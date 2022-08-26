Read full article on original website
Alfred Joseph Boudreaux
Alfred Joseph Boudreaux passed away Tuesday, August 23, 2022, surrounded by his children. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 1:00 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Midland, Texas. Al was born December 28, 1941 in Abbeville, Louisiana to Frank Louis and Leyon Hebert Boudreaux....
Kelly Christine Doktor
ABBEVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Kelly Christine Doktor, 43, who passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at her residence. Celebrant for Mass will be Father Louis Richard, concelebrant will be Father Pio Marie.
Engagement Announced for Miss Aimee Marie LaCour & Mr. Jean Paul Chauvel IV
Mr. and Mrs. David and Diane LaCour of Abbeville are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming sacramental marriage of their daughter, Miss Aimee Marie LaCour, to Mr. Jean Paul Chauvel IV of Lake Jackson,, TX. Jean Paul is the son of Jean Paul Chauvel Jr. and Claire Conboy of Lake Jackson, TX. The nuptial wedding Mass will take place on Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville, Louisiana.
Abbeville’s Sylvia Putnam receives Champion of Life Award from Diocese
On Aug. 20, Bishop Douglas Deshotel recognized five remarkable individuals at the 2022 Pro-Life Rose Dinner. Sylvia Putnam of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church in Abbeville was among the honorees. “These individuals have said ‘yes’ to the pro-life movement in the Diocese of Lafayette through their commitment, dedication, and work...
Donald William Gaspard
ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Donald William Gaspard, 71, who died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Oschner Lafayette Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Erath LA with Deacon Randy Hyde officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Kim Trahan, Steve Broussard, Tony Landry, Donald Boudreaux, Shane Vincent, and Travis Cole.
