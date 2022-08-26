ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Impact of record-breaking precipitation in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We’re wrapping up the wettest August on record in Reno, but it’s still been a dry year. We did see a lot of precipitation lot few weeks ago. It seems like the rain could have made a difference when it comes to our water supply, but it hasn’t been enough to lessen our drought.
RTC says route and schedule changes coming in September

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Regional Transportation Commission of Washoe County says it is making changes to schedules and routes next month. The changes will take affect on Sept.10, and are as follows:. Route 2: New schedule. Route 2S: Permanently discontinued due to low ridership. (This route has been discontinued...
UPDATED: Old dynamite discovery forces closure of SR28 near Tahoe

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - UPDATE AT 4:09 p.m.: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office closed State Route 28 Monday afternoon for reports of old dynamite that was found near Lake Tahoe. Deputies searched the area, and found the dynamite among pine straw, rocks, and trees about 150 feet west...
Volunteers for Lake Tahoe cleanup sought

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (KOLO) - Two Lake Tahoe focused organizations are teaming up with a third organization on a clean up event for a popular party area this Labor Day. The Tahoe Institute of Natural Science and the Tahoe Rim Trail Association are teaming up with Jack Johnson’s All at Once organization to host the cleanup event at Party Rock from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
New superintendent talks transportation, safety during town hall

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - More than a month into her new role, new Washoe County School District superintendent Dr. Susan Enfield is giving families insight into her priorities. The first in a series of town hall meetings took place Tuesday night. The new leader of Nevada’s second-largest school district answered...
Reward offered in Reno homicide case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Secret Witness is offering a $5,000 reward for information in Monday night’s homicide in Reno. Monday night around 8:15, the Reno Police Department responded to the area of Lake and Mill Street for a shooting that had just occurred. After giving medical aid to a...
Police deal with uptick in violent crime in northern Nevada

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s been an extremely busy couple of weeks when it comes to violent crime in northern Nevada. “During the summer months we tend to see an increase in crime,” said Officer Nick Chambers of the Sparks Police Department. “A lot of the violence that we do see is an increase in gang violence and domestic violence.”
Nevada AG, other organizations, meet to discuss use of opioid grant money

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford and various organizations will meet to discuss the use of more than $5 million in opioid related grant money. $5.75 million in funding was allocated to the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant and Substance Abuse Site-Based Program announced earlier this year. “This...
Nevada gets $4.5 million for unemployment system

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada is getting millions of dollars to improve its unemployment insurance system. The funding, totaling $4.5 million, comes from the American Rescue Plan, and will help improve access to insurance benefits. It will help simplify instructions, provide translation services, enhance technology, increase staffing,...
Nevada gas prices continue modest decline; now average $4.84 a gallon

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are continuing their slight decline, falling three cents in the last week. That dip brings the average cost of a gallon of gas to $4.84 a gallon, according to a GasBuddy survey. The cost of diesel, however, has risen seven cents in the last week, and now stands at $5.04 a gallon.
Nevada woman given 7 plus years for fraud in West Virginia court

CLARKSBURG, West Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada woman has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison by a West Virginia judge for financial fraud against the elderly. Las Vegas native Shelly Leipham was found guilty by a jury in April of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering. The court found Leipham called an elderly victim in West Virginia and claimed she had won $1 million.
Legends Bay Casino prepares for grand opening

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - The Outlets at Legends in Sparks is now a place where you can go to gamble. Olympia Gaming Regional President Court Cardinal and his employees spent the day putting the finishing touches on Legends Bay Casino on Monday, one day ahead of its grand opening. “We...
Sign up now for the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s 2022 Buddy Walk

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join the DSNNN for the 17th annual Buddy Walk! This event is the Down Syndrome Network of Northern Nevada’s biggest fundraiser of the year. Executive director Christina Ugalde brought her 6-year-old nephew, Sebastian Foote who has down syndrome, on Morning Break to talk about just how fun this event is for the whole community. The funds raised also support DSNNN’s mission to support individuals with down syndrome and other developmental disabilities in the Northern Nevada community.
Phase 1 of affordable housing project in Lake Tahoe begins

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - Nearly 70 affordable housing units are in the works near South Lake Tahoe, the city announced Tuesday. Construction on 68 units will begin with the building season in May 2023. “This marks a significant step forward for this innovative project. The City of South...
Oral surgeon picking local to receive $50,000 smile makeover

RENO & SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Dr. Christopher Galea of Northern Nevada Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is launching a new community initiative called the Second Chance program. It’s designed to find a deserving person who lives in the Reno/Sparks area to receive a $50,000 smile makeover. The person who...
Governor Sisolak declares August 29 “Environmental Justice Day”

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak proclaimed Aug. 29 as Environmental Justice Day on Monday. The proclamation is a first for the state of Nevada, which earlier this year created an environmental justice team at the state level to “ensure equity and justice are central to climate planning for the State,” according to the Governor’s office.
Mill Street road improvements wrap up after 7 months

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - RTC announced Tuesday afternoon that road improvements to Mill Street have been completed after seven months of work. The project began in February of this year and focused on improvements to Mill Street between I-580 and McCarran Boulevard for pedestrians, bicyclists, transit riders, and drivers. Pedestrian...
