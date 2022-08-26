ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
somerset106.com

Paving Scheduled for KY 914 and KY 80 Next Week in Somerset

SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 31, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 8 Office advises motorists that paving will take place next week on KY 914 and KY 80 in Somerset. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, contractors will be paving along KY 914 between the intersection of U.S. 27 (mile...
SOMERSET, KY
wymt.com

Southeastern Ky. deputies give back to a fellow citizen

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We have a feel good story to pass along to you. Two Knox County Sheriff’s deputies gifted a local man a pair of new shoes. Timothy Ramey, who is known to walk the highways often, had walked so much his shoes were starting to give out. When deputies found out, they stepped in to get him a new pair of shoes.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Temporary Diversion on KY 80 in Pulaski County to Begin Wednesday, Aug. 31

SOMERSET, Ky. (Aug. 29, 2022) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) advises motorists of a temporary traffic diversion beginning this week on KY 80 in Pulaski County. On Wednesday, Aug. 31, eastbound KY 80 traffic will be reduced to one lane and diverted onto the old westbound KY 80 travel lanes from Mark-Shopville Road (mile point 27.3) to just west of the KY 461 intersection (mile point 27.5). The diversion is necessary to allow for crews to install a cross drain beneath the roadway. The traffic diversion will remain in place approximately five weeks.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wkyufm.org

Kentucky commission tasked with distributing $478 million in opioid settlement funds plans website, town halls

The commission overseeing opioid settlement funds in the Commonwealth plans to open an online application portal for addiction programs wanting to apply for aid. In June, Attorney General Daniel Cameron appointed members to the Opioid Abatement Advisory Commission to oversee how the state will distribute $478 million from a multistate settlement with companies that produced and distributed opioids.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Laurel County, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Society
Laurel County, KY
Government
County
Laurel County, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
WHAS11

$2,500 reward to catch copper wire thieves on Kentucky highways

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville highways are left in the dark after a string of copper wire thefts from lighting poles, over 500 poles are no longer functioning. Officials say they need help catching the culprits. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is offering a $2,500 reward for information that will help...
LOUISVILLE, KY
q95fm.net

Police Investigating A Series Of ATM Thefts In Southern Kentucky

A series of ATMs thefts happening in southern Kentucky is under investigation. Automated teller machines from different stores in several counties have been stolen. Officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office say they believe all the thefts are connected to the same people. The same crew has hit at...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#School Supplies#Eastern Kentucky#Ravaged#County Road
wymt.com

String of ATM thefts across southern Kentucky under investigation

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - A string of thefts targeting ATMs in southern Kentucky is under investigation. The automated teller machines have been stolen from multiple stores in several counties. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials say they believe the same people are responsible for all the crimes. Knox County...
KNOX COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Man who saved nine people in eastern Kentucky flooding honored by lawmakers

During a special called session of the Kentucky General Assembly, lawmakers honored an eastern Kentucky man for his heroic efforts saving nine people stranded by floodwaters during historical flooding. “A total of nine individuals did Nathan Day help save that night,” said Rep. John Blanton, who serves Knott, Magoffin and...
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
somerset106.com

Woman Looking In Cars To Steal Things Arrested In Laurel County

Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting Deputy James Fox and Detective Jake Miller were dispatched to a trespass complaint at a business parking lot off US 25 about 4 miles South of London. Deputies were told that the suspect left the parking lot upon being asked to leave, however, returned and began looking in vehicles. The suspect, 44-year-old Amber Longhibler of Lancaster, admitted to deputies that she was looking in vehicles to steal something. Longhibler was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. She was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WJHL

1 month later: FEMA provides assistance update for Kentucky flood survivors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WJHL) — One month after historic flood waters devastated multiple counties in Kentucky and killed dozens, FEMA released an update on recovery efforts from a local, commonwealth and federal level. According to FEMA, more than $92 million in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments have been approved to flow into structures across […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Body that had ‘a lot of decomposition’ found in shed

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Madison County. The coroner says the body of a man was found Monday morning in a shed off Fifth Street in Richmond. The person has not yet been identified. We’re told the body had a lot of decomposition. The...
RICHMOND, KY
clayconews.com

OP-ED: CLAY COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IN SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY APPEARS TO TREAT HEADSTONES WITH MORE VALUE THAN HUMAN REMAINS

Temporary Marker of "Unknown" now located at Reid Cemetery off Jarve Hollow Road in Clay County, Kentucky. During recent investigations into what has become of the decedents formerly located at the Hoskins Cemetery I came across a very troubling piece of information. One of many in fact, but this one specifically caused me to question which country I was in. The headline picture above is very simple in nature as it clearly states at the top "Unknown" and at the bottom "Hoskins Cemetery".
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Beshear orders flags to half-staff for overdose victims

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear is directing that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Tomorrow is Overdose Awareness Day in Kentucky. In addition to lowering the flag, the Governor’s Mansion will be lit purple, the designated...
FRANKFORT, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy