You think you’re a big Ohio State football fan? Would you sleep in your car for three days for the Buckeyes?. Mary Bayman, who turned 97 this past Aug. 10, went to her first OSU football game in 1942, the year before she began attending Ohio State, where she was a horticulture major and member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She couldn’t say for sure how many games she’s been to since, but she could say with certainty she was in attendance on Nov. 25, 1950.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO