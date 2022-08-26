Read full article on original website
Related
India’s ICICI Bank, NPCI Launch Contactless Cards
India’s ICICI Bank has teamed up with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch a series of credit cards on local payments network RuPay. According to a Monday (Aug. 29) news release, the ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card — “Rubyx” and “Sapphiro” varieties are set to follow — is a contactless card that offers benefits that include reward points on daily purchases, complimentary domestic airport and railway lounge access, and discounts on movie tickets and dining.
Meta Lets Indian Advertisers Pay in Interest-Free Installments
Saying it wants to strengthen working capital support for small businesses in India, Meta has announced it will allow them to pay for advertising campaigns in three monthly installments without having to pay interest. This new financial support feature called No Cost Equated Monthly Installments (EMI) lets businesses choose an...
Meta Joins Amazon, Walmart in Bid for Indian eCommerce Market
Meta has joined forces with Indian eCommerce company JioMart to give customers the chance to buy groceries within Meta’s WhatsApp chat. Users in India can see JioMart’s full grocery selection on WhatsApp, add items to their cart, and pay within the WhatsApp chat, the companies said in a Monday (Aug. 29) press release.
Qatar Central Bank Issues First Digital Payments License
Qatar Central Bank (QCB) announced in a tweet Tuesday (Aug. 30) that it has issued the first license for digital payments to two companies that provide electronic payment services — iPay by Vodafone Qatar and Ooredoo Money. The central bank stated that the license represented “an initial step to...
FIFA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Beneath Walmart’s Top Toy List, a Retail Price, Inventory and Payment War Is Brewing
Christmas might come early this year as retailers hedge an uncertain outlook with earlier sales events and an attempt to start gift buying sooner and drive more sales in final months of 2022. This was evident Tuesday (Aug. 30) as Walmart unveiled its 2022 Top Toy List “to help families...
As Prices Rise, Restaurants Reevaluate Free Food Loyalty Incentives
Amid ongoing food price inflation, many restaurants are finding that their loyalty programs are their best tool to combat trade-down to grocery, enabling them to incentivize visits and maintain continuous communication with their fans. Yet, some brands are noticing that these loyalty programs can be a double-edged sword. Chili’s, for...
Digital Dollar Debate Shifts as World Accepts CBDCs
Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Michelle Bowman said two weeks ago that the imminent launch of the FedNow real-time payments system makes a digital dollar unnecessary. It doesn’t matter. Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have reached a critical mass, and enough major economies are challenging the greenback’s status...
EMEA Daily: Wise Fined $360K for AML Violations by Abu Dhabi Regulator; PalmPay Hits 10M Users in Nigeria
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Wise has been slapped with a $360,000 fine by Abu Dhabi’s anti-money laundering regulator and PalmPay hits an important milestone, surpassing 10 million users. Money transfer service Wise has been fined $360,000 in Abu Dhabi for violating anti-money laundering (AML) regulations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Best Buy Says Strapped Consumers Cut Back on Home Theater, Computer Purchases
Best Buy saw a decline in sales during the second quarter, the electronics retailer reported Tuesday (Aug. 30), as consumers shied away from home theater and computer purchases. “We are clearly operating in an uneven sales environment,” CEO Corie Barry said in a news release. “As we entered the year,...
Fashion Wholesalers Try on Digital Payments, Virtual Trade Shows
“Hybrid is the new normal for everyone: both brands and retailers,” said JOOR Chief Customer Officer Jennifer Rosado. That has resulted in a lot of the ad hoc coping mechanisms for COVID-related commerce restraints becoming permanent fixtures in the wholesale and retail fashion industry. “We did a survey recently...
New SWIFT Tool Predicts Cross-Border Payment Problems
Financial messaging services provider SWIFT is introducing a new predictive data intelligence capability that determines potential problems with cross-border transactions before payments are sent. Using its global intelligence on past cross-border flows, the new capability is part of SWIFT’s strategy to remove friction while advancing real-time international payments, according to...
Thunes, Alipay+ Partner to Ease Acceptance of Mobile Wallets in Europe
Noting the recovery of international tourism and the popularity of mobile wallets, cross-border payments company Thunes has partnered with Ant Group’s Alipay+ to enable merchants in Europe to accept the mobile wallets that are most popular among Asian consumers. With this partnership, merchants will be able to accept payments...
Today in B2B Payments: Fashion, Beer, Raw Materials Markets Embrace Digital Marketplaces
Today in B2B payments, the fashion, beer and raw materials markets each have digital platforms that are expanding to meet the needs of buyers and sellers. Plus, other digital solutions aim to solve challenges around healthcare payments and accounts receivable management (ARM). After going through an overnight transition of needing...
SEC Homes in on Small Cryptos to Bolster Oversight Case
The Securities and Exchange Commission appears to be targeting a trio of smaller, privacy-focused cryptocurrencies, including Stellar’s lumen token, the world’s largest digital asset manager revealed in filings recently. Grayscale Investments, whose Grayscale Bitcoin Trust and Grayscale Ethereum Trust hold $15.3 billion and $5.8 billion respectively, revealed in...
Report: Blockchain Investor Animoca Brands to Raise Another $100M
Singapore government investment manager Temasek is reportedly joining a $100 million funding for blockchain investor Animoca Brands, adding to the nearly $435 million Animoca has raised since January. Temasek will lead the financing, which adds to a funding round that has already seen Animoca raise $359 million in January and...
AB InBev Launches BEES B2B eCommerce Platform in UK
Budweiser Brewing Group U.K. owner AB InBev has plans to debut its B2B eCommerce platform, called BEES, in the U.K., which a company press release says will give retail customers more insights and flexibility. The users will now have access to a more seamless order experience and communication using the...
Markets Insider
Alibaba, JD.com are among the Chinese stocks reportedly being targeted by US auditors for inspection next month
The US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Review requested to review materials from the most recent financial year, Bloomberg said.
70% of Western Global Merchants See Payments Localization Cutting APAC Cart Abandonment in Half
The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is key to the international growth strategies of countless eCommerce merchants across the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. Home to 4.3 billion consumers, the region represents a massive market potential that many businesses aim to unlock through expanded and localized payment options. “The...
Visa Says US Payments Volume Climbed 11% Y/Y in August
Visa said its U.S. payments volume was up 11% from a year ago, with even the company’s exit from Russia not hurting the stats, a Seeking Alpha report said. Credit payments volume was up 17%, while debt volume was up 7%, both up one point since July. The August...
Commerce Platform Bango Acquires NTT Docomo’s Payments Arm for $4M
Commerce technology provider Bango has acquired the global payments business of Japanese mobile phone operator NTT Docomo for 4 million euros (about $4 million) and signed a long-term platform agreement with the company to provide payment services in Japan for the world’s largest merchants. Bango’s existing cash and operating...
pymnts
Boston, MA
16K+
Followers
24K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0