Week one Northern Michigan high school football scores

With the final high school football games wrapping up over the weekend, the first week of fall sports in full swing is in the books. By now, hopefully you have heard about the stunning comeback victory by Gaylord football or the stellar performance by St. Mary's Dillon Croff. However, you may have missed some other top storylines, like the Gaylord soccer team's tournament win in Grayling or Johannesburg-Lewiston volleyball's three-peat in the J-L Invitational. ...

JOHANNESBURG, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO