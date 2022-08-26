Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Williams ‘walking the walk’ as Buckeye captainThe LanternColumbus, OH
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Take a first look inside Hilliard’s new European-inspired restaurant and beer garden
The upscale European-inspired beer garden and eatery, Hillgarten, has officially opened to the public in Hilliard. Focusing on communal vibes, traditional European beer and upscale German-inspired fare, we stopped for a quick look, and read the full story soon in the forthcoming issue of (614) Magazine. BROUGHT TO YOU BY.
Here’s when the first Ohio location of this national Southern-inspired restaurant chain is opening
A little Southern charm is coming to the Columbus area. Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar, the popular Asheville, North Carolina-based restaurant chain, is slated to open its first-ever Ohio location in October, although an exact date was not announced. The eatery will be located at 1678 Lane Ave. in...
From chicken in a cone to peach cobbler, here are a few soon to open eateries we’re excited about
Columbus is a great food city, but you’ll be happy to hear even more good restaurants are coming soon. We’re highlighting a few of our favorite places that plan on opening soon. Chick’n Cone. Fried chicken meets waffle cones in this delicious and totally unique concept. Chick’n...
After 25 years, Powell restaurant will close, reopen under new ownership
A Powel restaurant, bar and live music venue is changing hands after 25 years. According to a statement posted to the Facebook page of The Lazy Chameleon, the long-standing spot will close under its current ownership, Crystal and Rob Chrisman, today. The long-standing spot will re-open tomorrow under new ownership....
Boyz II Men to headline Obetz Zucchini Fest this weekend
They were a staple at all your roller rink birthday parties, and now they’ll be headlining one of central Ohio’s most popular summer festivals. That’s right, 90s R&B superstars Boyz II Men will be giving a free performance at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Obetz Zucchinifest at Fortress Obetz, 2050 Recreation Trail.
The playing field at Ohio Stadium has a sponsor and a brand-new name
When the Buckeyes kick off the season this against the Fighting Irish on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m., they’ll do so on the newly-named Safelite Field. That’s because the Ohio State University announced that for the first time ever, it had accepted sponsorship for the field. The name...
Say hello to the 97 year-old Buckeyes fan who’s been cheering on her team since the Second World War
You think you’re a big Ohio State football fan? Would you sleep in your car for three days for the Buckeyes?. Mary Bayman, who turned 97 this past Aug. 10, went to her first OSU football game in 1942, the year before she began attending Ohio State, where she was a horticulture major and member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She couldn’t say for sure how many games she’s been to since, but she could say with certainty she was in attendance on Nov. 25, 1950.
East Side clerk shot at multiple times after refusing to sell single cigarette
Columbus Police are searching for a man who allegedly fired a gun at an East Side store clerk multiple times after his request to be sold a single cigarette was denied. On Aug. 27, an individual entered a store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Ave. and asked a clerk to sell him a single cigarette.
Man sentenced to nearly 12 years for running an unlicensed funeral parlor
A man who was found guilty of running unlicensed funeral homes across the state of Ohio, including in Franklin County, was sentenced to more than a decade in prison. According to a press release from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, on Aug. 26, Shawnte Hardin, a minister, was sentenced to 11 years and 10 months in prison.
