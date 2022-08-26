Read full article on original website
Officials identify remains as girl reported missing in 1978
JACKSBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say skeletal remains found nearly 40 years ago in rural northeast Tennessee have been identified as those of a missing Indiana girl. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday that the remains have been positively identified as those of Tracy Sue Walker. She was born in 1963 and reported missing from the Lafayette, Indiana, area in 1978.
KY transportation cabinet offering $2,500 reward to curb copper wire theft
LOUISVILLE — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Wednesday they're offering a $2,500 reward for information regarding a string of copper wire thefts in Louisville. According to the release, the culprits stole more than $45,000 worth of copper wire from roadway lighting and systems, leaving 500 poles dark on interstates. The cabinet is looking for information that will help lead to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible, and they say they're offering a $2,500 reward for it.
Western KY transportation crew assisting with eastern KY flood relief efforts
LYON COUNTY, KY — A 12-member crew and several trucks loaded with supplied rolled out of Lyon County on Monday morning, headed to help eastern KY flood relief efforts in Perry, Letcher, and Pike counties. According to a release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, crew members will focus a...
Corn and soybean yields hit hard in Kentucky as weather conditions impact farmers
HICKORY, KY — Heat and lack of rain are impacting crops throughout the country. While Kentucky farmers say they're struggling this season, it's not as bad as previous droughts. "Something you can't do anything about," said Danny Hart, a farmer in Hickory, Kentucky. For Hart, the success of his...
Detailed Inspection Completed on U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois
WICKLIFFE, KY- A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) contractor has completed an inspection of the U.S. 51 Ohio River "Cairo" Bridge between Kentucky and Illinois. Climbers finished their last round of work Saturday afternoon. The inspection was done about five days earlier than expected. No further traffic restrictions will be required...
Williamson County crime-stopper tip leads to arrest of Michigan man wanted for murder
COLP, IL — A Michigan man wanted for murder was detained in Colp, Illinois, on Monday thanks to a tip left through the Williamson County Crime Stoppers tip line. According to a Tuesday release from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office, 39-year-old Thaddeus Cortez Wilson of Holland, Michigan, was detained after U.S. Marshals stopped a vehicle matching the description given by the tipster.
Kentucky AG finds McCracken County Sheriff's Office did not violate open records act regarding request made July 12
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Sheriff's Office did not violate the Kentucky Open Records Act regarding a request submitted on July 12, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says, because the sheriff's office issued a timely response via an official who had the authority to respond to the request.
Mercy Health hopes to decrease flu-related hospitalizations by giving free flu-shots at western KY events
Paducah, KY — Mercy Health wants to make it as easy as possible for you to get your flu shot, that's why they're once again offering no-cost flu vaccines in Western Kentucky this year. According to a Monday release, attendees will not be required to pre-register or show their...
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
Jesse White returns to work after testing negative for COVID-19
ILLINOIS — Illinois Secretary of State, Jesse White, is returning back to work this week after testing negative for COVID-19. According to a release from White's office, he experienced mild symptoms and worked from home during his illness. White was double vaccinated and boosted, the release says. After receiving...
Illinois resident dies after catching West Nile virus
State public health officials have announced the first death from West Nile virus of 2022 in Illinois. The Illinois Department of Public Health says a Cook County resident in their 70s has died after becoming the state's first human West Nile case of 2022 at the beginning of August. The...
