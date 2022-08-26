ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, OH

WKBN

Lightning causes fire in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - As storms rolled through the Valley Monday, lightning caused some issues in Canfield, and some were left without electricity in other parts of the Valley.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Cleveland Clinic: The importance of COVID-19 boosters for children

With school back in session for children across the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys, parents may be wondering how necessary a COVID-19 booster shot is for their child. A pediatrician from Cleveland Clinic is weighing in on that discussion. Cleveland Clinic pediatrician Dr. Kimberly Giuliano says with respiratory viruses typically peaking...
CLEVELAND, OH
WYTV.com

Thousands of people lose power in the Valley

(WKBN)- Severe weather throughout the Valley has caused thousands of power outages Monday afternoon. According to First Energy’s website, over 2,300 people are without power in Mahoning County. Over 1,200 are from Boardman Township. Over 800 have lost power in Lawrence County, while over 200 people are without power...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Cortland, OH
27 First News

Canfield Fair forecast: What has changed into Labor Day?

It is fair week for both the Canfield Fair in Mahoning County and the Great Stoneboro Fair in Mercer County. The end of Meteorological Summer is here and the Labor Day weekend is quickly approaching. This is also the time of the year that we start to see some ups and downs with temperatures.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Power outages reported in Boardman, across Valley

Power outages are being reported across the Valley Monday, Aug. 29. While 2,200 Ohio Edison customers were without power in Mahoning County at 1 p.m. Monday, power is being restored, and current outages are down to 662, mostly in Boardman and Austintown townships. Initially, more than 1,500 Ohio Edison customers...
BOARDMAN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fantastic forecast lineup for the Canfield Fair!

Get ready for fantastic weather over the next several days! Heading out the door this morning will feel slightly cooler in the low 60s. Temperatures will increase to an afternoon high just shy of 80 degrees. It will be a mostly sunny day with lower humidity. High pressure will move across the Valley Thursday, resulting in plenty of sunshine.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Roads in Niles temporarily without water

Two roads in Niles are temporarily without water. An advisory sent out Saturday morning by the city of Niles says part of Robbins and Hartzell Avenues will be without water until further notice. It is unclear when the water will be back on.
NILES, OH
WFMJ.com

Mahoning Valley gas prices fall again

Austintown - $3.44 – Sheetz, Mahoning Ave. Boardman - $3.34 - Sheetz, Market St. Brookfield - $3.48 – Sunoco, Brookfield Rd. Champion - $3.45– Kwik Fill, Mahoning Ave. East Liverpool - $3.39 – BP, Dresden Ave. Girard - $3.47 - Sunoco, S. State St. Greenville -...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Food truck event set Wednesday evening in Cortland

B.O.O.M. (Business Owners on Main) is sponsoring a food truck event between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Taking part will be TNT, Little Red Food Truck, Melt Down, Eric LLC (panini sandwiches) Sloopy Dawgs, Cortland Lions, SV Gourmet Kitchen, and Hole-y Cow donuts. The last event...
CORTLAND, OH

