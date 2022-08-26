High school officials under siege: an Arizona Republic special report

It’s happening more and more often on high school playing fields and courts around Arizona — and across the country.

An official’s call angers the crowd. Tempers flare. Profanities are hurled, then the scene deteriorates into something worse.

Abuse of officials by fans, coaches and players is a growing problem in high school sports. There were 26% more ejections in Arizona Interscholastic Association games last school year than in the previous season, almost 1,350. The problem is chasing officials — without whom there can be no competition — right out of the game.

Coming on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also had led to dwindling numbers of referees, umpires and officials, 50,000 people have discontinued their services as high school officials since the 2018-19 season, according to a national survey of high school athletic associations.

“And they’re not coming back,” says Brian Gessner, head of officials for the AIA.

This fall, a national consortium of coaches, administrators, law enforcement and security and media will seek seeking ways to solve the problem. Most people who officiate youth and high school sports do it for the love of the game. They certainly aren’t doing it to get rich — most games will earn an official between $65-85, depending on the sport, for several hours of work.

"We've had a nationwide campaign alive for four years to recruit and retain officials," says Karissa Niehoff, CEO of the National Federation of High Schools. “We're still hearing horrific examples from officials being assaulted. Numbers of states that actually have state legislation either on the table or has been passed that speaks to having protected officials from assault, and to know that our states and the state governments are having to do that, it's extremely disheartening.”

Some of the solutions being explored include putting more responsibility on school administrations to control crowd behavior, rather than leaving that to the game officials; increasing security measures to help protect officials; improving sportsmanship by increasing penalties — longer suspensions, stiffer fines — for unruly actions and ejections.

“Unless officials can work in safe conditions, where they are treated with respect, we will lose them and the subsequent impact on interscholastic sports will be devastating," says Phoenix Xavier Prep Athletic Director Sister Lynn Winsor,

Echoes Lakeside Blue Ridge football coach Jeremy Hathcock: "Officials are underappreciated and, if we don't start treating them well by establishing a dialogue during games, then one day we may wake up and realize we can't compete anymore."

