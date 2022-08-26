Read full article on original website
Colorado Mom Convicted of Plotting to Kidnap Son from Foster Home with Help of QAnon Supporters in Munchausen by Proxy Case
A woman has been convicted of plotting to kidnap her son from his foster home. Cynthia Lee Abcug, 53, was found guilty on Friday in Douglas County, Colorado, of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping and also a count of child abuse, local prosecutors announced. Authorities say this all started in...
Trial Date Set for Man Charged with Raping 9-Year-Old Ohio Girl Who Obtained Abortion in Indiana After Dobbs Decision
A 27-year-old man charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl has been scheduled to go on trial in October. The case generated national controversy when the victim traveled to Indiana to secure an abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health overturning Roe v. Wade.
Woman convicted of poisoning her husband’s food 3 times, strangling him with a tie
HAMILTON CO. – An Indiana woman was convicted of poisoning and strangling her husband. According to police, Heidi Marie Littlefield hired her daughter, Logan Marie Runyon, and Runyon’s boyfriend, Robert Walker, to kill Littlefield’s husband, Francis Kelley. Littlefield and her daughter reportedly poisoned Kelley’s food three times,...
‘Something ain’t’ right’: Family of NC mother accused of killing daughters hadn’t heard from her in weeks
Launice Battle, 29, is facing two counts of murder for the death of three-year-old Amora, and two-year-old Trinity.
Tennessee Investigators Identify ‘Baby Girl’ as Teenager Who Went Missing from Indiana in 1978
Nearly four decades after a young girl’s remains were found, authorities say they have identified her. Investigators only knew her through all these years as “Baby Girl,” but the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that her real name is Tracy Sue Walker. Walker, born June 2,...
Prosecution Calls Alex Murdaugh Case ‘Unprecedented in South Carolina History,’ Combining ‘Violent Crime’ and Law License ‘Corruption’ at Level Never Seen
Disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh’s case represents an “unprecedented” convergence of violent crime and law license “corruption,” a state prosecutor told a judge in an impassioned courtroom address on Monday. “This case is unique, it’s unprecedented in South Carolina...
72-Year-Old Pennsylvania Man Who Struck Police with a Pole on Jan. 6 to Spend Years Behind Bars
A Pennsylvania man who struck a police officer with a pole bearing a flag expressing support for Donald Trump during the melee at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 has been sentenced to almost four years behind bars. Howard Charles Richardson, 72, is seen on police body-worn camera footage using...
Federal Appeals Court Denies Qualified Immunity to Deputy Who Shot at Tennessee Home 8 Times
A split panel of federal appeals court judges denied qualified immunity to a sheriff’s deputy who shot eight times at a trailer home in Tennessee in 2018. As a result of the ruling, the homeowners’ civil rights lawsuit against the deputy can proceed. On Aug. 21, 2018, around...
Conservative Lawyer Who Formerly Represented Kyle Rittenhouse Tees Up Potential Fourth Amendment Issue in Jan. 6 Case
A high-profile lawyer defending multiple people accused in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol says that the federal search warrants used to trace one of his clients to the building are unconstitutional — and that the case against his client should be dismissed. The motion falls days...
Judge Vacates Hearing in John Eastman’s Motion Over Seized Phone for Lack of ‘Good Faith Argument’
A New Mexico federal judge has vacated a hearing scheduled for next week over John Eastman’s seized cell phone, disregarding Eastman’s suggestion that a warrant for the phone’s contents may not truly exist. Senior U.S. District Judge Robert C. Brack said Tuesday that Eastman, a lawyer for...
Trump Reportedly Adds Former Florida Solicitor General and Ron DeSantis Ally to Legal Team in Aftermath of Mar-a-Lago Search
Former President Donald Trump has hired a former solicitor general and ally of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to join the legal team responding to the FBI’s court-authorized search of his Mar-a-Lago home, NBC News has reported. That attorney, Chris Kise, did not immediately respond to Law&Crime’s email and...
Judge Finally Gives Trump Lawyers Permission to Appear in Mar-a-Lago Warrant Dispute After Days of Failed Attempts
A federal judge in Florida has approved the appearances of two out-of-state Donald Trump attorneys in a court skirmish connected to a search warrant executed on Aug. 8 at the ex-president’s palatial Mar-a-Lago club and residence. U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon, a Trump appointee to the Southern District...
ACLU First Amendment Lawsuit Says Arizona Law Banning People from Recording Within 8 Feet of Police Activity Is ‘Unconstitutional’
The American Civil Liberties Union and media outlets on Tuesday sued Arizona over a controversial new law that bans citizens from filming law enforcement within eight feet of a government agent. Passed earlier this year and signed into law by Gov. Doug Ducey (R), HB 2319 makes it a crime...
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
Man Who Posed as New England Patriots Player to Buy ‘Family Versions’ of Tom Brady Super Bowl Ring Gets Years in Prison
A New Jersey man who impersonated a former New England Patriots player so he could buy and sell so-called “family versions” of Tom Brady’s Super Bowl championship ring was sentenced Monday to three years in prison. Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, already has experience in federal prison....
In Legal Memo, Sen. Lindsey Graham Says that Questioning Him About Alleged Post-Election Calls with Georgia Officials Is ‘Unconstitutional’
South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R), facing a subpoena from Georgia state investigators about his alleged role in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, says that the Constitution protects him from questions about interactions he had with election officials from the Peach State.
West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser
A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
Moderna Throws First Jab, Files Lawsuit Against Pfizer Over Use of ‘Patented’ COVID-19 Vaccine Technology
The tech startup behind a widely used vaccine against the coronavirus has sued a major competitor over what it says is improper and unlawful use of the company’s patented vaccine technology. Pharmaceutical company Moderna filed a complaint against Pfizer and its German-based partner BioNTech in federal court in Massachusetts...
ABOUT
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
