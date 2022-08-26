ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paris, TX

easttexasradio.com

Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Aug 31)

Paris Police arrested Jason Lane Mauldin, 26, of Paris, at his residence at 10:32 Tuesday morning. Mauldin had an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault causing severe bodily injury. The warrant stemmed from an incident reported on July 29, 2022, where Mauldin assaulted a female and ruptured her spleen. Officers booked Mauldin and placed him in the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris police arrest report || Aug. 30, 2022

The following individuals were recently arrested by the Paris Police Department. Council,Juan Marquis – UNL POSS FIREARM BY FELON; ASSAULT FAMILY/HOUSEHOLD MEMBER. Crutchfield,Michael Allen – SEAT BELT/CHILD SAFETY SEAT; POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. Dingler,Jeffrey Clayton – Warrant /Agency Not In Lamar County. Jones,Gary Wayne – POSS CS...
PARIS, TX
eparisextra.com

Paris daily crime report || Aug. 30, 2022

Paris Police responded to 88 calls for service and arrested 4 persons on August 29, 2022. Paris Police arrested Juan Marquis Council, 45, of Paris, at 7:48 P.M. on August 29, 2022, in the 600 block of SW 7th St. Council was found to have 2 outstanding Lamar County felony warrants charging him with assault of a family member with previous convictions enhanced to a habitual offender and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon also enhanced to a habitual offender. Council was later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
PARIS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

A Sulphur Springs man turned himself in at the Hopkins County Jail after learning he had a warrant for violation of probation. Zachary Van Nguyen, 27 years old, had been on probation for Engaging In Organized Criminal Activity. It was reportedly the third time he had violated his probation. Hopkins...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Paris, TX
Paris, TX
easttexasradio.com

Arrests Made In Titus County Felony Copper Thefts

From Titus County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page- Approximately two months ago, Titus County Sheriff’s Investigators received information of suspicious activities occurring on Luminant property around the Winfield South Mine near Winfield. Employees had discovered that someone had cut a perimeter fence after numerous repairs. Investigators agreed to look...
TITUS COUNTY, TX
eparisextra.com

Lamar County booking report || Aug. 31, 2022

JONES, GARY WAYNE – BS/POSS CS PG 1/1-B <1G. HARRISON, CAMERON ISAIAH – FTA/POSS MARIJ <2OZ; FTA/UNL CARRYING WEAPON. MAULDIN, JASON LANE – AGG ASSAULT CAUSES SERIOUS BODILY INJ. SQUIRES, COURTNEY LEIGH – JN/POSS CS PG 3 < 28G. DINGLER, JEFFREY CLAYTON – BS/UNL CARRYING WEAPO...
LAMAR COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Fannin County Man Guilty Of Bank Robbery

SHERMAN, Texas – U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston says a Leonard, Texas, man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to information presented in court,...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
KXII.com

Fannin Co. man found guilty of multiple East Texas bank robberies

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Leonard man has pleaded guilty to federal violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston Tuesday. Kevin Long, 30, pleaded guilty to bank robbery before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine A. Nowak on August 29, 2022. According to the attorney’s office, information...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Titus County Bookings

Titus County arrested 26-year-old Deny Salcedo Diaz and 35-year-old Perla Yuritza Gallegos on warrants for first-degree felony Criminal Mischief equal to or greater than $300,000. They also charged Diaz with seven Capias Warrants and Failure to Appear. Officials have not set a bond amount nor released any details.
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

3 Arrested On DWI Charges — 2 Following Crashes

At least four people were jailed in Hopkins County on intoxication charges over the last week. Three were arrested on DWI charges, two following crashes, and one woman was accused of public intoxication. Church Street Crash. Sulphur Springs Police responded at 11:52 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, to a crash...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Lawsuit Filed In Paris PD Involved Shooting

The Paris News reports that a man shot by a Paris Police Officer and paralyzed from the waist down in June of 2021 has filed a $10 million federal lawsuit against the officer and the City of Paris. Colton “Coco” Carico had been in an accident and returned to his Reno house when Officer Derek Bristow found him. Carico came out of his home with a high-powered rifle pointed to his head and threatened to kill himself. He was ordered to drop the weapon but turned around to walk back into his house when he was shot in the back by Officer Bristow. Texas Rangers investigated and found the shooting justified. The city says it will vigorously defend the lawsuit. Bristow has been a police officer since 2019.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

New information about fatal crash in Johnston County

JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — We now know more about what happened in a fatal accident Friday morning on State Highway 48 just south of Coleman in Johnston County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a Vickie Ringdahl of Coleman was southbound in a Nissan Altima on Highway 48 shortly after 11 a.m. when an eastbound dump truck tried to cross the highway at Swamp Creek Road.
JOHNSTON COUNTY, OK
KSST Radio

Flag Flying Parade Planned For Sept. 11

A “Flag Flying Parade” is planned for Sept. 11, 2022, in Sulphur Springs by a local group called Freedom Flyers. All are encouraged to show their patriotism by turning out along a designated parade route with flags starting at 4 p.m., with a flag parade slated to begin at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Mark Maddox, president for the local group.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Aspire Church Resale Shop in Paris

The Aspire Church resale shop will be REOPENING Tuesday September the 6th at 10am. They are now at a new location,514 Graham Street in Paris. Shop hours are Tuesday and Thursdays from 10am-1pm.
PARIS, TX
KTEN.com

Denison police report historic drug bust

DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Denison police are reporting the biggest traffic stop drug bust in the department's history. Officers seized 32 kilograms of methamphetamine from a vehicle following a brief pursuit that ended in a crash, the department said in a Facebook post on Thursday. The chase was prompted...
easttexasradio.com

One Seriously Injured In Oklahoma Motorcycle Crash

One person was seriously injured Friday afternoon in a collision between a truck and a motorcyclist in McCurtain County. Troopers say the vehicle was driving east on Holly Creek Road in Broken Bow when it crossed the center line and hit the motorcycle. They flew the motorcyclist, not wearing a helmet, to a hospital in Arkansas with head, arm, leg, and chest injuries. They did not release a name.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Woman taken to hospital in Choctaw Co. crash

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) -a Texas woman was taken to the hospital after an accident around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. According to troopers, she failed to yield when turning onto a county road from US Highway 271. Her car was hit by an SUV driving down the highway. She was...
CHOCTAW COUNTY, OK
KSST Radio

1 Person Injured In Tractor Accident

One person was reported to have been injured in a tractor accident Friday evening. Hopkins County 911 dispatchers received a call at 5:25 p.m. Aug. 26, 2022, from County Road 4708, where a man said a tractor had fallen on someone and was pressing on the individual’s abdomen and legs. Emergency responders reported tractor had flipped over onto one person, resulting in possible injury to the lower and chest portions of the body. A medical helicopter was requested.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX

