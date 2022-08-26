ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
India’s ICICI Bank, NPCI Launch Contactless Cards

India’s ICICI Bank has teamed up with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch a series of credit cards on local payments network RuPay. According to a Monday (Aug. 29) news release, the ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card — “Rubyx” and “Sapphiro” varieties are set to follow — is a contactless card that offers benefits that include reward points on daily purchases, complimentary domestic airport and railway lounge access, and discounts on movie tickets and dining.
Meta Lets Indian Advertisers Pay in Interest-Free Installments

Saying it wants to strengthen working capital support for small businesses in India, Meta has announced it will allow them to pay for advertising campaigns in three monthly installments without having to pay interest. This new financial support feature called No Cost Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) lets businesses choose an...
Meta Joins Amazon, Walmart in Bid for Indian eCommerce Market

Meta has joined forces with Indian eCommerce company JioMart to give customers the chance to buy groceries within Meta’s WhatsApp chat. Users in India can see JioMart’s full grocery selection on WhatsApp, add items to their cart, and pay within the WhatsApp chat, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 29) press release.
Qatar Central Bank Issues First Digital Payments License

Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced in a tweet Tuesday (Aug. 30) that it has issued the first license for digital payments to two companies that provide electronic payment services — iPay by Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo Money. The central bank stated that the license represented “an initial step to...
As Prices Rise, Restaurants Reevaluate Free Food Loyalty Incentives

Amid ongoing food price inflation, many restaurants are finding that their loyalty programs are their best tool to combat trade-down to grocery, enabling them to incentivize visits and maintain continuous communication with their fans. Yet, some brands are noticing that these loyalty programs can be a double-edged sword. Chili’s, for...
Digital Dollar Debate Shifts as World Accepts CBDCs

Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Michelle Bowman said two weeks ago that the imminent launch of the FedNow real-time payments system makes a digital dollar unnecessary. It doesn’t matter. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have reached a critical mass, and enough major economies are challenging the greenback’s status...
Fashion Wholesalers Try on Digital Payments, Virtual Trade Shows

“Hybrid is the new normal for everyone: both brands and retailers,” said JOOR Chief Customer Officer Jennifer Rosado. That has resulted in a lot of the ad hoc coping mechanisms for COVID-related commerce restraints becoming permanent fixtures in the wholesale and retail fashion industry. “We did a survey recently...
New SWIFT Tool Predicts Cross-Border Payment Problems

Financial messaging services provider SWIFT is introducing a new predictive data intelligence capability that determines potential problems with cross-border transactions before payments are sent. Using its global intelligence on past cross-border flows, the new capability is part of SWIFT’s strategy to remove friction while advancing real-time international payments, according to...
Thunes, Alipay+ Partner to Ease Acceptance of Mobile Wallets in Europe

Noting the recovery of international tourism and the popularity of mobile wallets, cross-border payments company Thunes has partnered with Ant Group’s Alipay+ to enable merchants in Europe to accept the mobile wallets that are most popular among Asian consumers. With this partnership, merchants will be able to accept payments...
SEC Homes in on Small Cryptos to Bolster Oversight Case

The Securities and Exchange Commission appears to be targeting a trio of smaller, privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, including Stellar’s lumen token, the world’s largest digital asset manager revealed in filings recently. Grayscale Investments, whose Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Grayscale Ethereum Trust hold $15.3 billion and $5.8 billion respectively, revealed in...
Report: Blockchain Investor Animoca Brands to Raise Another $100M

Singapore government investment manager Temasek is reportedly joining a $100 million funding for blockchain investor Animoca Brands, adding to the nearly $435 million Animoca has raised since January. Temasek will lead the financing, which adds to a funding round that has already seen Animoca raise $359 million in January and...
AB InBev Launches BEES B2B eCommerce Platform in UK

Budweiser Brewing Group U.K. owner AB InBev has plans to debut its B2B eCommerce platform, called BEES, in the U.K., which a company press release says will give retail customers more insights and flexibility. The users will now have access to a more seamless order experience and communication using the...
Visa Says US Payments Volume Climbed 11% Y/Y in August

Visa said its U.S. payments volume was up 11% from a year ago, with even the company’s exit from Russia not hurting the stats, a Seeking Alpha report said. Credit payments volume was up 17%, while debt volume was up 7%, both up one point since July. The August...
Commerce Platform Bango Acquires NTT Docomo’s Payments Arm for $4M

Commerce technology provider Bango has acquired the global payments business of Japanese mobile phone operator NTT Docomo for 4 million euros (about $4 million) and signed a long-term platform agreement with the company to provide payment services in Japan for the world’s largest merchants. Bango’s existing cash and operating...
