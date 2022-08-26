ABBEVILLE — Funeral services will be held at 2:30 PM on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Vincent Funeral Home - Abbeville honoring the life of Donald William Gaspard, 71, who died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Oschner Lafayette Medical Center. He will be laid to rest at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Cemetery in Erath LA with Deacon Randy Hyde officiating the services. Serving as pallbearers will be Kim Trahan, Steve Broussard, Tony Landry, Donald Boudreaux, Shane Vincent, and Travis Cole.

ABBEVILLE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO