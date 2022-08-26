Read full article on original website
Shirley Jo Krueger
Home in North Newton, KS. John W. and Mabel Holt Freeman. moved to Emporia in the late 1950’s. John died on April 24, 1999. Shirley continued to live in. Emporia and eventually settled in the Newton area in 2009. Survivors include her sons, John Krueger and wife Vicki. of...
George L. Wells
George L. Wells, 72, of Emporia passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at his home. George wa…
Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum
A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
Lions to continue drive for 'Redbud Capital'
An idea inspired by William Allen White soon could be at one of the entrances to Emporia. “We’re looking at the possibility of making a redbud tree planting around the east entrance, coming into Emporia,” said Gary Post, chair of the Emporia Lions Club Red Bud campaign.
Fire stopped in area of 15th and Lincoln
Fire crews hurried to the scene of reported heavy smoke Wednesday morning at a complex near Emporia State University. A structure fire was reported in the area of 15th and Garfield around 8:30 a.m. The trouble eventually was specified as 1511 Lincoln, at Ashley Estates II. It's too early to...
UPDATE: Teen injured in I-35 crash
An Emporia teenager is in a hospital with serious injuries after a crash during the morning commute on southbound Interstate 35. Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say the crash occurred around 7:50 a.m. about one mile west of Exit 135, or Road R1. Emily Goza, 17, somehow lost control of her Ford Explorer. It hit a guardrail, then rolled down a riverbank.
Emporia boys soccer improves to 2-0 in win over Topeka-Seaman
The Emporia High School boys soccer team recorded a 1-0 road victory over Seaman High School in Topeka on Tuesday evening. The two teams were locked in a scoreless tie for much of the game until junior forward Mats Goerres found the net after an assist from senior midfielder Giovanni Garcilazo with 14:34 left in the second half. That would be the game’s only tally.
The Worlds are back in town: Emporia welcomes PDGA World Championships
The PDGA World Championships are back in Emporia this week, bringing the “best of the best” in the sport to some of the city’s most popular courses. “This is the Super Bowl of disc golf,” said Doug Bjerkaas, tournament director. “This is the tournament. If you ask a professional disc golfer if they could win one tournament, 95% of them are going to say the world championships.”
Zoo renewed for accreditation
The David Traylor Zoo had its accreditation renewed Monday by a national association. A statement from the city of Emporia says the Association of Zoos and Aquariums granted the renewal at its annual conference in Baltimore. The zoo's accreditation was scheduled to expire in September.
Emporia First Friday art walk, market set for next week
Emporia First Friday will host two major opportunities to enjoy art in Emporia during the month of September. The Emporia First Friday Art Walk, sponsored by Sela Group, will be on Friday, Sept. 2, and will feature over a dozen venue stops in Downtown Emporia, including four on the Emporia State University campus. The Art Walk is from 5 - 9 p.m. and features artists in a range of mediums who will display their art for sale.
Emporia girls golf sets program record at EHS invite
The Emporia High School girls golf team won their opening and lone home event of the year, the Emporia Invite, at the Emporia Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday afternoon. The Lady Spartans set a new program record for the lowest tournament score with 335, 15 strokes ahead of second-place finisher St. Mary’s Colgan (350). Topeka-Seaman finished third with a 369.
Late goal costs Emporia State soccer in Texas
A goal with less than six minutes left in the match gave St. Edward's a 2-1 victory over No. 14 Emporia State in soccer action on Sunday in Austin, Texas. The Hornets got on the board first when Hannah Woolery scored in the 18th minute. The Hilltoppers answered in the 27th minute when Caitlyn Gonzalez scored off an assist from Rebekka Rehrer to even the match at 1-1.
Great days to throw some discs
Windy weather can be a nightmare for anyone throwing a disc. But that should not be a factor as the PDGA World Championships week unfolds. The Emporia forecast calls for a northeast wind of 5-10 miles per hour Tuesday, becoming light from the southeast Wednesday and Thursday.
Three-in-one budget review by USD 251 board
The North Lyon County school board is having three meetings in one Wednesday night. The first meeting at 7p is a required “revenue neutral rate” hearing. USD 251 must hold one if it expects to exceed the tax rate set by the Lyon County Clerk.
Latin Legends softball game celebrates culture, history
The second annual Latin Legends Games, held Saturday afternoon, Aug. 27, at the Lorenzo Delgado Sports Complex, gave the large crowd a glimpse of the storied history of Emporia’s Hispanic fast-pitch softball legends. David Rodriguez created both the event and the Latin Legends Hall of Fame, which debuted in...
One last chance for August rain
After a weekend with heavy rain at times, severe thunderstorms are possible in the Emporia area Monday evening. The key word is “possible.”. “Confidence is low with regard to intensity and areal coverage of storms,” the government's Storm Prediction Center admitted early Monday.
Four serious counts dropped in home invasion case
One of the suspects in an Emporia home invasion case now faces only five counts, instead of nine. District Judge Pro Tem Ted Hollembeak dismissed four counts against Christopher Diaz Monday. Aggravated assault, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Paperwork made public Tuesday indicates prosecutors had “inability to obtain...
