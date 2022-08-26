Read full article on original website
Related
theperrynews.com
Drunken Des Moines man at Waukee home claims to be cop
A Des Moines man was arrested early Tuesday in Waukee after knocking on a homeowner’s door and claiming to be an agent of law enforcement. Richard Forrester Hurd, 45, of 2212 Merle Hay Road, Des Moines, was charged with impersonating a public official and first-offense public intoxication. The incident...
1380kcim.com
Des Moines Man Charged For Multi-County Pursuit Over The Weekend
A Des Moines man faces several charges following a multi-county pursuit over the weekend. At approximately 6:09 p.m. on Saturday, an Iowa State Patrol trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 144 in Greene County. The driver, identified as 42-year-old Ian Russell Patterson, failed to yield to law enforcement’s lights and sirens and sped away. With the assistance of a spotting aircraft, Patterson’s vehicle was located in Boone County, and he was taken into custody for eluding, a class D felony, driving while barred and third-offense possession of a controlled substance—marijuana, aggravated misdemeanors, and several scheduled traffic violations. Patterson was booked into the Greene County jail where he remains in custody as of this (Tuesday) morning. Multiple area law enforcement agencies assisted the Iowa State Patrol during Saturday’s pursuit.
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man arrested for allegedly going armed while drunk
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after a pistol was found in the vehicle he was drunk in. Buay Kong Chuol, 24, of 2801 E. P. True Parkway, West Des Moines, was charged with possession or carrying of dangerous weapons while under the influence. The incident began...
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Jefferson Police Report August 29, 2022
1:02am: An officer located an Open Door at 600 East Lincoln Way Street. The officer secured the building. 3:26am: A Traffic Stop at 220th and Oakland resulted in Jesse Jones of Maxwell being cited for, “Excessive Speed.”. 9:11am: Melonie Bruck advised of a female walking in the 1200 Block...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly harasses Waukee woman with fireworks
A Waukee man was arrested Monday after he allegedly frightened a woman outside a Waukee restaurant by detonating fireworks, leading the victim to believe a firearm was discharged at her. David Owen Hammett, 30, of 875 N.E. Redwood Blvd., Waukee, was charged with first-degree harassment. The incident occurred about 2...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man allegedly assaults wife in motel
A Waukee man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly assaulting a Waukee woman in a motel. Seth Travis Farnsley, 48, of 2885 Grand Prairie Parkway, Waukee, was charged with first-offense domestic abuse assault-bodily injury or mental illness. The incident began about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 2800 block of Grand...
Man dies after crashing stolen motorcycle during chase in Guthrie County
GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is dead following a chase with law enforcement overnight that ended when the stolen motorcycle he was driving crashed into a deputy’s truck. The chase began in Adair County on I-80 when a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a man on a motorcycle that had been reported […]
iheart.com
Two Found Dead in Waukee after Police Investigate "Unknown Issue"
(Waukee, IA) -- An investigation is ongoing after Waukee police and fire personnel found two people dead. "A little bit after 10:30 am, there was a call to dispatch of an unknown issue over on Abbott Drive," says Waukee Police Sergeant Mackenzie Ferrara. "Officers did respond. Unfortunately, they did find two deceased individuals inside the home."
KCCI.com
Police: Waukee man charged with attempted murder after hitting victim with a car
WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man who police said intentionally hit another person with a car is charged with attempted murder. Thirty-year-old Asif Hodzic has been charged. According to police, Hodzic was driving a BMW 750 when he struck a man in the southbound lane of Sixth Street between Walnut and Locust Streets.
ourquadcities.com
Man dead after stolen motorcycle crash in IA chase
GUTHRIE COUNTY, Iowa – A Minnesota man is dead following a chase with law enforcement overnight that ended when the stolen motorcycle he was driving crashed into a deputy’s truck. The chase began in Adair County on I-80 when a sheriff’s deputy tried to pull over a man...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines man crashes car in park, blames deer
A West Des Moines man was arrested early Monday after crashing his car in a park while allegedly high on Xanax. Joshua Andrew Kleinhans, 36, of 204 S. 64th St., West Des Moines, was charged with first-offense OWI and failure to maintain control. The incident began about 2 a.m. Monday...
KCCI.com
Third person sentenced in gruesome death of Grinnell man
GRINNELL, Iowa — The final accomplice in the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man is headed to prison. Cody Johnson pleaded guilty to accessory after the fact in the killing of Michael Williams. Johnson was sentenced to two years in prison with credit for time served. Steven Vogel is...
Waukee police identify bodies found inside home Monday morning
WAUKEE, Iowa — Two people were found dead in a Waukee home Monday morning, according to the Waukee Police Department. Police say they responded to the 2600 block of Abbott Drive for an unknown problem Monday at 10:36 a.m. Officers located two bodies upon arrival, later identified as 39-year-old...
theperrynews.com
Man who allegedly molested daughter, 12, in 2009 arrested
A Des Moines man was arrested Monday on a Dallas County warrant in connection with incidents occurring between 2009 and 2011 in which he allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulted his daughter. George Diaz Avila, 52, of 5185 N.W. Torgerson Dr., Des Moines, was charged with second-degree sexual abuse-child under 12. According...
KCCI.com
West Des Moines police trying to locate missing teen
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager. Police are looking for 16-year-old Aubrey Braniger. She was reported missing to police on Aug. 18. Friends said she was last seen at the Perkin's Restaurant at Jordan Creek Parkway...
Waukee death investigation ruled a murder suicide
Update (8/30/2022) WAUKEE, IOWA — Waukee Police say the deaths of two people found dead in home on Monday afternoon were the result of a result murder suicide. Jennifer Greimann, 39, and Dev Puri, 50, were found dead from gunshot wounds at 10:36 am. Police say the shooting deaths appear to be an isolated incident. […]
KCCI.com
Police: West Des Moines man stabbed cat to death
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man stabbed a cat to death after he said God spoke to him and told him to do it, according to police. Thirty-five-year-old Travis Allessi is charged with animal abuse. The crime was allegedly committed on June 3. According to...
US Marshals Service Says Homicide Suspect Has Ties To Iowa
(Kearney, NE) — The US Marshals Service says a homicide suspect it is searching for has ties to Iowa. Authorities say 25-year-old Romeo Chambers is wanted for a homicide in Kearney, Nebraska, and a robbery in Omaha. KETV reports evidence has led investigators to Des Moines and Kansas City. The US Marshals say Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous – and anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact them as soon as possible. A 10-thousand dollars reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
theperrynews.com
Car ends up in woods on Iowa Highway 141 east of Bouton
Motorists escaped injury Saturday night when their vehicle left the roadway of Iowa Highway 141 and came to rest in woods east of Bouton. The one-vehicle mishap occurred about 7:15 p.m. in the 25700 block of Iowa Highway 141 near Quinlan Avenue. The driver and juvenile passenger were examined by...
theperrynews.com
Waukee man arrested for attempted murder, leaving scene
A Waukee man was arrested on a warrant Friday in connection with a Monday night incident in which he allegedly hit and injured a man with his car in the area of the Waukee Triangle and just kept going. Asif Hodzic, 30, of 175 S.E. Stone Prairie Dr., Waukee, was...
Comments / 0