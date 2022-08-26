Read full article on original website
Related
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 31)
Paris Police arrested Jason Lane Mauldin, 26, of Paris, at his residence at 10:32 Tuesday morning. Mauldin had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury. The warrant stemmed from an incident reported on July 29, 2022, where Mauldin assaulted a female and ruptured her spleen. Officers booked Mauldin and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
eparisextra.com
Paris police arrest report || Aug. 30, 2022
The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Council,Juan Marquis – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER. Crutchfield,Michael Allen – SEAT BELT/CHILD SAFETY SEAT; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Dingler,Jeffrey Clayton – Warrant /Agency Not In Lamar County. Jones,Gary Wayne – POSS CS...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Aug. 30, 2022
Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested 4 persons on August 29, 2022. Paris Police arrested Juan Marquis Council, 45, of Paris, at 7:48 P.M. on August 29, 2022, in the 600 block of SW 7th St. Council was found to have 2 outstanding Lamar County felony warrants charging him with assault of a family member with previous convictions enhanced to a habitual offender and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon also enhanced to a habitual offender. Council was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A Sulphur Springs man turned himself in at the Hopkins County Jail after learning he had a warrant for violation of probation. Zachary Van Nguyen, 27 years old, had been on probation for Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity. It was reportedly the third time he had violated his probation. Hopkins...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
easttexasradio.com
Arrests Made In Titus County Felony Copper Thefts
From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page- Approximately two months ago, Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators received information of suspicious activities occurring on Luminant property around the Winfield South Mine near Winfield. Employees had discovered that someone had cut a perimeter fence after numerous repairs. Investigators agreed to look...
eparisextra.com
Lamar County booking report || Aug. 31, 2022
JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G. HARRISON, CAMERON ISAIAH – FTA/POSS MARIJ <2OZ; FTA/UNL CARRYING WEAPON. MAULDIN, JASON LANE – AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ. SQUIRES, COURTNEY LEIGH – JN/POSS CS PG 3 < 28G. DINGLER, JEFFREY CLAYTON – BS/UNL CARRYING WEAPO...
easttexasradio.com
Fannin County Man Guilty Of Bank Robbery
SHERMAN, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston says a Leonard, Texas, man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to information presented in court,...
KXII.com
Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to the attorney’s office, information...
IN THIS ARTICLE
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Bookings
Titus County arrested 26-year-old Deny Salcedo Diaz and 35-year-old Perla Yuritza Gallegos on warrants for first-degree felony Criminal Mischief equal to or greater than $300,000. They also charged Diaz with seven Capias Warrants and Failure to Appear. Officials have not set a bond amount nor released any details.
3 Arrested On DWI Charges — 2 Following Crashes
At least four people were jailed in Hopkins County on intoxication charges over the last week. Three were arrested on DWI charges, two following crashes, and one woman was accused of public intoxication. Church Street Crash. Sulphur Springs Police responded at 11:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to a crash...
easttexasradio.com
Lawsuit Filed In Paris PD Involved Shooting
The Paris News reports that a man shot by a Paris Police Officer and paralyzed from the waist down in June of 2021 has filed a $10 million federal lawsuit against the officer and the City of Paris. Colton “Coco” Carico had been in an accident and returned to his Reno house when Officer Derek Bristow found him. Carico came out of his home with a high-powered rifle pointed to his head and threatened to kill himself. He was ordered to drop the weapon but turned around to walk back into his house when he was shot in the back by Officer Bristow. Texas Rangers investigated and found the shooting justified. The city says it will vigorously defend the lawsuit. Bristow has been a police officer since 2019.
KTEN.com
New information about fatal crash in Johnston County
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXII.com
Police respond to two separate wrecks on same highway in Bryan County
CALERA, Okla. (KXII) - Police responded to two wrecks on the same highway in Calera Monday morning. Calera Police said one of the wrecks happened south of Platter Road, and a person had to be flown to the hospital. The name or condition of the person flown to the hospital...
KXII.com
Grayson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 6-year-old child
WHITEWRIGHT, Texas (KXII) - Authorities are searching for a missing 6-year-old boy. Deputies and other law enforcement agencies are in the area of the 200 block of Burkhalter Road, outside of Whitewright, south of Pilot Grove, looking for the missing juvenile. Grayson County Sheriff’s said Titan Henderson is 38 inches...
Flag Flying Parade Planned For Sept. 11
A “Flag Flying Parade” is planned for Sept. 11, 2022, in Sulphur Springs by a local group called Freedom Flyers. All are encouraged to show their patriotism by turning out along a designated parade route with flags starting at 4 p.m., with a flag parade slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Mark Maddox, president for the local group.
easttexasradio.com
Aspire Church Resale Shop in Paris
The Aspire Church resale shop will be REOPENING Tuesday September the 6th at 10am. They are now at a new location,514 Graham Street in Paris. Shop hours are Tuesday and Thursdays from 10am-1pm.
KTEN.com
Denison police report historic drug bust
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are reporting the biggest traffic stop drug bust in the department's history. Officers seized 32 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vehicle following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The chase was prompted...
easttexasradio.com
One Seriously Injured In Oklahoma Motorcycle Crash
One person was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a collision between a truck and a motorcyclist in McCurtain County. Troopers say the vehicle was driving east on Holly Creek Road in Broken Bow when it crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle. They flew the motorcyclist, not wearing a helmet, to a hospital in Arkansas with head, arm, leg, and chest injuries. They did not release a name.
KXII.com
Woman taken to hospital in Choctaw Co. crash
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Texas woman was taken to the hospital after an accident around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to troopers, she failed to yield when turning onto a county road from US Highway 271. Her car was hit by an SUV driving down the highway. She was...
1 Person Injured In Tractor Accident
One person was reported to have been injured in a tractor accident Friday evening. Hopkins County 911 dispatchers received a call at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 26, 2022, from County Road 4708, where a man said a tractor had fallen on someone and was pressing on the individual’s abdomen and legs. Emergency responders reported tractor had flipped over onto one person, resulting in possible injury to the lower and chest portions of the body. A medical helicopter was requested.
Comments / 0