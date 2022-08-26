ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Week one Northern Michigan high school football scores

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 5 days ago

THURSDAY

Ludington 37, Petoskey 31 OT

Boyne City 51, Benzie Central 35

Elk Rapids 48, Harbor Springs 7

TC West 7, Marquette 0

Kingsley 40, McBain 0

Grayling 21, Roscommon 6

Kalkaska 46, Glen Lake 8

Saginaw Heritage 53, Alpena 0

Sault Ste. Marie 46, Escanaba 19

Pickford 28, Gaylord St. Mary 16

GR NorthPointe Christian 65, Suttons Bay 19

Oscoda 30, Houghton Lake 12

Bear Lake 2, Bellaire 0 (forfeit)

Newberry 58, Brimley 0

Cedarville 44, Eben Junction Superior Central 6

Bay City Western 57, Ypsilanti Community 7

FRIDAY

Charlevoix 24, East Jordan 15

Pellston 60, Forest Area 0

Inland Lakes 52, Onaway 0

Gaylord 15, Lake Fenton 14

Mancelona 44, Johannesburg-Lewiston 22

Cheboygan 52, Lake City 26

Midland 27, Cadillac 21

TC Central 49, St. Joseph 28

TC St. Francis 42, Ogemaw Heights 19

St. Ignace 26, Tawas 6

Frankfort 33, Mason County Central 16

Central Lake 40, Brethren 34

Hillman 40, Whittemore Prescott 0

Posen 52, Hale 0

Rogers City, 78, Charlton Heston 22

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Week one Northern Michigan high school football scores

