localmemphis.com

TDOT to pause lane closures on interstates and highways for Labor Day weekend travel

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be pausing lane closures across the state for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Traffic is expected to be busy for the holiday, so TDOT said construction crews will stop all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways starting at noon on Friday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
