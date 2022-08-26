Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Donna Jean Hitt
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Jean Hitt, 82, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in a local nursing home. She was born in Baltimore, MD, on March 22, 1940, a daughter of the late Scott and Dorothy Davis Tanner of Sycamore Road, Clarksburg.
WVNews
Neal Davis
CLARKSBURG — Neal Ernest Davis, 66, of Clarksburg, formerly Preston County, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Stonerise Kingwood. He was born on Dec. 17, 1955 in Jacksonville, Fla., a son of the late Thomas Floyd and Leona Christina Moon Davis.
WVNews
Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year
Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
WVNews
Travis Allen Harner
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 43-year-old Morgantown man has been sentenced to 27 months i…
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials call 2022 best year for Palatine Park yet
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — With summer winding down and only one free show left to be seen at Palatine Park, Marion County officials are claiming 2022 to be the biggest and most successful year in the park’s history thanks to a lineup of talented, crowd-pleasing shows, delicious food and a welcoming atmosphere.
WVNews
Maids Volleyball downs Elkins, falls to P-B
Maids volleyball got its sectional title defense underway last week, splitting a tri-match with a win over Elkins and a loss to Phillip Barbour. The loss came despite a strong opening game in the best-of-three-game contest against the Colts. The Maids took the first game over Elkins, 25-21, only to...
WVNews
UMWA, Marion Co. AFL-CIO invite community to Labor Day picnic for first time since 2019
MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — For the first time since 2019, the United Mine Workers of America and Marion County AFL-CIO are holding their annual Labor Day Picnic at Hough Park in Mannington this weekend. And officials are encouraging the community to come out for the event. The picnic,...
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, businessman gets 27-month fed prison term in tax fraud case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 43-year-old Morgantown man has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison and been ordered to pay nearly $435,000 in restitution in a tax fraud case. Travis A. Harner had pleaded guilty to filing a false income tax return in January, admitting he...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad, All Season Real Estate are Barbour Chamber Members of Month
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Durbin & Greenbrier Valley Railroad and All Seasons Real Estate Offices are the Barbour County Chamber of Commerce Members of the Month for September. The Durbin & Greenbrier Railroad operates the West Virginia Central Railroad, which features freight and tourist passenger services in...
WVNews
No. 17 Pitt welcomes WVU as "The Backyard Brawl" returns
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pat Narduzzi's memories of “The Backyard Brawl” are hazy at best. Growing up in nearby Youngstown, Ohio, Narduzzi remembers catching the annual meeting between Pittsburgh and West Virginia on TV every year, but not much else. “I wish I could tell you a lot...
WVNews
LC Golf in Full Swing
Lewis County golf continues to march toward the postseason with a pair of matches over the past week, with the first at Fairmont Field Club and the second at Tygart Lake. On Aug. 22, the Minutemen took on Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Lincoln, and Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Field Club. Lewis County finished third among the five teams, ahead of Lincoln and RCB. (RCB did not field the required four players to compete as a team.)
WVNews
Lady Minutemen fall to B-U, Nicholas, Hoover
Lewis County’s Lady Minutemen soccer team battled through a tough week, falling to rival Buckhannon-Upshur in the opener and dropping games against Nicholas County and Herbert Hoover to close out the week. In the second game of the season-opening doubleheader, the Bucs made short work of the Lady Minutemen,...
WVNews
For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key
West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
WVNews
Fearless Picks: WVU - Pitt
The Brawl is back -- and so too is our panel of fearless prognosticators, who share their views and predictions on how the WVU - Pitt battle will play out, along with their score forecasts. Picking the winner is the first challenge, but we'll also track the scoring differential between...
Comments / 0