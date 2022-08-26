Week one Northern Michigan high school football scores
THURSDAY
Ludington 37, Petoskey 31 OT
Boyne City 51, Benzie Central 35
Elk Rapids 48, Harbor Springs 7
TC West 7, Marquette 0
Kingsley 40, McBain 0
Grayling 21, Roscommon 6
Kalkaska 46, Glen Lake 8
Saginaw Heritage 53, Alpena 0
Sault Ste. Marie 46, Escanaba 19
Pickford 28, Gaylord St. Mary 16
GR NorthPointe Christian 65, Suttons Bay 19
Oscoda 30, Houghton Lake 12
Bear Lake 2, Bellaire 0 (forfeit)
Newberry 58, Brimley 0
Cedarville 44, Eben Junction Superior Central 6
Bay City Western 57, Ypsilanti Community 7
FRIDAY
Charlevoix 24, East Jordan 15
Pellston 60, Forest Area 0
Inland Lakes 52, Onaway 0
Gaylord 15, Lake Fenton 14
Mancelona 44, Johannesburg-Lewiston 22
Cheboygan 52, Lake City 26
Midland 27, Cadillac 21
TC Central 49, St. Joseph 28
TC St. Francis 42, Ogemaw Heights 19
St. Ignace 26, Tawas 6
Frankfort 33, Mason County Central 16
Central Lake 40, Brethren 34
Hillman 40, Whittemore Prescott 0
Posen 52, Hale 0
Rogers City, 78, Charlton Heston 22
This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Week one Northern Michigan high school football scores
Comments / 0