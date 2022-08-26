Orlando’s Magical Dining starts today: See participating restaurants & menus
ORLANDO, Fla. — Visit Orlando’s Magical Dining is back for its 17th year.
The event start Friday and runs through Oct. 2.
Magical Dining will feature 102 restaurants serving up three-course, prix fixe dinners for $40 per person.
The popular annual dining program supports area restaurants and donates one dollar from every meal served to a local nonprofit organization.
Here’s a list of participating restaurants:
