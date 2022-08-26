Read full article on original website
Best Buy Says Strapped Consumers Cut Back on Home Theater, Computer Purchases
Best Buy saw a decline in sales during the second quarter, the electronics retailer reported Tuesday (Aug. 30), as consumers shied away from home theater and computer purchases. “We are clearly operating in an uneven sales environment,” CEO Corie Barry said in a news release. “As we entered the year,...
The Data Point: 83% of Consumers Bought Groceries in July, Down 87% in June
With inflation and unleashed summer travel demand putting the hurt on weakened paychecks, more consumers — especially younger demos — dined out for a better deal. For the report “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains” PYMNTS surveyed 2,669 U.S. consumers about spend trends during the summer of inflation, and found that grocery shopping took a hit, as restaurant prices have risen at a slower rate than groceries.
Consumers Pulled Back on Grocery Purchasing in July
As ongoing inflation has many being more cautious about their spending, the share of consumers making grocery purchases each month is on the decline. Research from the August edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Economy Payments study, “Digital Economy Payments: Consumers Buy Into Food Bargains,” which draws from a July survey of a census-balanced panel of 2,669 U.S. consumers, finds that the share of consumers who had made a grocery purchase in the previous 30 days fell to 83% from 87% in June.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Beneath Walmart’s Top Toy List, a Retail Price, Inventory and Payment War Is Brewing
Christmas might come early this year as retailers hedge an uncertain outlook with earlier sales events and an attempt to start gift buying sooner and drive more sales in final months of 2022. This was evident Tuesday (Aug. 30) as Walmart unveiled its 2022 Top Toy List “to help families...
DSW Owner Capitalizes on Clearance Customer’s Comeback
Designer Brands Inc. (DBI) saw net sales increase 5.1 percent to $859.3 million on net income of $46.2 million. Overall, the earnings beat has the footwear company confident about its prospects going into the back half of 2022. The DSW and Camuto Group parent raised its third-quarter earnings guidance to a range of $2.05 per share to $2.15 per share, up from the previous $1.90 per share to $2.00 per share range. Projected comparable sales growth remains in the mid-single digits. In a Nutshell: Clearance is the name of the game for Designer Brands, as the company seeks to re-engage customers who...
As Prices Rise, Restaurants Reevaluate Free Food Loyalty Incentives
Amid ongoing food price inflation, many restaurants are finding that their loyalty programs are their best tool to combat trade-down to grocery, enabling them to incentivize visits and maintain continuous communication with their fans. Yet, some brands are noticing that these loyalty programs can be a double-edged sword. Chili’s, for...
Chewy Sees Recurring Revenue Promise in Pet Health Offerings
Online pet product retailer Chewy touted the potential and growth opportunity of its pet health offerings as it released quarterly earnings Wednesday (Aug. 31). On a conference call with investors, CEO Sumit Singh said the company is expanding CarePlus, its wellness and insurance program, and PracticeHub, an eCommerce solution for veterinary practices.
Fashion Wholesalers Try on Digital Payments, Virtual Trade Shows
“Hybrid is the new normal for everyone: both brands and retailers,” said JOOR Chief Customer Officer Jennifer Rosado. That has resulted in a lot of the ad hoc coping mechanisms for COVID-related commerce restraints becoming permanent fixtures in the wholesale and retail fashion industry. “We did a survey recently...
Local Payments, Platforms Key to Keeping Asian Consumers Spending on Luxury Brands
The rise of eCommerce — and specifically, preferred payment methods — is a lifeline for luxury brands, for the marquee names that, in large part, depend on cross-border spending to keep top lines robust. That’s especially true for those companies seeking to maintain the loyalties (and wallet share!)...
Restaurants Leverage Back-of-House Tech to Boost Employee Retention
As restaurants look to weather ongoing labor challenges, many restaurant brands have noted that it is not hiring but retention wherein the heart of their challenges lie. Consequently, many brands are turning to tech solutions to boost employee satisfaction and keep operations running smoothly and in turn maintain the customer experience.
Curbside and In-Store Pickup Rewrite Rules for Shopping, Payments
Some think of buy online, pick up in-store (BOPIS) and curbside contactless pickup as pandemic stopgaps that will eventually go away, but in fact, these services were featured in retail plans before the health emergency hit in 2020 — and rather than fading, they’re filling out more. Speaking...
Topi Raises $45M to Support Growing Hardware-as-a-Service Trend
Berlin-based FinTech topi has raised $45 million in a second equity investment round for its platform, which enables merchants to offer computers, monitors, smartphones, printers and other products to their business customers on a subscription basis. For businesses that need hardware, using a Hardware-as-a-Service model rather than owning the products...
Thunes, Alipay+ Partner to Ease Acceptance of Mobile Wallets in Europe
Noting the recovery of international tourism and the popularity of mobile wallets, cross-border payments company Thunes has partnered with Ant Group’s Alipay+ to enable merchants in Europe to accept the mobile wallets that are most popular among Asian consumers. With this partnership, merchants will be able to accept payments...
Freshly Adds B2B Arm to Help Organizations Offer Prepared Meals
Prepared meal delivery service company Freshly has added a B2B arm that will provide ready-to-eat meals to organizations that want to feed people at scale. The new offering called FreshlyWell aims to serve employers, healthcare systems, universities, senior living facilities, hospitality organizations and others that want to provide employees or members with meals on-site or delivered to their homes with discounts or subsidies, according to a Tuesday (Aug. 30) press release.
BNPL’s Advantages When Tackling Modern Economic Challenges
--- BNPL has a massive variety of use cases, and unusual players are entering the arena. The service is popular for everything from regular grocery shopping to massive, big-ticket items such as jewelry, electronics or luxury goods — and a variety of new industries are entering the fray, including dentistry.
119 Million U.S. Consumers Now Get Healthcare Online and In Person
The pandemic has forever altered the healthcare space in the United States. During the pandemic’s early days, U.S. consumers began using digital channels to connect with their healthcare providers, and they have been using patient portals, telemedicine technologies and mobile apps to connect with their providers ever since. Forty-six percent of all U.S. consumers — a projected 119 million — now use a mix of both traditional in-person healthcare options and digital options to access healthcare services, and their numbers are growing.
Meta Lets Indian Advertisers Pay in Interest-Free Installments
Saying it wants to strengthen working capital support for small businesses in India, Meta has announced it will allow them to pay for advertising campaigns in three monthly installments without having to pay interest. This new financial support feature called No Cost Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) lets businesses choose an...
Gas Down, Consumer Confidence Up, as People Shop, Plan Vacations
Falling gasoline prices and a dip in the inflation rate put consumers in a slightly better mood this month while helping a private sector gauge of optimism snap a three-month losing streak. This, as the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index saw a boost in August to 103.2 from 95.3 in...
Instant Digital Tip Payouts Boost Restaurant Worker Pay by as Much as $4/Hour
Tipping can account for as much as 60% of a restaurant worker’s wages, so how and when those funds find their way into the worker’s hands can have a seismic impact on how they make ends meet and navigate their own financial lives. Drew Edwards, CEO of Ingo...
