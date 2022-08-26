ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

1 killed in rollover crash

By Tatiana Battle
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ndb8i_0hWU28Gi00

PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person is dead after a rollover crash that happened around 1:30 am on August 23rd near US 67 Mile Marker 864, 20 miles south of Ft. Stockton.

According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, a Nissan Sentra was headed southbound on US 67 at what investigators reported as an unsafe speed in a construction zone.

The Nissan Sentra went into the northbound lane before entering the barrow ditch, struck a fence, and rolled over.

Texas DPS says that the driver, 55-year-old Efrain Garcia-Palacios was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash report from Texas DPS says that Garcia-Palacios was not wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

81-year-old man killed in Corsicana crash, Texas DPS troopers investigating

CORSICANA (CBSDFW.COM) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers are investigating a crash that killed an 81-year-old man. Paulino Herrera Vincente of Palestine died the morning of Aug. 25 after his Impala crashed into a car driven by Christopher Dixon, 24.It happened at the intersection of US 79 and CR 370 just 4.5 miles north of Palestine in Anderson Co.The preliminary investigation shows Vincente was traveling north on US 79. Dixon's Geo Prizm was stopped at a stop sign, then entered US 79 from CR 370. This caused the Impala to strike the Prizm on the left side.Vincente was pronounced deceased on the scene by Judge James Westley of Precinct #4. He was transported to the Herrington Funeral Home in Palestine.Dixon was transported to Palestine Regional Hospital with non-incapacitating injuries. The investigation is on-going.
CORSICANA, TX
KHOU

'Pudgy' Texas state troopers can loosen their belts again

TEXAS, USA — Texas state troopers can loosen their belts just a tad after new physical fitness standards were approved last week. An oversight board approved changes to the standards for Texas Department of Public Safety troopers after a controversial policy targeted more than 200 of them back in April.
TEXAS STATE
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock top 10 fugitive arrested, transferred Monday to TDCJ

HUDSPETH COUNTY, Texas — A Texas fugitive from Lubbock was previously captured and then given Monday to the custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) for a 15-year sentence, according to the Hudspeth County Sheriff’s Office. The sentence was for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon...
HUDSPETH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers.  The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area.   Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
TEXAS STATE
Daily Beast

Inept Texas Prosecutor Let an Accused Killer Walk

EL PASO, Texas—When 63-year-old Juan Garcia Flores was killed in February of last year, his daughter’s life was shattered, and the memory of his violent death still grips her when she speaks of him. “The loss of my father has upset the whole existence of my family, upside...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Dps#Rollover#Traffic Accident#The Nissan Sentra#Barrow#Nexstar Media Inc
KLST/KSAN

TxDOT seeking public feedback regarding I-10

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking the public’s opinion regarding Interstate 10. According to the Facebook post from Texas Department of Transportation (San Angelo), “Interstate 10 (I-10) through Texas impacts the lives of millions of drivers, as well as communities and cities from the New Mexico state line to the […]
TEXAS STATE
police1.com

Catalytic converter theft ring connected to Texas deputy’s death off duty

PEARLAND, Texas — The off-duty death of Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez has been connected to a catalytic converter theft ring, federal investigators say. During a large-scale, multi-agency investigation, five people were arrested who were fencing stolen property for the three men charged in Deputy Almendarez’s death, reports KHOU 11.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
KCBD

13 sentenced to federal prison following $27 million healthcare fraud

DALLAS, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Thirteen defendants involved in the $27 million Novus healthcare fraud have been sentenced to a combined 84 years in federal prison, announced Texas Tech School of Law graduate and U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. According to plea papers and...
DALLAS, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Liquor Laws Texans Are Probably Constantly Breaking While Boozing It Up

The laws regarding alcohol in Texas are complicated and there's a buttload of 'em. Here are at least two you probably break every time you raise a glass. Some of Texas' liquor laws are very clear and concise. You must be 21 to buy/consume it, bars must close at certain times on certain days, liquor can't be sold by liquor stores on Sunday, etc.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Texas Amber Alert discontinued for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) - A Texas Amber Alert was issued out of Austin for 1-year-old Sailor Tucker the morning of Aug. 24, but was discontinued by evening. The alert was sent out at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 24. It said the child was wearing a teal pajama top with teal mermaid shorts. Tucker has brown eyes and light brown/dirty blonde hair. At the time of the alert, law enforcement said they believed Tucker is in danger and identified a suspect -- Jessica Skelton, 22. Police didn't say what, if any relationship Skelton has to the missing child. 
AUSTIN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy