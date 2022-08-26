Read full article on original website
2 people badly hurt in Phoenix shooting, police say
PHOENIX - Two people were shot at a home in Phoenix on Tuesday, Aug. 30 near 40th Street and Thunderbird Road. Both victims are adults and one of them has life-threatening injuries, police say. A person, believed to be the gunman, was taken into custody. It's unclear what led up...
Shootings leave 8 dead, 11 injured in violent weekend across the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eight people have been killed and nearly a dozen others hurt after a violent weekend in parts of the Valley. Below is a list of shootings that began Friday night. Shooting at Avondale convenience store. The first shooting of the weekend happened just after 8...
Drag racing in Chandler leaves man dead; suspect driver sought by police
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Police are searching for a driver they say was racing another vehicle in Chandler that led to a rollover crash, leaving a man dead. Chandler Police say officers responded to Gilbert Road and Powell Place just before 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 after receiving reports of a red Chevrolet Camaro that crashed into a block wall.
Surveillance camera captures scene of deadly north Phoenix police shooting
A surveillance camera at an auto shop nearby shows the gunman’s movements, and the mayhem he caused. The owner of Action Auto Repair, Tom O’Kane, shared the surveillance footage with detectives and FOX 10. He points out the white car that pulls into the parking lot, where Williams was in the midst of firing off his rifle.
Deadly North Valley Collision | Phoenix
08.27.2022 | 8:30 PM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Firefighters responded tonight to the intersection of Central Ave and Bell Rd for reports of a vehicle rollover. When crews arrived on scene they found one sedan that rolled on its side with a motorcycle also involved in the collision. Reportedly one adult male patient did not survive his injuries and another adult male was treated and transported to a local hospital in critical condition as a trauma patient.
Two dead, another hurt in shooting at house party in south Phoenix
At least one person is dead after three people were shot near 24th Street and Baseline Road early Sunday morning.
Neighbor reacts to deadly street racing incident in Chandler
A $1,000 reward is being offered in this case. Police are asking anyone with any information, including any dash-cam video, to contact them at 480-782-4130 or through their website. "I heard it in my backyard and then I ran out there and saw that part of our wall had collapsed. Then from there, I could see the car," says neighbor Brigitte Caruso.
Phoenix Gunman in Tactical Gear Kills Two People During Deranged ‘Shooting Spree’
A gunman clad in tactical gear went on a terrifying “shooting spree” in Phoenix, Arizona, killing two people in a motel parking lot and injuring five others, including two cops, authorities say.Police said the rampage ended only after the suspected gunman appeared to kill himself in a nearby parking lot. Authorities had not identified him by Monday morning.The rampage started near a Days Inn motel around 8:30 p.m., cops said. Security footage showed the gunman exit a room wearing tactical gear and a helmet, then open fire into the building.Moments later, cops say the gunman fired shots toward a car...
2 men dead, 1 hospitalized after late-night Phoenix house party
PHOENIX — Two men were killed and one man was hospitalized after gunfire broke out at a Phoenix house party early Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a possible shooting at a loud house party around 1:35 a.m. near Baseline Road and 24th Street, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Suspect dead after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt
Suspect dead after shootout in north Phoenix; 2 people killed, 2 officers hurt. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. A suspect wearing tactical gear and armed...
Arizona man who exchanged gunfire with officers found dead in backyard.
PCSO SWAT members assist MPD officers with shooting in neighborhood immediately west of ButterfieldBrian Petersheim. A man who exchanged gunfire with Maricopa Police officers Monday morning from inside a home in The Villages at Rancho El Dorado was found dead in his backyard by Pinal County Regional SWAT Team officers after a 2-hour standoff.
Police looking for suspects in string of convenience store robberies in Phoenix area
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department say they are looking for four suspects in connection with a number of robberies at convenience stores. According to a brief statement, officials say the robberies happened from Aug. 6 to 8, and a number of convenience stores in West Phoenix and Goodyear were targeted.
Authorities find parents of girl found alone in Chandler
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office found the parents of a girl who was alone on Aug. 30 in Chandler. The girl, who is about 10, was found near McQueen Road and Hunt Highway. She is four feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds. Anyone with information...
Combat veteran recounts being just feet away from north Phoenix shooting
Sean Castel was staying at the Days Inn when the shooting broke out. He ran into the bathroom the moment Phoenix Police confirmed Williams opened fire at the building. “It didn’t stop. The guy obviously reloaded a few times and kept going. I didn’t know what was going on,” Castel said. “I’m a combat veteran. I know distances. It was probably within 30 yards. It was hitting close.”
Three killed, 2 officers hurt in north Phoenix shoot-out, police say
Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. GCU Havocs talks school spirit, supporting student-athletes. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Being a part...
Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
Tempe PD rescues man with new floatation device following the drowning of a man
Officers with the Tempe Police Department were able to deploy their newly implemented floatation device to rescue a paddleboarder who fell into Tempe Town Lake on Aug. 27. This rescue using the device comes after 34-year-old Sean Bickings, who was an "unsheltered Tempe community member," drowned in the lake early in the morning on May 28. Three police officers were placed on administrative leave after transcripts revealed they watched him drown.
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
Police investigating another shooting at Sandbar Mexican Grill in Gilbert
GILBERT, Ariz. - For the second time in the past few months, police are investigating a shooting at a Gilbert restaurant that left a person injured. Gilbert Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning outside the Sandbar Mexican Grill, located near San Tan Village Parkway and Williams Field Road.
Gilbert restaurant sees 2 shootings in 4 months
GILBERT, Ariz. — Gilbert police are investigating a shooting at a Mexican restaurant that happened early Sunday morning, and it’s the second shooting at the business in just a few months. The shooting happened at Sandbar Mexican Grill near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway. >> Live,...
