High school officials under siege: an Arizona Republic special report

By Arizona Republic
 5 days ago
It’s happening more and more often on high school playing fields and courts around Arizona — and across the country.

An official’s call angers the crowd. Tempers flare. Profanities are hurled, then the scene deteriorates into something worse.

Abuse of officials by fans, coaches and players is a growing problem in high school sports. There were 26% more ejections in Arizona Interscholastic Association games last school year than in the previous season, almost 1,350. The problem is chasing officials — without whom there can be no competition — right out of the game.

Coming on top of the COVID-19 pandemic, which also had led to dwindling numbers of referees, umpires and officials, 50,000 people have discontinued their services as high school officials since the 2018-19 season, according to a national survey of high school athletic associations.

“And they’re not coming back,” says Brian Gessner, head of officials for the AIA.

This fall, a national consortium of coaches, administrators, law enforcement and security and media will seek seeking ways to solve the problem. Most people who officiate youth and high school sports do it for the love of the game. They certainly aren’t doing it to get rich — most games will earn an official between $65-85, depending on the sport, for several hours of work.

"We've had a nationwide campaign alive for four years to recruit and retain officials," says Karissa Niehoff, CEO of the National Federation of High Schools. “We're still hearing horrific examples from officials being assaulted. Numbers of states that actually have state legislation either on the table or has been passed that speaks to having protected officials from assault, and to know that our states and the state governments are having to do that, it's extremely disheartening.”

Some of the solutions being explored include putting more responsibility on school administrations to control crowd behavior, rather than leaving that to the game officials; increasing security measures to help protect officials; improving sportsmanship by increasing penalties — longer suspensions, stiffer fines — for unruly actions and ejections.

“Unless officials can work in safe conditions, where they are treated with respect, we will lose them and the subsequent impact on interscholastic sports will be devastating," says Phoenix Xavier Prep Athletic Director Sister Lynn Winsor,

Echoes Lakeside Blue Ridge football coach Jeremy Hathcock: "Officials are underappreciated and, if we don't start treating them well by establishing a dialogue during games, then one day we may wake up and realize we can't compete anymore."

Comments / 7

J S America
4d ago

I think its people in general. We're losing our sensibility and morals. Every generation is worse than the one before. Lack of faith in God and values brings about a degenerative attitude towards goodness and decency. It's not just sports. It seems to affect all scopes of life.

Reply
5
KTAR.com

Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams still unsure on retirement date

PHOENIX — Nearly four months after announcing her retirement, Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams said Monday she still hasn’t pinned down a final day. Michael Sullivan will take over as interim chief on Sept. 12 and Williams has pledged to stay on through the transition period. “Once [Sullivan]...
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona

Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
ARIZONA STATE
