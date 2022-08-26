Read full article on original website
Jay-Jay Okocha interview: Beating Oliver Kahn to score what Jurgen Klopp called the greatest-ever Bundesliga goal
Jay-Jay Okocha collects the ball from Uwe Bein with only Oliver Kahn to beat. He declines the opportunity to shoot with his left, shifting the ball to his right foot before leaving the Karlsruhe goalkeeper on the grass with an extravagant feint. Time to shoot? Not for Okocha. He darts...
Premier League
Nottingham Forest vs Tottenham Hotspur. Premier League. The City GroundAttendance: Attendance29,296.
Thomas Tuchel slams Chelsea defending and mentality following defeat to Southampton
Thomas Tuchel criticised his Chelsea players for "not being tough enough" and their "soft defending" after losing 2-1 at Southampton. Chelsea slumped to their second defeat of the season when Romeo Lavia and Adam Armstrong delivered a stunning first-half turnaround following Raheem Sterling's opener. The Blues have performed inconsistently across...
Explained: How Scott Parker left Bournemouth 26 days into new Premier League season
Bournemouth have sacked head coach Scott Parker just four games into the new season as owner Maxim Demin called for "respect for one another" at the club. The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat. Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back...
Celtic vs Rangers: Who should start the Old Firm clash on Saturday?
Celtic and Rangers go head-to-head in the first Old Firm match of the Scottish Premiership season on Saturday, but who should start for your team?. Celtic have made a 100 per cent start to their title defence, winning their first five games of the new season and top the table.
Birmingham 1-2 Norwich City: Onel Hernandez snatches last-gasp winner for Canaries
Onel Hernandez was Norwich's hero as they made it four straight wins with a last-gasp 2-1 victory against Birmingham at St Andrew's. Hernandez, who spent the second half of last season on loan with Blues, swept home the winner in the third minute of second-half stoppage time. The 29-year-old Cuban...
Ref Watch: Should Man City's Erling Haaland and Newcastle's Fabian Schar have been sent off?
Should Erling Haaland and Fabian Schar have been sent off in their respective games this weekend? Dermot Gallagher discusses these and more in Ref Watch. INCIDENT: Erling Haaland caught Joachim Andersen in the head with a high boot as both went for the ball. No card was shown to the Man City striker.
Transfer news: Everton close in on Man Utd's James Garner as Frank Lampard calls Anthony Gordon 'too important' to sell
Everton are closing in on the signing of Manchester United midfielder James Garner, as Frank Lampard says Anthony Gordon is "too important" to sell before Thursday's transfer deadline. A deal for 21-year-old Garner, who spent time on loan at Nottingham Forest last season, is progressing well and should be finalised...
Deadline Day on Sky Sports: When does the window shut? Plus key times and more
Time is running out for clubs to do business in the transfer window. Here's all you need to know about Deadline Day and how to follow the drama with Sky Sports. On TV, online and on the go: You won't miss a moment of the Deadline Day drama with Sky Sports.
Wigan 1-1 West Brom: Spoils shared at the DW Stadium
Wigan and West Brom shared the points after a Sky Bet Championship clash devoid of much in the way of quality ended 1-1 at the DW Stadium. The home side made a strong start in response to Saturday's crushing 5-1 home defeat at the hands of Burnley, and they were ahead with a goal from Josh Magennis.
Burnley 2-0 Millwall: Vitinho and Jay Rodriguez seal win for Clarets
Burnley registered their first home win under Vincent Kompany, beating Millwall 2-0 to move onto the shoulder of Championship leaders Sheffield United. A dour encounter was sparked into life by the arrival of Belgium Under-21 winger Manuel Benson in the second half, as he teed up Vitinho for the opening goal before Jay Rodriguez slid in a second.
Lucas Paqueta signs for West Ham from Lyon in club-record £51m deal
West Ham have completed the signing of Brazil international midfielder Lucas Paqueta from Lyon for a club-record fee of around £51m. The 24-year-old becomes David Moyes' eighth summer signing at the London Stadium, and trumps their previous record signing Sebastian Haller, who left the club only 18 months after arriving for £45m.
Celtic vs Rangers: Nine-goal victory a 'statement of intent' ahead of first Old Firm, says Scott McDonald
Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald believes his old club's 9-0 hammering of Dundee United is a "statement of intent" ahead of the first Old Firm game of the season. Ange Postecoglou's side recorded their biggest away victory in the league at Tannadice Park as they piled more misery on United and manager Jack Ross.
Chelsea weighing up a late move for Wilfried Zaha - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's national newspapers... Chelsea are weighing up a late move for Crystal Palace forward Wilfried Zaha. Paul Pogba's brother, Mathias, has vowed to reveal 'explosive' information about the Juventus midfielder in a bizarre video posted on Twitter. Under-pressure Aston Villa manager Steven...
Martin Dubravka: Manchester United agree deal in principle for Newcastle goalkeeper
Manchester United have agreed a deal with Newcastle to sign goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. The 33-year-old will move to Old Trafford on loan. Man Utd will have the option to make the deal permanent - an option that will become obligatory depending on the number of appearances Dubravka makes. Dubravka is...
Sead Haksabanovic ready to impress after watching Celtic's 9-0 win over Dundee United
Sead Haksabanovic watched Celtic hammer Dundee United on Sunday and realised he faces a major test to get into Ange Postecoglou's team. However, the new signing was even more excited about the challenge ahead after watching the "beautiful football" on show at Tannadice. Haksabanovic, 23, joined from Russian club Rubin...
Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and I want him to sign new contract, says Antonio Conte
Antonio Conte is convinced in-form Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and believes the club are on the right path to persuading him to sign a contract extension. Striker Kane, who has just under two years left on his existing deal, has begun the new Premier League season with a bang, scoring four goals in as many games to help high-flying Spurs take 10 points from a possible 12.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks Liverpool can secure another big win against Newcastle at Anfield
Jones Knows thinks Liverpool can secure another big win against Newcastle at Anfield on Wednesday. I'm pretty convinced there are the makings of a really good side lurking at Wolves, but a lack of confidence in attack and the lingering cloud of a winless run is certainly affecting their performance at key moments in matches. They looked to be seeing the game out perfectly well against Newcastle but the closer they got to the finishing line, the more the nerves kicked in. It's now 11 games across the summer since Bruno Lage last tasted victory as a manager, and in that run his side have scored just six goals. They are favourites to win this one at 11/10 with Sky Bet which does probably underestimate Wolves slightly, but Bournemouth changing their manager makes it a hard price to be truly confident about. There is bound to be a reaction from the Cherries in front of their home crowd. The draw is probably the safe play.
Fantasy Premier League 2022/23: Gameweek 5 tips and advice from experts
With the Premier League now moving into midweek action, Sky Sports continues its weekly column bringing you essential tips from the best Fantasy Premier League managers in the world. In our latest column, Holly Shand, FPL Heisenberg and FPL Family - who between them have 10 top-10k finishes and more...
Antony: Manchester United confirm agreement with Ajax for £86m transfer of winger
Manchester United have agreed an £86m deal to sign Ajax winger Antony. Personal terms have been agreed with the 22-year-old, who completed his medical at Carrington on Monday. A formal announcement is expected soon, subject to international clearance. Antony has to be registered by midday on Wednesday to be...
