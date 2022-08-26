ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frisco, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym now open in Plano

We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym opened its new Plano location in July. (Courtesy We Rock The Spectrum) We Rock The Spectrum Kid’s Gym held a grand opening for its Plano location at 1941 Preston Road, Ste. 1022, on July 23. The Plano location of the international all-abilities kids gym franchise—owned by Chelsea and Nick Deitering, and Joseph and Taylor Wiesner—offers a variety of sensory play equipment, such as swings, a zip line, climbing structures and more. The space can also host birthday parties and other private events. We Rock The Spectrum also has a location in Dallas. 214-954-7221. https://werockthespectrumplano.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Sfereco sets opening date for new Plano location

Sfereco is an Italian-American restaurant chain known for its meatballs. (Courtesy Sfereco) Sfereco will be opening its newest location in Plano on Sept. 15. This will be its fourth location. The others are located in Dallas, Lewisville and Flower Mound. Sfereco is an Italian-American restaurant chain known for its specialty pizza, pasta, meatballs and more.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Blue Star Smiles dentist office opens in Frisco

The dental office opened in Frisco on June 20. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Blue Star Smiles opened June 20 in Frisco. The dental office, located at 3031 Preston Road, Ste. 500, offers treatments such as cleanings, extractions, implants, pediatric dentistry and dental emergency services. 469-284-0529. www.bluestarsmiles.com. Reporter, Frisco-McKinney. Shelbie joined Community...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Two new Salad and Go locations coming to Frisco

Salad and Go is opening two locations in Frisco. (Courtesy Salad and Go) Salad and Go is opening two new locations in Frisco this September. The first, located at 7310 Preston Road, will open Sept. 2. The second, located at 355 Lebanon Road, will open during the week of Sept. 19, with an exact date to be determined. The drive-thru restaurant chain aims “to make fresh, nutritious food convenient and affordable for all,” according to a spokesperson. Salad and Go offers nine salads and wraps; hand-crafted lemonades and teas; and breakfast options that combine chef-curated recipes with fast service, according to the spokesperson. The company was founded in 2013 in Gilbert, Arizona, and operates nearly 60 locations across Arizona, Oklahoma and Texas. www.saladandgo.com/locations/
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Fork & Fire restaurant set to open this fall at McKinney’s Hub 121

Fork & Fire is opening its second location in McKinney's Hub 121. (Courtesy Fork & Fire) Fork & Fire’s new location at Hub 121 is expected to open in early October, said Jason Graman, owner of Fork & Fire in Plano. The McKinney location is set to open at 7540 SH 121 and will offer a fine-casual setting with many of the same menu items as the Plano location, Graman said. Menu items from the Plano location include salads, street tacos, Faroe Island salmon, wings, pastrami egg rolls and more. The McKinney restaurant will also offer an expansive patio that will overlook the green space provided at Hub 121. www.forkandfire.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen now open in Plano

The family-owned business Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen opened in Plano in June. (Courtesy Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen) Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen opened June 18 at 4621 W. Park Blvd., Plano. The business serves seafood dishes, such as calamari, Alaskan snow crab, fish and chips, gulf oysters and cedar plank salmon as well as chicken entrees, tacos and burgers. The family-owned business also has locations in Richardson and Addison. 469-304-0576. www.anayaseafood.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery to open location in Plano

Snooze, an A.M. Eatery is slated to open a Plano location in September. (Courtesy Snooze, an A.M. Eatery) Snooze, an A.M. Eatery will open a new location at 1900 Preston Road, Plano, in September. Several breakfast and bench items are included on the menu, including omelets, Benedicts, pancakes, tacos and burritos. A drink menu includes coffee, cold-pressed juice and cocktails, such as the Morning Marg and Brewmosa. Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has several Dallas metroplex locations and is based in Denver, Colorado. www.snoozeeatery.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Smokehouse Provisions offering cold smoked meat in Richardson

Smokehouse Provisions opened July 19 at 510 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2025, in Richardson. (Courtesy Smokehouse Provisions) Smokehouse Provisions opened July 19 in Richardson. Started by chef Stephen Cash, the butcher shop is located at 510 N. Coit Road, Ste. 2025. Unlike traditional butcher shops, Smokehouse Provisions provides cold smoked products, including steaks, pork chops and chicken. According to Cash, cold smoking will allow customers to get a higher-quality meat. He said it is best to get the meat on the grill as quick as possible after smoking. 512-619-1718. www.smokehouseprovisions.com.
RICHARDSON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen opens in Flower Mound

The restaurant offers New Orleans-inspired dishes. (Courtesy Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen) Dirty Cajun Seafood Kitchen opened with a soft opening Aug. 5 in Flower Mound. It is located at 1913 Justin Road, Ste. 101. The restaurant features New Orleans-inspired dishes with seafood including fried alligator. The menu includes spicy jambalaya, crawfish cornbread, crab legs, beignets, deep-fried brownies and pecan pie. 214-513-9474. www.dirtycajun.com.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Ash Jurberg

Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S

A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
FRISCO, TX
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Torchy's Taco planning third location in Fort Worth

Torchy's Taco is opening a third location in Fort Worth. Construction starts in November. (Courtesy Torchy's Tacos) Torchy’s Tacos will open a third Fort Worth location at 9700 Hillwood Parkway, Fort Worth, according to a filing with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The filing states that an interior finish-out of the restaurant will take an estimated three-plus months, wrapping up in February 2023. The estimated cost of construction is $750,000. The future Torchy's Tacos will offer the restaurant's traditional menu, including specialty tacos, queso, burritos, margaritas and more. The restaurant chain's other locations in Fort Worth are at 5030 S. Hulen St. and 928 Northton St. Once the third location opens, the only cities with more Torchy’s Tacos than Fort Worth will be San Antonio, Houston, Dallas and Austin—where the company's headquarters is located. www.torchystacos.com.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Long Awaited Dallas Riverfront Project Under Construction

A large mixed-use development on Dallas Riverfront Boulevard is underway as a long-planned link between Downtown Dallas and the Trinity River. It comes 14 years after Industrial Boulevard was renamed Riverfront to help encourage new development and gain a connection with the planned Trinity River Park. The park, first approved...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Ten Local Businesses Ranked Top Texas Employers

Forbes recently released its fourth annual list of America’s Best Employers by State, and several Dallas-Fort Worth and North Texas companies cracked the top 50 in Texas. The media and publishing company surveyed 70,000 individuals who worked for businesses with at least 500 employees. Participants were surveyed on topics like working conditions, salary, the potential for growth, and company image.
DALLAS, TX
Southlake Style

Oli’s Island Shack Comes To Southlake

Southlake has got a new food truck rolling around town. Primarily driving around Southlake and Grapevine, Oli’s Island Shack is a local food truck that offers a variety of Caribbean cuisine for hungry customers. Between jerk chicken, loaded jerk fries, Jamaican beef patties, plantains and more, Southlake residents have more than enough to sink their teeth into.
SOUTHLAKE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

