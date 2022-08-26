ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Sioux Falls School District job openings filled in time for first day of year

By Morgan Matzen, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bajsd_0hWU6A5l00

The Sioux Falls School District has filled all the roles necessary to start the 2022-2023 school year Thursday, district multimedia specialist Carly Uthe told the Argus Leader.

Uthe said the district is still looking for two teachers, and is always looking for education assistants, custodians, coaches, substitute teachers and other support professionals.

In total, the district filled 230 teaching positions for the school year.

Earlier:'Far better' than expected: As first day nears, Sioux Falls School District has 350 job openings

This latest report is an improvement from earlier figures from the district that eight teaching positions were open more than a week before school started.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hot 104.7

Why Did This Favorite Sioux Falls Café Close & Then Reopen?

Breakfast is good all day every day. Unfortunately and fortunately, one local Sioux Falls establishment was on the verge of stopping its delicious breakfast, lunch, or brunch until further notice. That's no longer the case!. Over the weekend, he All Day Café made a new, exciting announcement that they will...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Education
City
Sioux Falls, SD
KELOLAND TV

Pollinators find a home in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– This is a busy time of the year for a downtown Sioux Falls tourist attraction, and it has nothing to do with people. Bees and butterflies are swarming to the Arc of Dreams. A couple years ago, the Minnehaha Master Gardeners began a pollinator garden...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Inflation & rising costs force Avera to reduce staff

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Rising costs and inflation are impacting everyone these days, including healthcare organizations. Avera Health said Tuesday it will be restructuring its workforce. It says staff reductions will take place in non-clinical areas. “We are resizing our organization with an even greater focus on...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
beckersasc.com

South Dakota physicians open vascular clinic

Four Sioux Falls, S.D., physicians opened a private vascular clinic, local outlet KELO reported Aug. 26. Patrick Kelly, MD; Angelo Santos, MD; Gregory Nissen, MD; and Benjamin Jorgensen, MD, share ownership and perform procedures at Dakota Vascular. They also perform surgeries at Avera Health and Sanford Health hospitals, the report said. Both systems are based in Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Update on 41st St. construction in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On 41st Street west of Interstate 29 in Sioux Falls, traffic is still down to one lane, though clear progress has been made throughout the construction season as new lanes have and continue to be laid. All the work being done is in preparation...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K12
KELOLAND TV

Reaction to attempted kidnapping at SF schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 54-year-old man is behind bars charged with trying to kidnap elementary students from two Sioux Falls schools. Police arrested Anthony Vincent Lewis Monday, charged with kidnapping in the second degree, enticement of a child under age 14 and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. All of the charges stem from two separate encounters that happened Friday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sunday Boredom Busters: August 28th

MADISON, SD (KELO) — The Steam Threshing Jamboree wraps up today at Historic Prairie Village near Madison, SD. Activities include steam & horse threshing, sawmill demonstrations, parades, plus train and carousel rides. The hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wilde Prairie Winery near Brandon, SD is hosting Sunday...
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

‘I have worked very hard to change my life’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A South Dakota woman who has faced addiction is now using her experience and messaging to help others. “It was one thing after the other and my life was absolutely falling apart. I lost jobs, my relationships were just falling apart… my life was just.. a mess,” Spanton said.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls teen cited for nicotine vape

LESTER—An 18-year-old from Sioux Falls, SD, was cited about 10:20 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, near Lester on charges of first-offense person under the age of 21 using a tobacco/vapor product, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a nonregistered vehicle and no valid driver’s license. The citing of Isaac Elisha...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

UPDATE: Yankton’s Meridian Bridge reopened after temporarily closure

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Meridian Bridge in Yankton has reopened after it was temporarily closed over safety concerns. The bridge was closed Sunday night after the city received reports of noises coming from the bridge. On Monday, city officials said staff assessed the bridge and found no damage. It is now reopened for pedestrian traffic.
YANKTON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Multiple stolen vehicles in Aberdeen, Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in two South Dakota cities have been busy with reports of stolen cars and trucks. In a matter of hours, thieves got away with several vehicles in Aberdeen. Thieves got away with at least 13 vehicles and a trailer in the Sioux Falls...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Cliff Avenue’s added lane, fewer trees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Cliff Avenue opened this week to two-lane traffic from 57th Street to 49th Street after that section was closed for the summer. The landscape of the avenue looks different as trees on both side of the street were removed to allow for another lane of traffic.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Suspect charged for crimes at Sioux Falls motel found in his own room

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police report a suspect faces charges for assaulting and robbing a man in a Sioux Falls motel. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said on Sunday, around 12:30 p.m., at a motel in eastern Sioux Falls, the suspect punched a man and stole his cigarettes. Arriving officers found the 48-year-old suspect Shawn Ray Horn from Sioux Falls, in his own room. Horn was arrested and now faces charges for Robbery and Simple Assault.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

The FDA announces BiPAP machine recalls…again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says certain Philips Respironics bi-level positive airway pressure, also known as Bilevel PAP, BiPAP, or BPAP machines that may contain a plastic contaminated with a non-compatible material. Those toxins can be released into the air hoses of the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Man arrested for attempted kidnapping at schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls School District says an unauthorized man reportedly on school grounds has been located. The district sent that update to parents and guardians just less than two hours after first alerting families to the incident. The SFSD says that police are handling...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

How gas prices have changed in Sioux Falls in the last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Stacker) — Gas prices continued their decline this week with regular gas hitting $3.87 per gallon on Thursday, according to AAA. Gas prices have declined for more than 70 consecutive days since hitting a record-high national average of $5.02 per gallon on June 14. Experts continue...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy