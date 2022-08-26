Waunakee's Early Files

100 Years Ago

Sept. 14, 1922

Miss Margaret Maly was united in marriage to Constant Klein at St. John the Baptist Church on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The Waunakee baseball team trimmed DeForest Sunday by a score of 12-2. LaCrosse was the heavy hitter with 3 for 5.

The high school opened Monday with a record enrollment of 60 students. Twenty-five freshmen have enrolled this year.

Two horses owned by Thomas McEvilly were killed by lightning last week Thursday.

95 Years Ago

Sept. 15, 1927

The Endres family held a family reunion at the Kingsley school grounds on Sunday.

The high school opened Monday with an enrollment of 72 students.

The sewer and well contractors are busy installing the waterworks and sewerage system.

The Canning Co. corn crop, which was very poor at the start of the canning season, is improving,

75 Years Ago

Sept. 11, 1947

Miss Eleanor Maier and James Kruchten were married in St. John the Baptist Catholic Church here on Thursday, Aug. 28.

Father Rupert Dorn was a member of the class of clerics who make their solemn profession in the Capuchin Order on Sept. 1.

The corn crop is not going to be as good this year because of the hot, dry weather.

70 Years Ago

Sept. 11, 1952

Miss Donna Smith and Alphonse Dorn were united in St. John the Baptist Church on Saturday.

Sen. Joseph R. McCarthy won an easy 2-1 victory over his Republican opponent in the primaries.

R.R. Schleck, local attorney, was admitted to practice in the federal Court at Madison on Sept. 3.

Pfc. Herbert F. Miller of the village was wounded in Korea. It is not known how seriously he was injured.

60 Years Ago

Sept. 6, 1962

A gigantic field Mass followed by a groundbreaking for Holy Name Minor Seminary by the Most Rev. Bishop William P. O’Connor at 12:30 noon Sunday, Sept. 9, will be an opportunity for area residents to honor him on his Golden Jubilee.

Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Vanderploeg, Waunakee, are the proud parents of a son born at St. Mary’s Hospital on Sunday, Sept. 2.

Mis Ann Pulvermacher and Glenn J. Johnston exchanged nuptial vows Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Martinsville.

50 Years Ago

Sept. 14, 1972

Peace Lutheran Church, Waunakee’s newest congregation, will have its formal organizational activities during the month of October.

The Waunakee Warriors came to play last Friday. They exploded for 27 points in the first half and went on to whip Poynette by that margin 27-0.

On Saturday, Spet. 2, in St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Ashton, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Wagner, Waunakee, gave their daughter, Margaret Rose, to Arthur Peter Barbian, son of Mrs. Priscilla Barvian and the late Peter Barbian.

40 Years Ago

Sept. 2, 1982

First day enrollments in Waunakee public schools were down from last year’s opening day figures. The Waunakee High School had the biggest decline from 701 students to 661.

The Waunakee High School Marching Band placed first in the parade competition at the Middleton Good Neighbor Festival Aug. 29.

Waunakee’s Home Talent team advanced to the championship game of the Home Talent Nite League after beating Verona Bank 10-6 in a semi-final tournament game last week.

Webcrafters Inc. plans to use the 117,000-square-foot building it is constructing in Westport for a printing plant instead of following the original plan to use it solely as a warehouse.

30 Years Ago

Aug. 27, 1992

The Sentry Foods store in Waunakee was struck by burglars in the early morning hours Tuesday, and two suspects, both of Milwaukee, have been arrested in connection with the break-in.

Craig Mischler, a 1992 graduate of Waunakee High School, was awarded a Presidential Scholarship to attend Florida Institute of Technology.

Monday Night softball champions were members of the Ripp’s Bar team, Travis Haag, Jerry Stoltenberg, Greg Hirsch, Joe Haag, Jim Dix, Tom Romano, Joe Van Beck, John Dahmen, Jerry Palmer, Gary Posorske, Garbe Dahmen. Keith Clemens, Ed Mansky, Rod Grant, Herman Lange and Chuck Schwenn.

20 Years Ago

Aug. 29, 2002

A small crowd gathered at the Waunakee school district’s annual meeting before voting 122-44 to approve a resolution authorizing the school board to buy the Gilles property adjacent to the high school site.

10 Years Ago

Aug. 23, 2012

The Dane County Board has sent a message to the state Department of Transportation opposing four lanes of traffic down Main Street and supporting an updated traffic study of the North Mendota Parkway corridor.

The Waunakee Village Board gave all the necessary approvals for construction of Peaceful Valley Parkway and Dean Clinic to proceed.

Bob Bennin, a volunteer at Schumacher Farm County Park, has transformed an old outbuilding moved from the Saddlebrook property after that the county purchased it into a homey spot where chickens can come home to roost. Chickens will be part of the park in the future.