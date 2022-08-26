Lewis County golf continues to march toward the postseason with a pair of matches over the past week, with the first at Fairmont Field Club and the second at Tygart Lake. On Aug. 22, the Minutemen took on Fairmont Senior, North Marion, Lincoln, and Robert C. Byrd at Fairmont Field Club. Lewis County finished third among the five teams, ahead of Lincoln and RCB. (RCB did not field the required four players to compete as a team.)

