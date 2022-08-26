Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles rent soars to $3,295 for a two-bedroom apartment, up 17 percent in one yearBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
5 Iconic LA Foods You Didn't Know Were Invented HereLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Taking Care of Pets in Late SummerSusan HornikLos Angeles, CA
Ankara Fashion & Music Festival Los Angeles (AFLA) September 2-4, 2022Lashaun TurnerLos Angeles, CA
The Lonely Oyster is about to get a lot more FriendsCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Fire Burning in 100 Acres of Brush near San Gabriel Dam
Firefighters were working Monday to extinguish a roughly 100-acre brush fire burning near San Gabriel Dam. The Gulch Fire was reported late Monday morning near Mile Marker 21 along San Gabriel Canyon Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest officials. Crews on scene reported...
mynewsla.com
Blaze Consumes Motorhomes in Lakeland Village
A fire that erupted Tuesday on the southwest edge of Lakeland Village, near the Cleveland National Forest, destroyed two motorhomes, but no one was injured. The blaze was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 19600 block of Onorato Drive, near Arbolado Lane, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The...
mynewsla.com
Four Million in LA County Urged To Suspend Outdoor Watering Next Month
More than four million residents in Los Angeles County were urged Tuesday to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days next month while the Metropolitan Water District repairs a leak in a water delivery pipeline. The repairs will take place from Sept. 6-20, and will impact the cities of Beverly Hills,...
mynewsla.com
Person Killed in Crash in Rolling Hills Area
A person was killed Tuesday when a vehicle crashed into a power pole in the Rolling Hills area of Los Angeles County near Rancho Palos Verdes. Paramedics sent to the 27000 block of Sunnyridge Road at about 11:45 a.m. pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Supervisors Call for Safety Reviews After Fatal Windsor Hills Crash
Nearly one month after a fiery crash killed five people and an unborn baby at a Windsor Hills intersection, the county Board of Supervisors Tuesday called for a series of studies and immediate steps aimed at slowing traffic at the crossroad and other high-danger roadways. “Disturbingly, traffic fatalities have increased...
mynewsla.com
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Southern California
A brutal heat wave was bearing down on Southern California Monday, with temperatures expected to push into triple-digit temperatures as early as Tuesday and continuing through the Labor Day weekend. Temperatures will rise a few degrees Monday, then spike even more on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend,...
mynewsla.com
Guaranteed Income Program Begins for 1,000 LA County Residents
Los Angeles County’s guaranteed basic income program is underway, with 1,000 residents now receiving $1,000 a month for the next three years, officials said Tuesday. The recipients were chosen randomly from more than 180,000 people who applied for the program. “Given the huge number of L.A. County residents who...
mynewsla.com
Average Gas Prices Fall in LA County, Orange County
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County decreased Wednesday for the 76th time in the last 78 days since setting a record, dropping six-tenths of a cent to $5.262, its lowest amount since March 5. The average price has dropped $1.198 since rising...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Fire at Koreatown Apartment Building Extinguished In 44 Minutes
A fire at a two-story apartment building in Koreatown Monday evening was extinguished in 44 minutes by 40 firefighters. The fire at 227 N. Berendo St., near Beverly Boulevard and Vermont Avenue, was reported at 9:22 p.m., said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department. Arriving firefighters encountered “a deep-seated fire” within the walls of the center hallway of the first floor of the 12-unit, 10,260-square foot building built in 1928, Humphrey said.
mynewsla.com
Motorcycle Rider Dies In Solo Pasadena Crash
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who died in a crash in Pasadena. The crash occurred at 8:01 p.m. Sunday on the transition road from the westbound Foothill (210) Freeway to the southbound Long Beach (710) Freeway, said California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt. Byron Simmons, 42, of El Segundo died...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed When Pickups Collide on Highway 74 in Homeland
A 67-year-old man was killed in a collision on Highway 74 in Homeland when he pulled in front of a pickup that had the right of way, the California Highway Patrol said Monday. The fatal crash occurred about 2:20 p.m. Sunday on the 74 at Sultanas Road, according to Officer Mike Lassig.
mynewsla.com
Three People Killed In Fiery Santa Clarita Crash
A fiery crash Sunday in Santa Clarita killed three people and injured two others, according to a report. Firefighters put out the deadly vehicle fire, the California Highway Patrol reported, and according to ABC7, three people died in the accident. Initial CHP reports indicated that only person had died. It was unclear how many vehicles were involved and if there were any occupants who were not hurt or killed.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Traffic Crash in Woodland Hills Area
Two motorists were killed in a head-on crash in the Woodland Hills area, police said Tuesday. The collision occurred about 11:30 p.m. Monday on Victory Boulevard near Mason Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. One man died at the scene and the other man died at a hospital,...
mynewsla.com
Brutal Late-Summer Heat Wave Coming to Inland Empire
The Inland Empire will be baking under triple-digit temperatures this week, with highs reaching well over 110 degrees in the Coachella Valley. Temperatures will spike on Tuesday and stay that way through next weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Palm Springs and Palm Desert will see daytime temperatures as...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Charged With Firing BBs At Moving Vehicle On Interstate 15
A 26-year-old motorist accused of firing multiple BBs at a car and flashing a fake handgun during a road rage confrontation on Interstate 15 was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Salvador Flamenco Saavedra of Rancho Cucamonga was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation into the...
mynewsla.com
Triple-Digit Heat Expected To Broil Inland Empire Most Of Week
Searing temperatures and minimal humidity will turn most of the Inland Empire into an oven this week, raising heat-related health risks and wildfire danger, the National Weather Service said Monday. The NWS released a statement saying the region is in store for “a potentially long duration heat wave, beginning Tuesday...
mynewsla.com
Crash on 57 Freeway in Placentia Kills One
One person died in a crash on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in Placentia Sunday. The crash took place around 12:50 p.m. at Crowther Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim’s name was withheld pending notification of next of kin. No information was immediately available about the person’s...
mynewsla.com
Road Rage Triggered Car-to-Car Shooting in Long Beach
Road rage apparently triggered a shooting Sunday in Long Beach that left one person wounded. Around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a perceived traffic accident near East Seventh Street and Park Avenue, the Los Angeles Times reported. At the scene, they found evidence of a shooting and determined that people in two cars had fired at each other.
mynewsla.com
Shooting at Boyle Heights Bar Leaves At Least Six in Hospital
At least six people were sent to hospitals from a shooting Sunday inside a bar in Boyle Heights, authorities said. A suspect is in custody and all the victims are expected to survive their wounds, according to Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Carrying Rifle During Confrontation with Corona Officers
A 23-year-old man accused of carrying a high-capacity rifle outside a Corona apartment complex, prompting police officers to confront him and open fire when he didn’t surrender, was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Isaiah Janmar Goldmas of Ontario was arrested Friday following a nearly monthlong investigation...
Comments / 0