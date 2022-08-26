Read full article on original website
Related
q13fox.com
Plane gives the middle finger to Washington state, flight map shows
SEATTLE - A pilot took to the skies on Monday and flipped the bird to Washington state, a flight tracking map shows. According to FlightAware, the Piper Navajo aircraft took off at 9:15 a.m. and landed at 4:09 p.m., a 7-hour flight. The motives behind the particular direction the middle...
q13fox.com
Fire threatening over 7,000 structures in southwest Oregon
OREGON - The Rum Creek Fire in remote southwest Oregon has burned nearly 18.75 square miles is threatening thousands of homes and is only about 1% contained. As of Tuesday morning, the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center said 5,035 homes and more than 2,600 other structures were at risk, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Officials have said the fire has destroyed one home and two structures.
q13fox.com
Police warning public of rainbow fentanyl
Police are warning parents about a new rainbow-colored form of fentanyl that has made its way to the Pacific Northwest, and can easily be mistaken for candy. It has yet to be found in Washington state, but officials have seized the drug in Oregon.
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Scorching end to August as Heat Advisory goes into effect
SEATTLE - September may be knocking on our door, but the summer heat is not done here in Western Washington. Highs today will skyrocket to the upper 80s and low 90s. The National Weather Service posted a Heat Advisory that runs from noon today to midnight tonight. Make sure to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
q13fox.com
$7M project to repair Western Washington's battered highways now underway
SEATTLE - A sprawling project to repair Western Washington’s battered highways is now underway. Starting this week, the Northwest Region Emergency Pavement Repair project will begin across King, Snohomish, Skagit and Whatcom counties. The aim is to repair roughly 20 miles of highways damaged by cold weather and heavy snow last winter.
q13fox.com
Labor Day weekend traffic: WSDOT releases the best and worst times to hit the roads
For those planning to hit the roads this holiday weekend should expect some state highways to be congested. The Washington State Department of Transportation released its traffic forecast charts for traveling during Labor Day weekend. Traffic analysts looked at how many cars were on the road past Labor Day weekends....
q13fox.com
Seattle Children's nurses to vote on new contract that could offer 'unprecedented' raise
SEATTLE - Nurses with the Washington State Nurses Association (WSNA) union will vote on a contract at the end of the week that could lead to an ‘unprecedented’ hourly raise at Seattle Children's Hospital. The new contract would offer a $10/hour raise for all 1,700 nurses represented by...
Comments / 1