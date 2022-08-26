ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Officials identify remains as girl reported missing in 1978

JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the remains have been positively identified as those of Tracy Sue Walker. She was born in 1963 and reported missing from the Lafayette, Indiana, area in 1978.
LAFAYETTE, IN
KY transportation cabinet offering $2,500 reward to curb copper wire theft

LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday they're offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding a string of copper wire thefts in Louisville. According to the release, the culprits stole more than $45,000 worth of copper wire from roadway lighting and systems, leaving 500 poles dark on interstates. The cabinet is looking for information that will help lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, and they say they're offering a $2,500 reward for it.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Nashville, TN
Williamson County crime-stopper tip leads to arrest of Michigan man wanted for murder

COLP, IL — A Michigan man wanted for murder was detained in Colp, Illinois, on Monday thanks to a tip left through the Williamson County Crime Stoppers tip line. According to a Tuesday release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Thaddeus Cortez Wilson of Holland, Michigan, was detained after U.S. Marshals stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the tipster.
COLP, IL
Jesse White returns to work after testing negative for COVID-19

ILLINOIS — Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White, is returning back to work this week after testing negative for COVID-19. According to a release from White's office, he experienced mild symptoms and worked from home during his illness. White was double vaccinated and boosted, the release says. After receiving...
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois resident dies after catching West Nile virus

State public health officials have announced the first death from West Nile virus of 2022 in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health says a Cook County resident in their 70s has died after becoming the state's first human West Nile case of 2022 at the beginning of August. The...
ILLINOIS STATE

