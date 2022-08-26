LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday they're offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding a string of copper wire thefts in Louisville. According to the release, the culprits stole more than $45,000 worth of copper wire from roadway lighting and systems, leaving 500 poles dark on interstates. The cabinet is looking for information that will help lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, and they say they're offering a $2,500 reward for it.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 7 HOURS AGO