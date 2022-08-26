ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

614now.com

After 25 years, Powell restaurant will close, reopen under new ownership

A Powel restaurant, bar and live music venue is changing hands after 25 years. According to a statement posted to the Facebook page of The Lazy Chameleon, the long-standing spot will close under its current ownership, Crystal and Rob Chrisman, today. The long-standing spot will re-open tomorrow under new ownership....
POWELL, OH
614now.com

Boyz II Men to headline Obetz Zucchini Fest this weekend

They were a staple at all your roller rink birthday parties, and now they’ll be headlining one of central Ohio’s most popular summer festivals. That’s right, 90s R&B superstars Boyz II Men will be giving a free performance at 9 p.m. Saturday at the Obetz Zucchinifest at Fortress Obetz, 2050 Recreation Trail.
OBETZ, OH
614now.com

The playing field at Ohio Stadium has a sponsor and a brand-new name

When the Buckeyes kick off the season this against the Fighting Irish on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m., they’ll do so on the newly-named Safelite Field. That’s because the Ohio State University announced that for the first time ever, it had accepted sponsorship for the field. The name...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Say hello to the 97 year-old Buckeyes fan who’s been cheering on her team since the Second World War

You think you’re a big Ohio State football fan? Would you sleep in your car for three days for the Buckeyes?. Mary Bayman, who turned 97 this past Aug. 10, went to her first OSU football game in 1942, the year before she began attending Ohio State, where she was a horticulture major and member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. She couldn’t say for sure how many games she’s been to since, but she could say with certainty she was in attendance on Nov. 25, 1950.
COLUMBUS, OH
