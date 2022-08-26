1 killed in rollover crash

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person is dead after a rollover crash that happened around 1:30 am on August 23rd near US 67 Mile Marker 864, 20 miles south of Ft. Stockton.

According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, a Nissan Sentra was headed southbound on US 67 at what investigators reported as an unsafe speed in a construction zone.

The Nissan Sentra went into the northbound lane before entering the barrow ditch, struck a fence, and rolled over.

Texas DPS says that the driver, 55-year-old Efrain Garcia-Palacios was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report from Texas DPS says that Garcia-Palacios was not wearing a seatbelt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.