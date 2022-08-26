ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

The best courses you can play in Arizona

With over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area alone (and plenty more in Tucson), there’s no shortage of desert golf options in The Grand Canyon State. So, how do you pick which layouts to add to your next trip with so much golf to choose from?. Whether planning a...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Best Farmers Markets in Phoenix & Scottsdale

Fill up your shopping bags with the freshest and highest-quality products from these top local farmers markets. Open all year long at North Phoenix Baptist Church, Uptown Farmers Market is a gathering place for nearly 200 different local vendors and Arizona producers. You’ll find a collection of local produce, handmade foods and handcrafted goods, such as farm fresh eggs, Alaskan seafood, and soaps and skincare. Uptown Farmers Market even offers an online marketplace to make your shopping experience more convenient.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
moneyinc.com

The 10 Richest Cities in Arizona in 2022

Arizona is a vast and beautiful state located in the southwestern United States. It is known for its stunning desert landscapes. According to World Population Review, Arizona is the 14th largest state in the U.S. This state has over 7 million people. And even though Arizona is landlocked, it is a pretty wealthy state. It has a GDP of $334 billion. The state is also home to a booming manufacturing sector with companies such as Boeing, Intel, and Raytheon. In this post, we will look at Arizona’s ten wealthiest cities. While at it, we will use the median home income as our metric.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
Maricopa County, AZ
Government
State
Arizona State
Maricopa County, AZ
Business
Scottsdale, AZ
Business
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
azbigmedia.com

Here’s how much housing affordability has dropped in Arizona

Flagstaff and Prescott typically have the lowest housing affordability in Arizona, but not this last quarter. In the second quarter 2022, only 22.3% of homes sold in the Phoenix metro were affordable to those earning the median family income according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Opportunity Index released August 11. Nationally, the share of homes affordable to families earning the U.S. median income moved down to 42.8% compared to 56.9% in the first quarter, the lowest since the Great Recession. All Arizona metros had a drop in affordability and only three had a higher share of affordable homes than the nation. These were Sierra Vista-Douglas at 54.2%, Yuma at 43.3%, and Lake Havasu City-Kingman at 42.9%. Tucson at 40.6% was lower than the U.S. for the first time in over a decade. Prescott Valley-Prescott had a share of 28.5% and Flagstaff was at 22.8%. Arizona did better than neighboring state California, which had the metros with the lowest affordability in the country, the worst being Los Angeles at 3.6%.
ARIZONA STATE
franchising.com

Scooter’s Coffee Continues Growing In Tennessee

New Tennessee Residents Sign Multi-Unit Agreement with National Coffee Brand. August 30, 2022 // Franchising.com // OMAHA, Neb. - Scooter’s Coffee, LLC, the Midwest-based drive-thru coffee franchise that is experiencing record-breaking growth, is continuing its effort to grow its presence throughout the United States by bringing its world-class drive-thru coffee locations to McMinnville, Tennessee and the Nashville suburbs of Bellevue and Goodlettsville, Tennessee.
MCMINNVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Construction Management#Business Industry#Linus Business#First Arizona Location#Xerox
Brenna Temple

Arizona: Farmers' Almanac predictions for winter 2022-2023

The Farmers' Almanac is a well-respected source of weather information, and its prediction for a mild and dry winter in Arizona has many residents looking forward to cooler temperatures. While this may be good news for those who don't enjoy the hot, humid summers here, it's important to remember that a dry winter can have its own set of problems.
ARIZONA STATE
Ahwatukee Foothills News

Interstate water brawl leaves cities in dark

In the West, whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting. Arizona residents felt the reality of that maxim on Aug. 15 as several Western states announced that two months of closed door negotiations to cut an emergency 12% to 25% from next year’s Colorado River withdrawals had yielded bupkus.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Phoenix area

PHOENIX - An Excessive Heat Warning has been issued for the Phoenix area, as temperatures are expected to reach 110°F. The heat warning was issued by the National Weather Service and affects the following counties:. La Paz, Maricopa, Mohave, and Yuma from 10 a.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Phoenix

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Phoenix from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa may land big manufacturing project

Mesa has potentially landed a big economic fish – a $145 million manufacturing facility for producing high-tech HVAC systems owned by Montreal-based XNRGY Climate Systems. The 500,000-square foot project is planned for the southwest corner of Elliot and Signal Butte Roads, south of the Apple data center. XNRGY produces...
azmirror.com

Arizona teachers face a 32% pay penalty, among the worst in the nation

Arizona has one of the biggest teacher pay gaps in the nation. Public school teachers across the country are paid significantly less than their similarly-educated counterparts, and a new report from the Economic Policy Institute shows that teachers in Arizona faced a 32% wage penalty in 2021 compared to college-educated workers employed in other fields.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

ASU police launches multi-campus effort to aid student in need

PHOENIX — ASU police jumped into action last weekend, launching a multi-campus search for a student that was in need with an unknown location. After receiving a report that a student was in need, officers from both the Tempe and Downtown Phoenix campuses utilized every resource at their disposable to successfully locate the student and transport them to safety, according to a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Protecting Our Groundwater and Rivers

We encourage you to vote for those candidates who understand water issues and promise to work for solutions that help our area. Our state legislators continue to fail to protect our water in our aquifers and rivers. In the Prescott Active Management Area, which includes Dewey-Humbolt, Prescott Valley, Prescott, and...
PRESCOTT, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Seeing yellow? Caterpillar migration swarms Phoenix-area neighborhoods

PHOENIX - Thousands of fuzzy yellow caterpillars are creeping across the Phoenix metropolitan area, crossing roads, falling into pools and getting into homes. Some may think they're cute or creepy, but they aren't dangerous, and they don't stick around for long. They make their way off the mountains like South Mountain and into the valleys.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy