The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
It Took Social Media For The Police To Consider Her CaseMary HolmanBaltimore, MD
Bad-News Birds Wreak Havoc With Rivals In American League EastIBWAABaltimore, MD
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Mother Marries Man She Suspects In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBaltimore, MD
New Program Will Give Baltimore Families Thousands Each MonthCadrene HeslopBaltimore, MD
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up
It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
baltimorefishbowl.com
BmoreArt’s Picks: August 30 – September 5
This Week: Joyce J. Scott at Banneker-Douglass Museum, WTMD First Thursday Festival, SHAN Wallace hosts “The Queer Agenda: THE WATERMELON WOMAN” screening at SNF Parkway, The One and the Many opening reception at Baltimore Jewelry Center, The Space Between Us curated by Lily Xiao opening reception at Gallery CA, Jani Hileman and Adiante Franszoon have opening receptions at Creative Alliance, and the 2022 Black Femme Supremacy Film Festival — PLUS Maryland Film Festival RFP for Graphic Design Services and more featured opportunities!
Patagonia To Open New Store In Baltimore
The biggest Patagonia store yet is coming to Baltimore, officials say. The 15,000 square foot building at 700 Caroline Street will house the popular brand, opening later this summer, states a Patagonia spokesperson. "We’re excited to repurpose a part of Baltimore’s industrial past and offer both current and past-season clothing...
Wbaltv.com
I-Team: BPD investigates discrepancies in extortion attempt on 'Lady in the Lake' set
The 11 News I-Team looked into questions surrounding Friday's alleged extortion attempt of a series production crew in downtown Baltimore. Police are still investigating a complaint that a group of drug dealers threatened to shoot someone associated with the production of the "Lady in the Lake," unless they forked over $50,000.
Firefighters find body floating in Baltimore's Inner Harbor
BALTIMORE -- Firefighters found a deceased person in Baltimore's Inner Harbor on Tuesday, according to the local firefighter's union.The body was recovered near the 700 block of Eastern Avenue, the union said.WJZ will continue to update this breaking story.
Tory Lanez Gives Away Backpacks, School Supplies, And More To Baltimore Youth
Grammy-nominated artist Tory Lanez spread some positivity in the city of Baltimore with his Back to School drive over the weekend (Aug. 27). With the upcoming school year around the corner and parents struggling to afford school supplies for their children, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) personally handed out over 1000 backpacks filled with school supplies to those in need. The singer-songwriter also gave away over $25,000 worth of Target clothing and free haircuts including MacBooks and Microsoft laptops. Amid his current legal controversy, Lanez partnered with the non-profit organization Browns Bridge Project for the event. The Baltimore venue, Euphoria, was...
Fleet Week returning to Baltimore next week with new flyovers, festivities
BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover returns as an in-person event to Baltimore's Inner Harbor next week. The event is packed with flyovers and some of the most impressive vessels to set sail.Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers.The Danmark, a training ship run by the Danish Maritime Authority, will also be there. On the weekend of Sept. 9-11, military aircraft, including F-18s and A-10s, will conduct hourly flyovers between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. over...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Heavy Seas Beer introduces four new flavors of canned vodka cocktails
Heavy Seas Beer is expanding their brand by adding ready-to-drink cocktails to their catalog of adult beverages. The Baltimore-based brewery, known for its IPAs, lagers and ales, has crafted a new line of vodka-based canned drinks, so non-beer drinkers can still enjoy a Heavy Seas product. Flavors will include Cherry...
tourcounsel.com
14 Things to Do in Baltimore's Inner Harbor
One of America's oldest seaports, Baltimore's newly renovated Inner Harbor is home to some of the city's best attractions, including the National Aquarium, Maryland Science Center, Port Discovery Children's Museum and Harborplace. The neighborhood is also a great mix of old and new Maryland history, with historic ships in the harbor and modern attractions like the Baltimore World Trade Center, with a 27th-floor observation deck overlooking the city.
Nottingham MD
Budweiser Clydesdales to appear at THE AVENUE in White Marsh in September
WHITE MARSH, MD—The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales, the symbol of quality and tradition for Anheuser-Busch since 1933, are scheduled to make an appearance on THE AVENUE at White Marsh. The event will take place at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 14th. The eight-horse hitch will be harnessed and hitched to...
Two men shot overnight multiple times in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD- The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after two 40-year-old men were shot multiple...
Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore
Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church
BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
Baltimore Schools Early Closure On First Two Days
Today is the first day back to school for Baltimore City and County schools. However, just as soon as your kids arrive at their school, they could be on their way back home. According to the http://www.baltimorecityschools.com website over 15 schools will close at 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. depending on their school start time […] The post Baltimore Schools Early Closure On First Two Days appeared first on 92 Q.
Train collides with tractor-trailer in Rosedale
BALTIMORE -- A train has collided with a tractor-trailer in Rosedale, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.The collision happened near the intersection of Chesaco Avenue and Dalrose Avenue, fire officials said.There were no initial reports of injuries, fuel leaks, or fire at the crash site, according to county fire officials.The crash is under investigation, fire officials said.
multihousingnews.com
SCG Breaks Ground on Baltimore Project
South Street Centre will offer both affordable and senior housing once completed. SCG Development Partners has begun is development of South Street Centre Apartments, a five-building, mixed residence, 152-unit affordable housing community located at 110-130 W South St. in Frederick, Md. SCG is building the community in a partnership with New Harbor Development and the Maryland and U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development. Morgan-Keller Construction will lead the fabrication of the new buildings. The project was funded in part through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and a Multifamily Bond Program.
Card skimmer found at Glen Burnie 7-Eleven
BALTIMORE -- A credit card skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven store in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said Monday. Credit/debit card skimmers are devices used to collect account information which can then be used to make unauthorized purchases. The devices are often hard to detect by those who are unfamiliar with the surreptitiously installed devices. Police said the skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven on 1250 Crain Highway.Anyone who has made a purchase from that location in the past few months is urged to check their bank statements and report any fraudulent activity.Some simple tips to avoid being victimized by a credit-card skimmer include doing a visual and physical inspection of the card reader at any ATM, gas pump or cash machine. Users are advised to look for alignment issues or anything making the card reader stick out at an odd angle. If the security seals appear to have been tampered with users should avoid using the card reader. Consumers should also regularly monitor credit and debit card activity by checking bank statements and online accounts. Additional tips can be found here.
baltimorefishbowl.com
A First Day to Remember at the Waldorf School of Baltimore
On Wednesday, the Waldorf School of Baltimore launched the 2022-23 school year in a most special way. In Waldorf education, much energy is put towards ensuring meaningful childhood moments are recognized, honored, and celebrated. The Wildflower Ceremony within the Opening Assembly on the first day of school is one such rite-of-passage beloved for its ability to pull at the heartstrings of the school community, most especially, those with students in the bookending grades.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Bounce The Mall Coming to Arundel Mills
Bounce The Mall, a giant inflatable park, will be at Arundel Mills Mall (7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD) from September 3-25. Bounce the Mall is an inflatable festival that that consists of eight bouncy attractions, including some of the largest ball pits in the world, that can provide fun for the whole family.
