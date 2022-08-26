Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces names of otter pups
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The people have spoken, and now the three otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher have names. The three female Asian small-clawed otters have been named Stella, Mae and Selene. The aquarium made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning, following two weeks of voting.
3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina
If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Dozens of stingrays spotted off Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It seems you see something new every time you head to the beach. Visitors in Wrightsville Beach at the Johnnie Mercers Fishing Pier were recently treated to a massive stingray spotting. Dozens, if not hundreds, of stingrays were spotted on Sunday swimming in the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Echo Farms pool extending hours of operation for another month
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A popular public pool in New Hanover County is extending its hours of operation. According to New Hanover County Parks and Recreation, you’ll be able to swim more laps at the new Echo Farms pool off Carolina Beach Road through September. This week, however,...
WECT
Get Fit with 6: Back to school healthy lunch and snacks
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Packing a healthy lunch for your child to take to school is important because you’re not just feeding their stomachs, you’re feeding their brains. Sara Parrish, Registered Dietitian with Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center suggests a lunch with protein like sliced deli meat,...
WECT
First Alert Forecast: toasty temperature pattern to roar into September
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Labor Day weekend may be couched as “more sun than storms” and, on the leadup, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should offer plenty of dry time also. Expect daily high temperatures in the summery deep 80s to locally lower 90s through the period. Nightly lows will regularly dig deep into the 70s; 60s are an occasional option on the mainland.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: late summer heat at home, items to watch in the tropics
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Tuesday! Through the close of business Monday, Wilmington had officially recorded a respectable 6.06 inches of August rain. Chances for the Port City - and Cape Fear Region in general - to add to that tally before the end of the month include 20% for Tuesday night, and 30% for Wednesday. An approaching and passing front will help engineer these modest shower / storm odds. Expect temperatures to swell along and behind this front with daily highs likely to be deep in the 80s to locally lower 90s to close the week and launch into Labor Day weekend.
WECT
Leland announces ‘Founders’ Celebration’ to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - The Town of Leland announced Aug. 29 that they will be hosting a community celebration to honor the town’s 33rd anniversary. The “Founders’ Celebration” will take place on Sept. 10 from 3-9 p.m. at Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive.
WECT
Former UNCW history professor to speak at Pender County Library
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former University of North Carolina Wilmington Professor Chris E. Fonvielle Jr. will hold a presentation at the Pender County Main Library in Burgaw on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. Fonvielle is a historian with a keen interest in the history of the American Civil...
WECT
Movie tickets available for $3 on Saturday, September 3 at local theaters
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Movie tickets will be available for $3 at any time in any format on Saturday, September 3 for “National Cinema Day” at participating theaters nationwide. Locally, you can take advantage of this deal at:. The Pointe 14 - 2223 Blockbuster Road, Wilmington, NC 28412...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Duke Energy preparing for hurricane season with new improvements
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Duke Energy has been preparing for hurricane season, and the possibility of major power outages across the Cape Fear. On Monday, Duke Energy held an information session to discuss its storm forecasting, hurricane response, and how it is strengthening the power grid for major storms. Linemen,...
WECT
Children can read to a therapy dog during events at Brunswick County Library
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Children can read to a therapy dog during the Books for Bailey events at two Brunswick County libraries during the next few months. “Bailey has a way of bringing a smile to everyone who sees her,” said owner Tricia Robertson in a press release. “She is always ready to be petted, which has its own way of making someone feel good. Whether someone feels sad, hurting, lonely, or depressed, they always feel better after spending a few moments with her.”
WECT
Brunswick County man wins $100,000 from lottery ticket, takes home $71,019
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - John Grant of Bolivia won a $100,000 lottery prize from the N.C. Education Lottery, which comes out to $71,019 after tax. He picked up the prize on Tuesday, August 31. According to a lottery release, 59-year-old Grant bought the Fabulous Fortune ticket from the May Way...
WilmingtonBiz
Architectural Firm Mourns Death Of Founder
Michael Ross Kersting, the founder and president of Wilmington-based Kersting Architecture, died last week while vacationing in the mountains of Colorado with his family. In a social media post, the firm confirmed its founder’s untimely death, citing Kersting died suddenly while “living life to the fullest in the vastness of the wilderness with his two boys, William and Jack, and wife, Pam.”
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Late Tony Rivenbark directs his own memorial service fit for royalty
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It was a last farewell and celebration to the leader of one of the oldest and most adored historic theater’s in the country. A pillar of the Wilmington arts community took his final bow over the weekend, directing his own memorial service. Tony Rivenbark...
WECT
Novant Health to hold hiring fair for professional and non-clinical positions
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Novant Health is holding a hiring event at the New Hanover NCWorks Career Center on Wednesday, August 31 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The fair is for non-clinical and professional positions alike and will have on-the-spot interviews. Per a Novant Health and NCWorks release, positions include:
WECT
Dozens of nonprofits gather to learn about new grant opportunity
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens gathered at the Harrelson Center Tuesday evening to learn more about the New Hanover Community Endowment and how their non-profit could benefit. The New Hanover Community Endowment was formed after the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health. The organization is focused...
WECT
Coastal Horizons CEO: Olson-Boseman offered $50 million in hospital sale funds in exchange for silence
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -- Current and former officials from Coastal Horizons said they were approached in July of 2020 by New Hanover County Chairwoman Julia Olson-Boseman with a quid-pro-quo: $50 million in funding to silence criticism about The Healing Place, the county’s planned recovery center. At the time, it...
