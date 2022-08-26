Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missing Arizona Boy And Mother Separated During Walk To His Grandparent's House. He Never Made ItThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedPhoenix, AZ
Construction delays and monsoon activity continues driving from West Phoenix to California towards Labor Day weekend.cookfortodayPhoenix, AZ
Sunbound Interviews Ryan Meeks Realtor | Escape To ArizonaRyan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaScottsdale, AZ
Local Bikini Restaurant Opening a New LocationGreyson FGoodyear, AZ
Related
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Arizona
With over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area alone (and plenty more in Tucson), there’s no shortage of desert golf options in The Grand Canyon State. So, how do you pick which layouts to add to your next trip with so much golf to choose from?. Whether planning a...
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale
Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
moneyinc.com
The 10 Richest Cities in Arizona in 2022
Arizona is a vast and beautiful state located in the southwestern United States. It is known for its stunning desert landscapes. According to World Population Review, Arizona is the 14th largest state in the U.S. This state has over 7 million people. And even though Arizona is landlocked, it is a pretty wealthy state. It has a GDP of $334 billion. The state is also home to a booming manufacturing sector with companies such as Boeing, Intel, and Raytheon. In this post, we will look at Arizona’s ten wealthiest cities. While at it, we will use the median home income as our metric.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona
Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
franchising.com
Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing In Tennessee
New Tennessee Residents Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to McMinnville, Tennessee and the Nashville suburbs of Bellevue and Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
AZFamily
Collateral Damage: Arizona criminals using illegal devices to amplify firepower of guns
The unpiloted Orion spacecraft going to the moon for the Artemis 1 test flight has two transponders developed by a team located in Scottsdale. Police identify victims killed at a party on Saturday night. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Phoenix police say two men are dead and another was injured...
kjzz.org
These Arizona residents are in danger of being cut off from their water supply
The Rio Verde Foothills is a hike, literally and figuratively. Winding through dirt roads and nestled between the mountains, it’s about an hour northeast of downtown Phoenix. The nearest grocery store is a 30 minutes away. Meredith DeAngelis moved here from Scottsdale. “It’s very different living up here. So...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Arizona: Farmers' Almanac predictions for winter 2022-2023
The Farmers' Almanac is a well-respected source of weather information, and its prediction for a mild and dry winter in Arizona has many residents looking forward to cooler temperatures. While this may be good news for those who don't enjoy the hot, humid summers here, it's important to remember that a dry winter can have its own set of problems.
Ahwatukee Foothills News
Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark
In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
Here's Where To Get The Best Tacos In Arizona
Eat This, Not That! released a list of the best tacos in every state.
fox10phoenix.com
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phoenix area
PHOENIX - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Phoenix area, as temperatures are expected to reach 110°F. The heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service and affects the following counties:. La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, and Yuma from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Phoenix
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
Now and then: See what a Phoenix intersection looked like 100 years ago
PHOENIX — If these photos could talk, they'd share a unique story of growth and expansion in Phoenix well worth more than 1,000 words. In a Facebook post shared by the City of Phoenix Sunday, two pictures show how much the city has grown since the early 1900's. "First...
East Valley Tribune
Mesa may land big manufacturing project
Mesa has potentially landed a big economic fish – a $145 million manufacturing facility for producing high-tech HVAC systems owned by Montreal-based XNRGY Climate Systems. The 500,000-square foot project is planned for the southwest corner of Elliot and Signal Butte Roads, south of the Apple data center. XNRGY produces...
AZFamily
Shooting outside hotel marks fifth ambush-style shooting in Phoenix this year
Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
azmirror.com
Arizona teachers face a 32% pay penalty, among the worst in the nation
Arizona has one of the biggest teacher pay gaps in the nation. Public school teachers across the country are paid significantly less than their similarly-educated counterparts, and a new report from the Economic Policy Institute shows that teachers in Arizona faced a 32% wage penalty in 2021 compared to college-educated workers employed in other fields.
KTAR.com
ASU police launches multi-campus effort to aid student in need
PHOENIX — ASU police jumped into action last weekend, launching a multi-campus search for a student that was in need with an unknown location. After receiving a report that a student was in need, officers from both the Tempe and Downtown Phoenix campuses utilized every resource at their disposable to successfully locate the student and transport them to safety, according to a press release.
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com
Protecting Our Groundwater and Rivers
We encourage you to vote for those candidates who understand water issues and promise to work for solutions that help our area. Our state legislators continue to fail to protect our water in our aquifers and rivers. In the Prescott Active Management Area, which includes Dewey-Humbolt, Prescott Valley, Prescott, and...
fox10phoenix.com
Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods
PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
Comments / 0