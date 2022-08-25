Police: Man arrested after attacking officers outside local bar

IDAHO FALLS — A Washington man was arrested Saturday after he reportedly hit one police officer in the chest and injured a second officer’s hip.

The Idaho Falls Police Department officers were responding to a report of a fight at a bar on A street, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The officers found a group of men fighting and told them to stop and leave the area. Most of them did, except for Nevin Goodrum, 21, who reportedly continued to try and fight with the other men present.

An officer told Goodrum to stop, and Goodrum reportedly approached the officer until they were two inches apart.

The officer writes that he put his hand between himself and Goodrum and tried to push him back to create distance between them. Goodrum reportedly then hit the officer in the chest.

A second officer reportedly grabbed Goodrum around the chest and wrestled him to the ground. The two officers attempted to restrain Goodrum until a third officer used a Taser to incapacitate him. Goodrum was then arrested.

Goodrum was taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for an examination before being taken to the Bonneville County Jail. The officer who forced Goodrum to the ground also went to the hospital after reporting that he had pain in his hip from the struggle.

Goodrum was charged with assault or battery upon certain personnel, punishable with up to five years in prison. He was released to pretrial supervision.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Aug. 31 in Bonneville County Court.