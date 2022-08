HAMPTON - The Lovejoy Wildcats are 2-0 in football after defeating the Jackson Red Devils 27-17 at Twelve Oaks Stadium Friday Night. The Kinchen twins led the Wildcats in scoring. Trevon Kinchen was the workhorse of the offense, carrying the ball 21 times for 163 yards and a touchdown. Brother Javon Kinchen led the Lovejoy receivers with three catches for 55 yards, including a 44-yard touchdown reception.

LOVEJOY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO