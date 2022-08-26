ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Us Weekly

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at Age 32, One Week After He Went Missing in Arizona

Country singer and songwriter Luke Bell has died, just over one week after he disappeared during a trip to Arizona. He was 32. Bell’s friend and fellow musician, Matt Kinman, confirmed the tragic news to the Saving Country Music blog on Tuesday, August 39, just hours after new broke that the “Where Ya Been” singer had gone missing. According to the outlet, Bell — who had bipolar disorder — went missing in Tuscon, Arizona, on August 20, when he seemingly vanished while Kinman was grabbing something to eat. His body was discovered near his last known location nine days later.
The Independent

Shonka Dukureh death: Elvis actor died from natural causes, authorities say

Shonka Dukureh’s cause of death has been disclosed by authorities, according to US media reports.The Elvis actor, who was also a blues singer, was found dead at her apartment in Nashville, US last month. She was 44. Dukureh, who is survived by her two young children, died from heart-related conditions or “hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease”, it has now emerged. According to documents obtained by Us Weekly, the coroner on Monday (29 August) ruled that the late actor’s death was due to natural causes. Hypertensive heart disease refers to a group of medical problems, including heart failure, that are...
