That Aren’t Actually True

Nobody has the time to look into everything, so people often have to take some things which we know are common knowledge for granted. Unfortunately, not every bit of information you pick up along the way is factual. Read on to have 10 of your beliefs disproved. Myth #1 –...
SCIENCE
travelawaits.com

Chick-Fil-A Is Opening Its First Location In This State On Thursday

The “home of the original chicken sandwich” is coming to Hawaii. Chick-fil-A announced its opening its first restaurant in the Aloha State on September 1. “We admire Hawaii’s caring culture, sense of community, and the warm spirit of its people,” the company said on its website. “We are honored to join the Aloha State and can’t wait to serve new and existing fans delicious food with remarkable hospitality.”
HAWAII STATE
SheKnows

Pottery Barn’s Latest Sale Lets You Organize Every Inch of Your Living Room in Style Starting at $20

Ever since we realized we could decorate our first dorm/ apartment/ house to our heart’s content, we knew exactly where we wanted to go to: Pottery Barn. There’s a reason there was a Friends episode all about Pottery Barn. They have gorgeous, modern, elegant pieces fit for any home’s aesthetic, and they come at a pretty good bargain compared to other home decor and furniture retailers. We always look through the catalogs and new releases, but now we have another reason to shop til we drop. Pottery Barn is having a huge sale! For a very limited time, you can grab a bunch...
HOME & GARDEN
travelawaits.com

Vail Plans To Limit Lift Tickets At Its Resorts This Winter — What It Means For Skiers

Get your lift tickets early! Vail Resorts is capping daily tickets at all of its North American resorts. The lift ticket restrictions will be in effect throughout the entire 2022-23 ski season across all 37 resorts in the United States and Canada. Vail Resorts says the capacity caps will hopefully lessen overcrowding at some of its most popular resorts like Heavenly Mountain Resort in Lake Tahoe, Vail Resort in Colorado, and Stowe in Vermont.
TRAVEL
12tomatoes.com

Chef Shares Simple Way To Prepare Silk-Free Corn On The Cob

When it comes to annoying dinner-related tasks, husking a corn cob is pretty high on our list. The corn silk is especially problematic and that’s why we are more than happy to provide this handy tip to all of our readers. Of course, we cannot take all of the...
RECIPES

