Read full article on original website
Related
FDA approves updated COVID booster shots that target Omicron
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster doses that target today’s most common omicron strain. Shots could begin within days. The move by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that...
WATCH LIVE: FDA discusses new guidelines for updated COVID-19 boosters
The FDA will hold a news briefing to discussed updated guidelines on new COVID-19 booster shots that target the omicron strains. The briefing is scheduled to begin at 10:45 a.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above. The U.S. on Wednesday authorized its first update to COVID-19 vaccines, booster...
U.S. life expectancy falls for second straight year
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. life expectancy dropped for the second consecutive year in 2021, falling by nearly a year from 2020, according to a government report being released Wednesday. In the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, the estimated American lifespan has shortened by nearly three years....
Scientists in China created the first-ever mammal with fully reprogrammed genes
Scientists have been messing around with genetics for years now. One of the most powerful gene-editing tools, CRISPR, has even allowed them to create genetically modified mosquitos and could let us make hypoallergenic cats sometime in the future, too. Now, scientists in China have made a massive breakthrough, creating the first genetically modified mammal to sport fully reprogrammed genes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FDA chief says long-awaited opioid epidemic review still in the works
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-awaited review of prescription opioid medications, including their risks and contribution to the U.S. overdose epidemic, is still underway at the Food and Drug Administration, the agency’s commissioner said Tuesday. Dr. Robert Califf wrote in a blog entry that the FDA is still studying...
PBS NewsHour
Arlington, VA
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.https://www.pbs.org/newshour/
Comments / 0