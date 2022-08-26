ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victims of 2021 OVI crash honored at Nimishillen memorial checkpoint

By Benjamin Duer, The Repository
 5 days ago
NIMISHILLEN TWP. − Diane Clark enjoyed family adventures to Amish country, and she was a self-employed CPA and partner in Uptown Joe Coffee Shop in Louisville.

Her brother Dave Miller was an Army veteran who served in Vietnam, and a retired postal worker.

Her boyfriend Charles Neff was an electrician with a passion for gardening and a reputation for being humble. Neff and Miller also were friends.

All three died July 15, 2021, in a soybean field near Louisville, the result of a deadly crash with a drunken driver. The driver, a 35-year-old man, also died in the head-on collision.

Family, friends and law enforcement paid tribute to the three friends Thursday at the Nimishillen Fire Station during Stark County Sheriff's Safe Communities Coalition "Memorial Checkpoint" event.

'I will forever remember the complete shock...'

Neff, Clark and Miller were traveling to meet family for dinner when their sport-utility vehicle was struck head-on by a car that went left of center on State Route 153, east of Maplegrove Avenue NE.

The SUV rolled over and landed upside down in a soybean field. The car also stopped off the road. The Sheriff's Office said the car's driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

Family members issued statements Thursday. Sondra Troyer with Safe Communities Coalition read the statements before a somber room.

Clark was 65. Neff was 66. Miller, 71, would have celebrated his birthday five days after the crash.

"Dad, Diane and Dave did not deserve to have their lives end in a bean field, injured so horribly, without their kids and grandkids by their sides to be able to say goodbye," the Neff family wrote.

From Clark's granddaughter, Sadie Sinchak:

"That day I did not lose one, but three valuable, close and important family members in a car crash involving a drunk driver. I will forever remember the complete shock I felt that night."

Don't drink and drive

Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier offered his condolences.

"People leave us and we're sad," he said, "And we say their gone, but they're really not ... They're here with you. They're in your heart, they're in your mind and they're in your soul.

"They've never left. That's how we go on. That's how we can function to go on. We have to know they're still with us."

The memorial checkpoint was part of the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over National Campaign," which runs through Sept. 5.

Last year, 39 people died in traffic crashes in Stark County. Of those fatalities, 58% involved alcohol and drugs, according to Stark County statistics.

"We are asking that all of you here today to please remember to drink responsibly. If you drink, don't drive," the Neff family stated. "The horror of what we must live with is something we wish no one would have to endure. We lost so much on July 15, 2021."

Sinchak, 17, added: "The life of my family and I will never be the same again. We will carry this weight of sorrow and heaviness with us. There is nothing that can prepare you for something as horrifying as this."

Following the memorial, the OVI Task Force conducted two sobriety checkpoints. One was in Nimishillen Township, and the other in Osnaburg Township, near East Canton.

Reach Benjamin Duer at 330-580-8567 or ben.duer@cantonrep.com. Follow on Twitter: @bduerREP.

