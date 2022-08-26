The Paris News reports that a man shot by a Paris Police Officer and paralyzed from the waist down in June of 2021 has filed a $10 million federal lawsuit against the officer and the City of Paris. Colton “Coco” Carico had been in an accident and returned to his Reno house when Officer Derek Bristow found him. Carico came out of his home with a high-powered rifle pointed to his head and threatened to kill himself. He was ordered to drop the weapon but turned around to walk back into his house when he was shot in the back by Officer Bristow. Texas Rangers investigated and found the shooting justified. The city says it will vigorously defend the lawsuit. Bristow has been a police officer since 2019.

PARIS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO