Ohio State

Law & Crime

Trial Date Set for Man Charged with Raping 9-Year-Old Ohio Girl Who Obtained Abortion in Indiana After Dobbs Decision

A 27-year-old man charged with raping and impregnating a 9-year-old Ohio girl has been scheduled to go on trial in October. The case generated national controversy when the victim traveled to Indiana to secure an abortion in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health overturning Roe v. Wade.
Law & Crime

Prosecution Calls Alex Murdaugh Case ‘Unprecedented in South Carolina History,’ Combining ‘Violent Crime’ and Law License ‘Corruption’ at Level Never Seen

Disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh’s case represents an “unprecedented” convergence of violent crime and law license “corruption,” a state prosecutor told a judge in an impassioned courtroom address on Monday. “This case is unique, it’s unprecedented in South Carolina...
NewsBreak
Law & Crime

In Legal Memo, Sen. Lindsey Graham Says that Questioning Him About Alleged Post-Election Calls with Georgia Officials Is ‘Unconstitutional’

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham (R), facing a subpoena from Georgia state investigators about his alleged role in Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, says that the Constitution protects him from questions about interactions he had with election officials from the Peach State.
Fox News

West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser

A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

