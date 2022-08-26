Sioux Falls School District job openings filled in time for first day of year

The Sioux Falls School District has filled all the roles necessary to start the 2022-2023 school year Thursday, district multimedia specialist Carly Uthe told the Argus Leader.

Uthe said the district is still looking for two teachers, and is always looking for education assistants, custodians, coaches, substitute teachers and other support professionals.

In total, the district filled 230 teaching positions for the school year.

This latest report is an improvement from earlier figures from the district that eight teaching positions were open more than a week before school started.