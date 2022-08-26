ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In win over McCallum in Taco Shack Bowl, Trojans don uniforms to honor L.C. Anderson High

By Rick Cantu, Austin American-Statesman
When Anderson showed up wearing black and gold uniforms Thursday, the Trojans sported a new look while saluting the school’s rich history.

The players pumped their fists and hollered when first-year coach Donald Hatcher unveiled the new uniforms roughly 30 minutes before kickoff. They were wearing their customary blues while stretching and running drills before the coach gathered the players together for a “surprise” announcement.

Dressed with a purpose, the fired-up Trojans rolled over McCallum 49-3 in the annual Taco Shack Bowl at sold-out House Park. It was the team’s largest victory over the Knights in 50 years.

Hatcher said the team decided to wear black and gold to honor the old L.C. Anderson High School, a football power in East Austin until the school was ordered closed by a federal judge in 1971 as part of desegregation. A new, integrated Anderson was opened in Northwest Austin in 1973.

“We’re trying to build a bridge between the past and the present,” Hatcher said.

He noted that the teams at the old Anderson High were known as the Yellow Jackets and the players wore black and gold uniforms.

Anderson opened the 2022 season with a surprisingly easy victory, and no one stood out more than Trojan senior quarterback Fred Dale. He passed for 169 yards, rushed for 134 yards and accounted for five touchdowns.

It took less than a minute for Anderson to establish itself. The Trojans scored on the third play of the game when Dale rifled a 25-yard pass to Ed Small. Anderson would never trail.

Dale, who aspires to play college football next year, is familiar with Anderson’s long history. Old Anderson was open for 82 years and was recognized for academic and athletic excellence.

“They’re a really important part of our school’s history,” Dale said. “We’ve done a great job recently of trying to push that and have that something we learn about. They did so much for who we are now.”

Dale had three touchdown passes and added scoring runs of 29 and 22 yards.

Hatcher, for one, is grateful Dale plays for his team.

“Fred’s a leader,” the coach said. “He comes out every day. No one (college) is even talking to him, and he’s got a little chip on his shoulder.”

His chief receiver was Bennett Blackerby, who caught four passes for 115 yards and a touchdown.

While Anderson spent much of the time in the end zone, McCallum had trouble with its one-dimensional running offense. Knight senior quarterback David Houston was gritty in defeat, rushing for 97 yards, but McCallum had only 19 yards passing. Running back Mitchell Butler ran hard and finished with 73 yards on the ground.

The game’s most dominant defensive player was Trojan linebacker IV Webb, who spent most of the night making tackles in McCallum’s backfield. He finished the game by stripping Houston of the ball and recovering a fumble that led to a late Trojan touchdown.

It was a great night for Anderson, which should have a tougher game when it battles Rouse next week.

“That’s where we’ll see what we’re made of,” Hatcher said.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: In win over McCallum in Taco Shack Bowl, Trojans don uniforms to honor L.C. Anderson High

