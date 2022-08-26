ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruceton Mills, WV

WVNews

Donna Jean Hitt

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Donna Jean Hitt, 82, of Clarksburg, passed away on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, in a local nursing home. She was born in Baltimore, MD, on March 22, 1940, a daughter of the late Scott and Dorothy Davis Tanner of Sycamore Road, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Neal Davis

CLARKSBURG — Neal Ernest Davis, 66, of Clarksburg, formerly Preston County, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Stonerise Kingwood. He was born on Dec. 17, 1955 in Jacksonville, Fla., a son of the late Thomas Floyd and Leona Christina Moon Davis.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Morgan Macrame new to Jubilee this year

Teresa Morgan, of Morgan Macrame, is a macrame artist from Fairmont, WV, who is new to the festival this year. She makes unique functional macrame pieces and decor. Teresa was taught at a young age to make plant hangers and the basic knots. She has taken macrame to another level.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Travis Allen Harner

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 43-year-old Morgantown man has been sentenced to 27 months i…
MORGANTOWN, WV
City
Bruceton Mills, WV
City
Hazelton, WV
WVNews

Maids Volleyball downs Elkins, falls to P-B

Maids volleyball got its sectional title defense underway last week, splitting a tri-match with a win over Elkins and a loss to Phillip Barbour. The loss came despite a strong opening game in the best-of-three-game contest against the Colts. The Maids took the first game over Elkins, 25-21, only to...
ELKINS, WV
NewsBreak
Obituaries
WVNews

No. 17 Pitt welcomes WVU as "The Backyard Brawl" returns

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pat Narduzzi's memories of “The Backyard Brawl” are hazy at best. Growing up in nearby Youngstown, Ohio, Narduzzi remembers catching the annual meeting between Pittsburgh and West Virginia on TV every year, but not much else. “I wish I could tell you a lot...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNews

LC Golf in Full Swing

Lewis County golf continues to march toward the postseason with a pair of matches over the past week, with the first at Fairmont Field Club and the second at Tygart Lake. On Aug. 22, the Minutemen took on Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Lincoln, and Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Field Club. Lewis County finished third among the five teams, ahead of Lincoln and RCB. (RCB did not field the required four players to compete as a team.)
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Lady Minutemen fall to B-U, Nicholas, Hoover

Lewis County’s Lady Minutemen soccer team battled through a tough week, falling to rival Buckhannon-Upshur in the opener and dropping games against Nicholas County and Herbert Hoover to close out the week. In the second game of the season-opening doubleheader, the Bucs made short work of the Lady Minutemen,...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

For West Virginia QB JT Daniels, staying healthy is key

West Virginia knew what it got in transfer JT Daniels: a quarterback who went undefeated as a starter at Georgia — and has sat out more games than he's played in throughout his career. Daniels understands the way to helping the Mountaineers become relevant in the Big 12 this...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fearless Picks: WVU - Pitt

The Brawl is back -- and so too is our panel of fearless prognosticators, who share their views and predictions on how the WVU - Pitt battle will play out, along with their score forecasts. Picking the winner is the first challenge, but we'll also track the scoring differential between...
MORGANTOWN, WV

