Heartbreak for Princess Anne as she loses all 13 of her treasured foreign medals
PRINCESS Anne had to borrow a medal from Prince Charles after Buckingham Palace staff lost all 13 of her foreign gongs, we can reveal. Anne, 72, had to use Charles’s Order of Logohu on the Platinum Jubilee trip to Papua New Guinea because her brother has the only other in existence.
Little Leaguer finally heads home to Utah after two weeks of hospitalization and multiple surgeries
The family has expressed their gratitude to all the healthcare professionals at Geisinger Hospital for putting their 'hearts and souls into Easton's recovery.'
Works by Mexican writer Sister Juana Inés de la Cruz recovered from auction
Two books containing 17th-century works by pioneering feminist poet and nun saved from US auction and returned to Spain
Emma Raducanu’s US Open exit wasn’t a shock – the road back might be
After a sudden, dizzying ascent, Emma Raducanu now faces a tougher, far longer climb. When discussing the fragility of success in sport, the former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger once described confidence as going “up by the stairs and down by the lift”. In many ways, it is the reverse of Raducanu’s last 12 months, with her stunning victory in New York last September followed by a challenging debut year, culminating in her first-round defeat to Alize Cornet as she began her US Open defence.It is true now, though, of what Raducanu approaches as she attempts to build herself back.Like it...
Using sports to recover from catastrophic flooding
As climate change continues to create more catastrophic weather events, human trauma will follow. In some areas, sports are already an essential remedy. When sports teacher Yogesh Parit saw the overflowing Krishna river, his instinct wasn’t to run away. Instead, on his budget smartphone, he quickly typed a message in vernacular Marathi language, “Training time.”
