Read full article on original website
Related
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Markets Insider
Alibaba, JD.com are among the Chinese stocks reportedly being targeted by US auditors for inspection next month
The US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Review requested to review materials from the most recent financial year, Bloomberg said.
Long COVID: How researchers are zeroing in on the self-targeted immune attacks that may lurk behind it
For almost three years, scientists have raced to understand the immune responses in patients who develop severe COVID-19, with an enormous effort aimed at defining where healthy immunity ends and destructive immunity begins. In the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, much attention focused on reports of harmful inflammation and so-called cytokine storms – dangerous immune overreactions that can lead to tissue damage and death – in patients with severe COVID-19. It wasn’t long before researchers began to identify antibodies that target the patient’s own body rather than attacking SARS-CoV-2, the virus the causes COVID-19. Those studies revealed that patients with...
China places millions in new Covid lockdown after fresh outbreaks
Millions of Chinese citizens were placed under a new lockdown on Tuesday following a fresh outbreak of coronavirus as the government remains committed to its “zero-Covid” policy. The tougher curbs on activities have sparked concerns over the health of the barely-growing economy, which has struggled since the pandemic began in 2020.Nearly half of the six million residents of the port city of Dalian, along with an undisclosed number of citizens in Chengde, Shijiazhuang and Shenzhen, were placed under lockdown.The latest restrictions reflect China’s strict adherence to a “dynamic Covid zero” policy aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus at...
IBTimes
New York City, NY
83K+
Followers
58K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.https://www.ibtimes.com
Comments / 0