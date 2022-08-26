ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Secret Service recovers $286M in stolen pandemic loans

By FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hWU4wwr00

The U.S. Secret Service said Friday that it has recovered $286 million in fraudulently obtained pandemic loans and is returning the money to the Small Business Administration.

The Secret Service said an investigation initiated by its Orlando office found that alleged conspirators submitted Economic Injury Disaster Loan applications by using fake or stolen employment and personal information and used an online bank, Green Dot, to conceal and move their criminal proceeds.

The agency worked with Green Dot to identify roughly 15,000 accounts and seize $286 million connected to the accounts.

“This forfeiture effort and those to come are a direct and necessary response to the unprecedented size and scope of pandemic relief fraud," said Kevin Chambers, director for COVID-19 fraud enforcement at the Justice Department.

Billions have been fraudulently claimed through various pandemic relief programs — including Paycheck Protection Program loans, unemployment insurance and others that were rolled out in the midst of the worldwide pandemic that shutdown global economies for months.

In March, the Government Accountability Office reported that while agencies were able to distribute COVID-19 relief funds quickly, “the tradeoff was that they did not have systems in place to prevent and identify payment errors and fraud" due in part to “financial management weaknesses.”

As a result, the GAO has recommended several measures for agencies to prevent pandemic program fraud in the future, including better reporting on their fraud risk management efforts.

Since 2020, the Secret Service initiated more than 3,850 pandemic related fraud investigations, seized over $1.4 billion in fraudulently obtained funds and helped to return $2.3 billion to state unemployment insurance programs.

The latest seizure included a collaboration of efforts between Secret Service, the SBA's Inspector General, DOJ and other offices.

Hannibal “Mike” Ware, the Small Business Administration's inspector general, said the joint investigations will continue "to ensure that taxpayer dollars obtained through fraudulent means will be returned to taxpayers and fraudsters involved face justice.”

Comments / 10

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Around 15,000 fake accounts set up for COVID relief fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) --  The Secret Service said it's retrieved $286 million in pandemic relief.Money that had been received through fraud. It's all going back to the Small Business Administration (SBA.) Around 15,000 fake accounts were used to rack up the money, disrupting the lives of people like one California man."I had applied for a small business loan for $5,000 to open up my own deli in Texas. I can barely make peanut butter sandwiches, let alone open a deli!," said fraud victim Craig Franklin.This month, President Biden signed into law two bipartisan bills extending the statute of limitations for COVID relief fraud enforcement to 10 years. The Secret Service said the extension will afford the agency the extra time it needs to track down the criminals
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Veronica Charnell Media

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September

Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Secret Service#U S Secret Service#Fraud#The U S Secret Service#The Justice Department#Gao
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
SBA
NewsBreak
Unemployment
AOL Corp

Feds arrest five members of 'B Squad' militia allegedly run by former GOP House candidate in Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON — Federal authorities have arrested and charged five members of a militia allegedly run by a former candidate for Congress for their alleged actions on Jan. 6. A criminal complaint only names one of the five individuals, Brian Preller, who, according to court records, was arrested in Vermont in connection with the case. Four of the individuals face a felony count of civil disorder, while one faces two misdemeanors.
VERMONT STATE
Business Insider

Mar-a-Lago affidavit reveals FBI expected to find evidence of multiple federal crimes if it could search Trump's club and private residence in South Florida

DOJ on Friday unveiled a heavily-redacted version of an FBI affidavit supporting the search of Mar-a-Lago. News organizations pushed for the release of the affidavit underpinning the search warrant. A judge took the extraordinary step of ordering the document's release after signing off on redactions. The Justice Department on Friday...
POTUS
digg.com

Here's What To Do If Law Enforcement Raids Your Home

The police showing up unannounced to raid your house is a chaotic and stressful experience. Here's how best to handle the situation. The FBI's raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home this week has shown that even former presidents can be subjected to a surprise visit from the authorities. A raid is different from a house search, in that the police deliberately show up unannounced to prevent you from fleeing or disposing of any evidence. You can ask to see the warrant to understand why it is happening and here's what to do if you find yourself being raided by law enforcement.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
ABC News

ABC News

808K+
Followers
174K+
Post
458M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy