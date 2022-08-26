ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WSMV

‘Mr. Shrub’ still sprucing up Nashville yards after five decades

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville man has had a green thumb for decades, and it won’t be fading anytime soon. Ray Irvine, known as Mr. Shrub, has been clipping and trimming his way through Nashville since the 1960s. His goal is to make front and back yards prettier, which he has done for more than five decades.
WSMV

Black Business Spotlight: BabyCake’s Bakery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As Black Business Month comes to a close, the spotlight turns to another black-owned business about to open in Nashville: BabyCake’s Bakery. This is not your normal bakery because this one has your children in mind, with after-school baking classes beginning soon. The owner is...
WSMV

The hidden dangers that could be hiding in your mattress

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 Investigates is exposing why some mattresses can be dangerous for you to sleep on. Unfortunately, some families had to find out the hard way, costing them thousands, even tens of thousands, of dollars. WSMV Investigates found out what you need to pay attention to so...
WSMV

Woman reunited with lost wedding rings found by family friend

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman was reunited with her wedding rings on Monday morning after they went missing over the weekend. The connection that brought the family heirlooms back to her goes back nearly a century. Robert Sawyer and Doug Holliday, his friend since kindergarten, found the three...
WSMV

Travel Guide: Travel insurance often a waste of money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - If the upcoming Labor Day holiday has you thinking of planning an end-of-summer trip, there is a travel “add-on” you may want to skip. The option to purchase travel insurance typically pops up at the end of booking a trip, and after the pandemic, it can feel like a good idea.
KISS 106

World’s Largest Christmas Light Maze and Village Coming to Nashville

Something enchanting is coming to Nashville this November. We all want to experience the magic of Christmas in a variety of ways to get us in the Christmas spirit. While there are plenty of options in that department, the most common one seems to be checking out Christmas Lights. Whether it's on people's houses, or you are driving to a Christmas light show at a park, something about seeing elaborate Christmas lights really puts you in the Christmas Spirit. Well, there is one thing coming to Nashville, Tennessee this holiday season that will be unlike anything you may have seen or done before. It's the world’s largest holiday-themed light experience!
williamsonhomepage.com

Five free and cheap family things to do in Middle Tennessee

As the kids get settled into classes, there’s still a lot to do in the Middle Tennessee area during the nights and weekends. From the chance to take your kids to a great first show to a visit with Lightning McQueen to free outdoor concerts, you may not have to hear the word bored for the next couple weeks.
WSMV

25 Trousdale inmates celebrate graduation at Trousdale Turner

HARTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Trousdale Correctional Center hosted a graduation celebration for 25 student-inmates and their families on Friday. CoreCivic officials said seven students earned a high school equivalency diploma, four students a Construction CORE Safety certificate, two students a vocational certificate in masonry, 11 students a Career Management for Success certificate of completion, and one student a paralegal certification from Blackstone Career Institute.
aladygoeswest.com

One amazing girls’ weekend in Nashville

All about my recent girls’ weekend in Nashville. I had an absolute blast in Nashville this past weekend with three of my long-time Florida friends — Judy, Yolanda and Shannon. I’ve known Judy since high school, and Yolanda and Shannon since college. Yolanda was my best college friend, and we lived together for three years, and she was also my matron of honor. Judy and I have traveled the world together on high school trips and spring break trips, and she was one of my bridesmaids, and Shannon and I lived together one year in college and even spent a week together in London during our respective study abroad programs too. We’ve all had some amazing times with each other over the years and shared many, many life experiences. And we had not all been together in one place in absolutely forever. (In fact, we realized the last time we were all together was exactly five years ago in August 2017 for my baby shower for Brady in Florida.)
