The Independent

Emma Raducanu’s US Open exit wasn’t a shock – the road back might be

After a sudden, dizzying ascent, Emma Raducanu now faces a tougher, far longer climb. When discussing the fragility of success in sport, the former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger once described confidence as going “up by the stairs and down by the lift”. In many ways, it is the reverse of Raducanu’s last 12 months, with her stunning victory in New York last September followed by a challenging debut year, culminating in her first-round defeat to Alize Cornet as she began her US Open defence.It is true now, though, of what Raducanu approaches as she attempts to build herself back.Like it...
TENNIS
FanSided

Using sports to recover from catastrophic flooding

As climate change continues to create more catastrophic weather events, human trauma will follow. In some areas, sports are already an essential remedy. When sports teacher Yogesh Parit saw the overflowing Krishna river, his instinct wasn’t to run away. Instead, on his budget smartphone, he quickly typed a message in vernacular Marathi language, “Training time.”
SPORTS
