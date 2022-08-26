ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bartlesville, OK

LIPS ON THE WHISTLE: Bartlesville area grads on verge of college sports openers

By Mike Tupa, Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise
 5 days ago
Former area high school grid legends will be covering the college football geographic landscape throughout the Midwest.

And, if you throw in a former Bartlesville High soccer standout, the college fall sports impact from this corner of the country will extend to the West Coast. That player is Jalen Belong, who inked a letter of intent earlier this year to play soccer at national Division I power Oregon State.

Following is a closer look at some of the athletes.

Laken Clowdus (Bartlesville, Class of 2020),Friends (Kan.) University, football: Based on his performances the past two years, Clowdus ranks among the top running backs in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference. Listed at 5-8, 185 pounds, Friends rushed for 686 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He ranked No. 5 in the KCAC in yards rushing per game (68.6). Friends opens the season Saturday at Panhandle State (6 p.m.).

Bryce Drummond (Pawhuska, Class of 2021), North Texas, football: Drummond, listed at 6-foot-3, 219 pounds, has opted to be part of the linebacker corps this season, rather than remain in the quarterback rotation. He put up amazing offensive stats in three seasons at Pawhuska while helping the program achieve 29 wins.

Colton Green (Bartlesville, Class of 2021), Evangel (Mo.),football: Entering his sophomore season, Green is listed at 6-foot-1, 319 pounds. Evangel opened the season Thursday by hosting Clarke.

Dalton Hurd (Pawhuska, Class of 2022), Central Oklahoma, football: Hurd is one of three former Pawhuska players on the roster. Listed at 6-foot-0 180 pound, Hurd is tabbed as an athlete. He excelled as possession/deep threat receiver,with a huge yards after catch average, at Pawhuska. Central Oklahoma opens the season on Sept. 1at Missouri Western.

Easton Kirk (Pawhuska, Class of 2021), Central Oklahoma, football: Kirk is listed as a 6-foot-1, 180-pound receiver. He helped Pawhuska carve out some big success.

Cooper Kyler (Pawhuska, Class of 2022), Central Oklahoma, football: Kyler (5-11, 170) proved to have a powerful, accurate toe that helped Pawhuska record a bushel of wins.

Mason Gilkey (Pawhuska, Class of 2022), Oklahoma State, football: Gilkey is a flat-out burner and tabbed as a wide receiver. His dimensions are 6-foot-3, 175. As a freshman, he helped Pawhuska stampede to the state track title. On the gridiron, he played an integral role in many of the Huskies 40 wins in four years. Oklahoma State opens the season on Sept. 1 by hosting Central Michigan, at 6 p.m.

Braeden Winters (Bartlesville, Class of 2021), Southeastern Oklahoma State, football: Winters is an inside linebacker listed at 6-foot-2, 220. He excelled as a rugged, punishing, game-changing linebacker and bruising running back for Bartlesville. Southeastern opens the season Sept. 1 by hosting Ark Tech, at 5 p.m.

Dallas Mullikin (Dewey, Class of 2022), Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, football: Mullikin excelled both as a receiver and defensive back for Dewey, helping the Doggers record a 7-4 mark during his sophomore season. He is listed as cornerback for NEO A&M, which opens the season Saturday by hosting Southern Shreveport.

Hunter Auschwitz (Barnsdall, Class of 2021), Northeastern Oklahoma A&M, football: Auschwitz a power in all phases of the game for Barnsdall, is listed as a long snapper for NEO A&M.

Jalen Belong (Bartlesville), Oregon State, soccer: Belong, who finished his high school education out of state, is a true freshman with Oregon State. The Beavers opened the season Thursday and are back in action Monday to host Utah Valley.

(Note: Please contact the E-E at mtupa@gannett.com for information on other area prep graduates playing fall college sports.)

bartlesvilleradio.com

Accident Near Osage Casino Under Investigation

An accident was reported at about 4 pm to the Bartlesville Radio News Desk. The accident was on the westbound roadway of Highway 60 in Osage County near the Osage Casino. Two vehicles appear to be involved but there is no information at this time on how many people were in the vehicles or if any injuries were involved. Both EMS and the fire department responded to the accident.
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

16-Year-Old From Skiatook "Saves His Own Life," Calls 911 While Having AVM Rupture & Stroke

Friends and family of a Skiatook 16-year-old are calling him "the kid who saved his own life," after he suffered a stroke and was able to call 911 before it was too late. Mason Teague’s parents said June 22 began like any other day, but quickly turned into the worst day of their lives. Now, they want to educate people on what happened to their son, in hopes it can save their life.
SKIATOOK, OK
