Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) saw net sales increase 5.1 percent to $859.3 million on net income of $46.2 million. Overall, the earnings beat has the footwear company confident about its prospects going into the back half of 2022. The DSW and Camuto Group parent raised its third-quarter earnings guidance to a range of $2.05 per share to $2.15 per share, up from the previous $1.90 per share to $2.00 per share range. Projected comparable sales growth remains in the mid-single digits. In a Nutshell: Clearance is the name of the game for Designer Brands, as the company seeks to re-engage customers who...

RETAIL ・ 22 MINUTES AGO