1 killed in rollover crash
PECOS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Texas DPS says that one person is dead after a rollover crash that happened around 1:30 am on August 23rd near US 67 Mile Marker 864, 20 miles south of Ft. Stockton.
According to the crash report released from Texas DPS, a Nissan Sentra was headed southbound on US 67 at what investigators reported as an unsafe speed in a construction zone.
The Nissan Sentra went into the northbound lane before entering the barrow ditch, struck a fence, and rolled over.
Texas DPS says that the driver, 55-year-old Efrain Garcia-Palacios was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Texas DPS says that the crash report from Texas DPS says that Garcia-Palacios was not wearing a seatbelt.
