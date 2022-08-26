ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local anglers being encouraged to donate flounder carcasses to science

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you reel in a flounder this season, you’re being asked to think twice before throwing the carcass in the trash. The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries says they will collect flounder carcasses of legal size (15 inches or greater) from recreational fishermen during the upcoming recreational flounder season to be used for science.
WWAY NewsChannel 3

N.C. Aquarium at Fort Fisher announces names of otter pups

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The people have spoken, and now the three otter pups at the NC Aquarium at Fort Fisher have names. The three female Asian small-clawed otters have been named Stella, Mae and Selene. The aquarium made the announcement in a news release Tuesday morning, following two weeks of voting.
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or you like to travel often to this beautiful state and you also happen to enjoy going out with friends and family members, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you have to visit if you haven't already. Here's what made it on this list.
WECT

Get Fit with 6: Back to school healthy lunch and snacks

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Packing a healthy lunch for your child to take to school is important because you’re not just feeding their stomachs, you’re feeding their brains. Sara Parrish, Registered Dietitian with Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center suggests a lunch with protein like sliced deli meat,...
WECT

First Alert Forecast: toasty temperature pattern to roar into September

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast for Labor Day weekend may be couched as “more sun than storms” and, on the leadup, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday should offer plenty of dry time also. Expect daily high temperatures in the summery deep 80s to locally lower 90s through the period. Nightly lows will regularly dig deep into the 70s; 60s are an occasional option on the mainland.
WECT

First Alert Forecast: late summer heat at home, items to watch in the tropics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you late on this Tuesday! Through the close of business Monday, Wilmington had officially recorded a respectable 6.06 inches of August rain. Chances for the Port City - and Cape Fear Region in general - to add to that tally before the end of the month include 20% for Tuesday night, and 30% for Wednesday. An approaching and passing front will help engineer these modest shower / storm odds. Expect temperatures to swell along and behind this front with daily highs likely to be deep in the 80s to locally lower 90s to close the week and launch into Labor Day weekend.
WECT

Former UNCW history professor to speak at Pender County Library

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Former University of North Carolina Wilmington Professor Chris E. Fonvielle Jr. will hold a presentation at the Pender County Main Library in Burgaw on Tuesday, August 30 at 6 p.m. Fonvielle is a historian with a keen interest in the history of the American Civil...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Duke Energy preparing for hurricane season with new improvements

Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– Duke Energy has been preparing for hurricane season, and the possibility of major power outages across the Cape Fear. On Monday, Duke Energy held an information session to discuss its storm forecasting, hurricane response, and how it is strengthening the power grid for major storms. Linemen,...
WECT

Children can read to a therapy dog during events at Brunswick County Library

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Children can read to a therapy dog during the Books for Bailey events at two Brunswick County libraries during the next few months. “Bailey has a way of bringing a smile to everyone who sees her,” said owner Tricia Robertson in a press release. “She is always ready to be petted, which has its own way of making someone feel good. Whether someone feels sad, hurting, lonely, or depressed, they always feel better after spending a few moments with her.”
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WilmingtonBiz

Architectural Firm Mourns Death Of Founder

Michael Ross Kersting, the founder and president of Wilmington-based Kersting Architecture, died last week while vacationing in the mountains of Colorado with his family. In a social media post, the firm confirmed its founder’s untimely death, citing Kersting died suddenly while “living life to the fullest in the vastness of the wilderness with his two boys, William and Jack, and wife, Pam.”
WECT

Dozens of nonprofits gather to learn about new grant opportunity

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Dozens gathered at the Harrelson Center Tuesday evening to learn more about the New Hanover Community Endowment and how their non-profit could benefit. The New Hanover Community Endowment was formed after the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center to Novant Health. The organization is focused...
WILMINGTON, NC

