Lightning causes fire in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - As storms rolled through the Valley Monday, lightning caused some issues in Canfield, and some were left without electricity in other parts of the Valley.
Rabid bat found in NE Ohio
The Lake County General Health District has confirmed that a bat found in the Kirtland area has tested positive for the rabies virus.
Cleveland Clinic: The importance of COVID-19 boosters for children
With school back in session for children across the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys, parents may be wondering how necessary a COVID-19 booster shot is for their child. A pediatrician from Cleveland Clinic is weighing in on that discussion. Cleveland Clinic pediatrician Dr. Kimberly Giuliano says with respiratory viruses typically peaking...
Thousands of people lose power in the Valley
(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
Kayakers, canoeists take on 1st lake-to-lake paddle in Mercer County
k on a 30-mile course starting at Pymatuning State Park, while the adventure class journeyed 15 miles starting at Kidd's Mill Covered Bridge Park.
Canfield Fair forecast: What has changed into Labor Day?
It is fair week for both the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County and the Great Stoneboro Fair in Mercer County. The end of Meteorological Summer is here and the Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching. This is also the time of the year that we start to see some ups and downs with temperatures.
Power outages reported in Boardman, across Valley
Power outages are being reported across the Valley Monday, Aug. 29. While 2,200 Ohio Edison customers were without power in Mahoning County at 1 p.m. Monday, power is being restored, and current outages are down to 662, mostly in Boardman and Austintown townships. Initially, more than 1,500 Ohio Edison customers...
Several schools closed, remote learning due to heat
Coventry Middle School will be closed for heat concerns on Monday.
Fantastic forecast lineup for the Canfield Fair!
Get ready for fantastic weather over the next several days! Heading out the door this morning will feel slightly cooler in the low 60s. Temperatures will increase to an afternoon high just shy of 80 degrees. It will be a mostly sunny day with lower humidity. High pressure will move across the Valley Thursday, resulting in plenty of sunshine.
SR5 in Trumbull County reopens after dump truck crash
Troopers were called to State Route 5, one mile beyond Holcomb Road around 3 a.m.
JobsNOW: Mahoning County school district looking to fill multiple positions
Not all schools have started back. One of the three districts in Mahoning County still waiting to start class is Jackson-Milton. It has some open positions for the school year.
Roads in Niles temporarily without water
Two roads in Niles are temporarily without water. An advisory sent out Saturday morning by the city of Niles says part of Robbins and Hartzell Avenues will be without water until further notice. It is unclear when the water will be back on.
Trumbull deputy dog warden accused of depriving dogs of food and water
Trumbull County Deputy Dog Warden Charles Parks was in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday, charged with two counts of deprivation of food and water to a companion animal and two counts of animal cruelty. The charges are second-degree misdemeanors, but Parks could face up to 90 days in jail if convicted.
Cuyahoga, Lorain, Ashtabula counties red for high COVID-19 spread; masks advised: CDC map for Aug. 25
CLEVELAND, Ohio — More than half of Ohio’s 88 counties — including Cuyahoga, Lorain and Ashtabula — are red, or designated as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Cuyahoga and Lorain counties have remained red since late...
Livestock and giant pumpkins part of fair prep
Hundreds of animals are being brought into the Canfield Fairgrounds this week as everyone gets ready for opening day.
Helicopter takes Trumbull County crash victim to hospital
FOWLER, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was seriously hurt in a crash on State Route 11 in Trumbull County on Monday. The driver of a pickup truck was flown to the hospital with serious injuries after troopers say he went off SR 11 in Fowler near the Fowler/Johnston line.
Garage catches on fire in Youngstown
Youngstown fire crews responded to a fire that started in a garage just after 9 p.m. Monday.
Mahoning Valley gas prices fall again
Austintown - $3.44 – Sheetz, Mahoning Ave. Boardman - $3.34 - Sheetz, Market St. Brookfield - $3.48 – Sunoco, Brookfield Rd. Champion - $3.45– Kwik Fill, Mahoning Ave. East Liverpool - $3.39 – BP, Dresden Ave. Girard - $3.47 - Sunoco, S. State St. Greenville -...
Food truck event set Wednesday evening in Cortland
B.O.O.M. (Business Owners on Main) is sponsoring a food truck event between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Taking part will be TNT, Little Red Food Truck, Melt Down, Eric LLC (panini sandwiches) Sloopy Dawgs, Cortland Lions, SV Gourmet Kitchen, and Hole-y Cow donuts. The last event...
