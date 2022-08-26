ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Fire threatening over 7,000 structures in southwest Oregon

OREGON - The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 18.75 square miles is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. As of Tuesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures were at risk, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Officials have said the fire has destroyed one home and two structures.
Police warning public of rainbow fentanyl

Police are warning parents about a new rainbow-colored form of fentanyl that has made its way to the Pacific Northwest, and can easily be mistaken for candy. It has yet to be found in Washington state, but officials have seized the drug in Oregon.
$7M project to repair Western Washington's battered highways now underway

SEATTLE - A sprawling project to repair Western Washington’s battered highways is now underway. Starting this week, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project will begin across King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The aim is to repair roughly 20 miles of highways damaged by cold weather and heavy snow last winter.
