Read full article on original website
Related
localmemphis.com
TBI: Skeletal remains found almost 4 decades ago in East Tennessee identified as missing Indiana child
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced on Tuesday that a child whose skeletal remains were found in Campbell County 37 years ago has been identified. The girl was identified as Tracy Sue Walker. Walker went missing from Lafayette, Indiana in 1978 when she was 15 years...
localmemphis.com
Arkansans, Mississippians could be taxed by their states for cancelling student loans
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Millions of Americans with federal student loans could soon see up to $10,000—or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients— forgiven due to a plan announced by President Biden. But what does that mean for Arkansans?. It could mean that any money received to cancel...
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffles In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the restaurants in each state serving the best waffles, including this popular spot in Tennessee.
localmemphis.com
TDOT to pause lane closures on interstates and highways for Labor Day weekend travel
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Department of Transportation will be pausing lane closures across the state for the Labor Day holiday weekend. Traffic is expected to be busy for the holiday, so TDOT said construction crews will stop all lane closure activity on interstates and state highways starting at noon on Friday until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
Comments / 0