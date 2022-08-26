ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando’s Magical Dining starts today: See participating restaurants & menus

By Matt Reeser, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42N6Va_0hWU1hqZ00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year.

The event start Friday and runs through Oct. 2.

Magical Dining will feature 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person.

The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates one dollar from every meal served to a local nonprofit organization.

Here’s a list of participating restaurants:

To learn more, click here.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
orlandoweekly.com

Orlando's best restaurants of 2022, as chosen by our readers

While it will take years for Orlando to shake its reputation as the chain capital of the world, real heads know that the City Beautiful has been a culinary hotspot for quite some time. Even with the help of our stellar food critics and reporters, navigating Orlando's booming food scene...
ORLANDO, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Orlando : 11 Top-Rated Tourist Attractions in Orlando, FL

The Center for the Performing Arts is one of the many entertainment choices in Orlando, Florida. The venue stages over 300 shows each year. It also offers interactive experiences that allow you to interact with the performers. Visitors can also attend dance masterclasses and PechaKucha nights. There are also several restaurants and shops located in the World Center, and you can enjoy the live entertainment for free.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Restaurants
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Restaurants
Orlando, FL
Food & Drinks
Orlando, FL
Lifestyle
twicetoldtale.org

Old Restaurants Bring a New Feel

Though Orlando is a relatively newer city, “The City Beautiful” quickly became a commercial hotspot in Florida and is now home to thousands of businesses. However, only a few small businesses have had the pleasure of catering to generations of Floridians and newcomers, as new “modern” businesses drove the old ones to closure. The withstanding establishments have had to adapt to new technology and the massive growth of Orlando. It is necessary to highlight and celebrate the authenticity and legacy that these businesses leave behind.
ORLANDO, FL
edmidentity.com

EDC Orlando Reveals Final Lineup Additions for 2022

Insomniac announced even more artists who are set to play at Tinker Field during the upcoming edition of EDC Orlando this year. Each fall, thousands of dance music lovers descend upon Tinker Field to experience a weekend filled to the brim with epic beats, immersive production, and more at EDC Orlando. This year’s edition is set to take place on November 11-13 and has already begun to spark up some energy with the trailer and initial lineup that was jam-packed with talented artists. This includes legends in the scene such as Afrojack, Chris Lake, Giuseppe Ottaviani, Above & Beyond, Gareth Emery, Green Velvet, Zeds Dead, and Audien, along with rising stars ranging from John Summit to JEANIE.
ORLANDO, FL
orlandoweekly.com

Everything (and we mean that) we saw when Peaches played Orlando's Plaza Live

Peaches and Kalifa rolled into Orlando's Plaza Live on a sleepy Monday night and really shook things up here in the City Beautiful. Celebrating the 20th anniversary of her seminal debut The Teaches of Peaches, Peaches performed the album in full with over-the-top theatrics and production that included a giant condom (that she walked over the crowd in). Sex ed. was in session definitely.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Food Drink#Magical Dining#Cox Media Group
WDW News Today

Spooky ‘GeekiTiki’ Monster Tiki Mugs Debut at Universal Orlando Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Just in time for Halloween Horror Nights, a set of six individual tiki mugs themed to the Universal Monsters have arrived at Universal Orlando Resort!. GeekiTikis Monsters Tiki Mugs – $60 Each. At Sahara Traders in...
ORLANDO, FL
cohaitungchi.com

27 Unique and FUN Things to Do in Orlando for Couples

26. Walk Around Park Avenue in Winter Park and Visit the Wine Room) Whether you live round the corner or are hitting up Orlando as part of a special romantic getaway, there are a huge range of things to do in Orlando for couples. From the thrilling and adventurous, to the gooey and romantic.
ORLANDO, FL
Bay News 9

Ron Logan, former Disney live entertainment executive, has died

Ron Logan, who transformed live entertainment at Disney’s theme parks, died in Orlando on Tuesday, the company confirmed in a tribute post. He was 84. Logan helped transform live entertainment at Disney's theme parks. He was instrumental in productions such as "Fantasmic!" and "Festival of the Lion King" During...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
click orlando

Christmas tree delivery business in Orlando expands. Here’s what else you can get

In addition to delivering Christmas trees, the founders of Tree Drop are now delivering houseplants all year long. Jerry and Courtney Jasmin said they started their business back in 2017 when Courtney couldn’t find a fresh Christmas tree. She said the one she did find was “basically dead” and she was disappointed with her lackluster options.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Home of the Gators’: Nearly 8-foot-long alligator wrangled at Florida elementary school

BARTOW, Fla. — It’s unclear whether an alligator was looking to enroll or just visit when it appeared outside of a Florida elementary school. Polk County Public Schools posted a video on Facebook showing a police officer from the Bartow Police Department wrangling the gator, which measured in at 7 feet, 11 inches. The district said that the principal of Spessard Holland Elementary had arrived on campus Tuesday morning and found the alligator waiting near her parking spot.
BARTOW, FL
attractionsmagazine.com

Pointe Orlando lines up major new entertainment complex

Pointe Orlando dining and shopping center on International Drive has signed an agreement to add a major new immersive dining and entertainment complex to its portfolio of restaurants, shops, and IMAX theater. The development will feature nationally acclaimed concepts Sports & Social and PBR Cowboy Bar, as well as an...
ORLANDO, FL
yourcommunitypaper.com

CP Interview: Jason and Sue Chin bring diverse dining options to Orlando

Jason and Sue Chin met at Seito Sushi when Jason was a dishwasher and Sue was a server. Now, the two are 15-years married and jointly own Good Salt Restaurant Group, which consists of four restaurants of varying cuisines — Seito Sushi and The Osprey in Baldwin Park, Reyes Mezcaleria in the North Quarter and The Monroe in Creative Village. The duo was recently recognized for their contributions to the Orlando food scene when they were nominated as semifinalists for Outstanding Restaurateur by the James Beard Foundation. We spoke in the dining room of their newest restaurant, The Monroe, which opened in 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events

Temperatures may still hover close to 80 even in our coolest months, but any remotely “crisp” day by Florida standards warrants a visit to the closest fall festival, pumpkin patch or craft brewery. Fall festivities start a little early around... The post Our Favorite Fall Festivals, Pumpkin Patches and Foodie Events appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
107K+
Followers
121K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy