This spider-eating, nest-sharing bat was once safe from fire, until the Black Summer burned its rainforests
Golden-tipped bats are peculiar creatures. By night, they hunt the understory for orb-weaving spiders, plucking them carefully from their sticky webs. By day, they roost in excavated basements at the bottom of nests made by two rainforest birds. Unfortunately, while their rainforest nests usually keep them safe from fire, our...
A new discovery shows major flowering plants are 150 million years older than previously thought
A major group of flowering plants that are still around today, emerged 150 million years earlier than previously thought, according to a new study published today in Trends in Plant Science. This means flowering plants were around some 50 million years before the dinosaurs. The plants in question are known...
'Stealth privatisation' in iconic national parks threatens public access to nature's health boost
Australia's national parks in several states are under siege from privatisation by stealth. Developers are using the lure of ecotourism to build posh private lodges with exclusive access deep inside many iconic parks. The problem is, not everyone can afford private lodges. There's a real danger in letting developers take...
Dietary study shows funerary meals of people in Roman Empire nearly the same as everyday meals
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Spain, working with a colleague from South Africa, has found that for some people living in the Roman Empire, funerary meals were much like everyday meals. In their paper published on the open-access site PLOS ONE, the group describes their study of human and animal remains found in ancient graves at Vila de Madrid, a necropolis that was located outside of the ancient Roman city of Barcino (modern Barcelona).
