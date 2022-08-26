ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 2

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up

It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

BmoreArt’s Picks: August 30 – September 5

This Week: Joyce J. Scott at Banneker-Douglass Museum, WTMD First Thursday Festival, SHAN Wallace hosts “The Queer Agenda: THE WATERMELON WOMAN” screening at SNF Parkway, The One and the Many opening reception at Baltimore Jewelry Center, The Space Between Us curated by Lily Xiao opening reception at Gallery CA, Jani Hileman and Adiante Franszoon have opening receptions at Creative Alliance, and the 2022 Black Femme Supremacy Film Festival — PLUS Maryland Film Festival RFP for Graphic Design Services and more featured opportunities!
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Patagonia To Open New Store In Baltimore

The biggest Patagonia store yet is coming to Baltimore, officials say. The 15,000 square foot building at 700 Caroline Street will house the popular brand, opening later this summer, states a Patagonia spokesperson. "We’re excited to repurpose a part of Baltimore’s industrial past and offer both current and past-season clothing...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Restaurants
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
Vibe

Tory Lanez Gives Away Backpacks, School Supplies, And More To Baltimore Youth

Grammy-nominated artist Tory Lanez spread some positivity in the city of Baltimore with his Back to School drive over the weekend (Aug. 27). With the upcoming school year around the corner and parents struggling to afford school supplies for their children, Lanez (real name Daystar Peterson) personally handed out over 1000 backpacks filled with school supplies to those in need. The singer-songwriter also gave away over $25,000 worth of Target clothing and free haircuts including MacBooks and Microsoft laptops. Amid his current legal controversy, Lanez partnered with the non-profit organization Browns Bridge Project for the event. The Baltimore venue, Euphoria, was...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Fleet Week returning to Baltimore next week with new flyovers, festivities

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Fleet Week and Flyover returns as an in-person event to Baltimore's Inner Harbor next week. The event is packed with flyovers and some of the most impressive vessels to set sail.Visitors will be able to tour vessels from the United States, British and Canadian navies, as well as ships from the US Coast Guard, National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration and Army Corps of Engineers.The Danmark, a training ship run by the Danish Maritime Authority, will also be there. On the weekend of Sept. 9-11, military aircraft, including F-18s and A-10s, will conduct hourly flyovers between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. over...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Heavy Seas Beer introduces four new flavors of canned vodka cocktails

Heavy Seas Beer is expanding their brand by adding ready-to-drink cocktails to their catalog of adult beverages. The Baltimore-based brewery, known for its IPAs, lagers and ales, has crafted a new line of vodka-based canned drinks, so non-beer drinkers can still enjoy a Heavy Seas product. Flavors will include Cherry...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Guy Fieri
tourcounsel.com

14 Things to Do in Baltimore's Inner Harbor

One of America's oldest seaports, Baltimore's newly renovated Inner Harbor is home to some of the city's best attractions, including the National Aquarium, Maryland Science Center, Port Discovery Children's Museum and Harborplace. The neighborhood is also a great mix of old and new Maryland history, with historic ships in the harbor and modern attractions like the Baltimore World Trade Center, with a 27th-floor observation deck overlooking the city.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore

Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Barbecue#East Carolina#Pulled Pork#Christmas#Food Drink#The Smoking Swine#Pumphrey Shows Fieri
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $2K for information on person who stole from Baltimore church

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering a $2,000 reward for information on a man suspected of stealing electronic equipment from a church in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.The man entered the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 1907 Poplar Grove Street and stole the equipment on Aug. 22, the nonprofit organization said.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stopper of Maryland at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
92Q

Baltimore Schools Early Closure On First Two Days

Today is the first day back to school for Baltimore City and County schools. However, just as soon as your kids arrive at their school, they could be on their way back home. According to the http://www.baltimorecityschools.com website over 15 schools will close at 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. depending on their school start time […] The post Baltimore Schools Early Closure On First Two Days appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Train collides with tractor-trailer in Rosedale

BALTIMORE -- A train has collided with a tractor-trailer in Rosedale, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.The collision happened near the intersection of Chesaco Avenue and Dalrose Avenue,  fire officials said.There were no initial reports of injuries, fuel leaks, or fire at the crash site, according to county fire officials.The crash is under investigation, fire officials said.
ROSEDALE, MD
multihousingnews.com

SCG Breaks Ground on Baltimore Project

South Street Centre will offer both affordable and senior housing once completed. SCG Development Partners has begun is development of South Street Centre Apartments, a five-building, mixed residence, 152-unit affordable housing community located at 110-130 W South St. in Frederick, Md. SCG is building the community in a partnership with New Harbor Development and the Maryland and U.S. Departments of Housing and Urban Development. Morgan-Keller Construction will lead the fabrication of the new buildings. The project was funded in part through Low Income Housing Tax Credits and a Multifamily Bond Program.
FREDERICK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Baltimore

Card skimmer found at Glen Burnie 7-Eleven

BALTIMORE -- A credit card skimmer was found at a 7-Eleven store in Glen Burnie, Anne Arundel County police said Monday. Credit/debit card skimmers are devices used to collect account information which can then be used to make unauthorized purchases. The devices are often hard to detect by those who are unfamiliar with the surreptitiously installed devices. Police said the skimmer was found at the 7-Eleven on 1250 Crain Highway.Anyone who has made a purchase from that location in the past few months is urged to check their bank statements and report any fraudulent activity.Some simple tips to avoid being victimized by a credit-card skimmer include doing a visual and physical inspection of the card reader at any ATM, gas pump or cash machine. Users are advised to look for alignment issues or anything making the card reader stick out at an odd angle. If the security seals appear to have been tampered with users should avoid using the card reader. Consumers should also regularly monitor credit and debit card activity by checking bank statements and online accounts. Additional tips can be found here.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

A First Day to Remember at the Waldorf School of Baltimore

On Wednesday, the Waldorf School of Baltimore launched the 2022-23 school year in a most special way. In Waldorf education, much energy is put towards ensuring meaningful childhood moments are recognized, honored, and celebrated. The Wildflower Ceremony within the Opening Assembly on the first day of school is one such rite-of-passage beloved for its ability to pull at the heartstrings of the school community, most especially, those with students in the bookending grades.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Beyond MoCo: Bounce The Mall Coming to Arundel Mills

Bounce The Mall, a giant inflatable park, will be at Arundel Mills Mall (7000 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, MD) from September 3-25. Bounce the Mall is an inflatable festival that that consists of eight bouncy attractions, including some of the largest ball pits in the world, that can provide fun for the whole family.
HANOVER, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy