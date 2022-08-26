ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis Journal

Thompson carries SHS to season-opening win over Niles

By Brandon Watson, Sturgis Journal
 5 days ago
The first half of the Niles-Sturgis season opener on Thursday was pretty pedestrian.

The best part for the Trojans, who ran only nine offensive snaps in that first half, was there was only one thing to do. That, as easy as it sounds, was to simply play better.

And, after a positive halftime meeting in the locker room, the Trojans answered the call. Sturgis went on to score 15 unanswered points in the second half, picking up a 15-0 victory to start the season.

“Well, we weren’t expecting 0-0 at halftime,” Sturgis coach Chance Stewart said following his team’s win on Thursday. “We’re going to run the football and our offensive line clicked in the second half like we knew they could. They answered the call in the second half and things started happening for us.”

Every team playing Sturgis knows Jacob Thompson is going to get the football. That was the case again Thursday, but Thompson — with the help from his offense line — still managed to put together a solid football game.

Thompson scored both touchdowns for the Trojans in the game.

“We’ve just been working real hard all off-season, we’ve been working and working,” Thompson said. “The offensive line was real good tonight. I can’t do anything without my line, they played real good.”

Following the uneventful first half, Sturgis received the second half kickoff. Thompson followed solid blocking in front of him and ripped off a handful of big runs to put Sturgis in solid position.

At one point, Thompson busted off consecutive runs for first downs.

SHS was doing its best to spread the football around as well. Both Brenden Myers and Dalton Tisdel received carries as Sturgis marched its way down the field, it ultimately ended in Thompson crossing the goal line on a 1-yard run. He booted the extra point through and it was 7-0 Trojans.

“We locked in tonight,” Thompson said.

Sturgis completed just one pass in the game.

It was a 15-yard pass from Taner Patrick to Gibson Cary on third down, setting up a fourth and short. On the next play, Tisdel busted through the line and picked up a first down for the Trojans.

The identity of Sturgis, it would seem, will be to follow that big ole offensive line and run the rock.

“The style of this team, we’re gonna run the football. We have three work horses and Brenden really didn’t even get featured that much because he was so good for us on defense,” Stewart said. “On a normal night, he’s in the mix for us too.”

Up 7-0, Sturgis would continue to play stingy defense. Midway through the fourth, Sturgis forced a Niles punt, which ended up being a poor one, and the Trojans took over at their own 44-yard line.

A handful of plays later, Thompson was in the end zone as he busted off a 36-yard run.

The extra point was botched and Thompson ended up with the football again, he weaved his way in and out of would-be Niles tacklers and found the end zone, where he was mobbed by teammates and one of the Sturgis rocket football teams, which was in attendance and sitting outside the end zone.

It put the Trojans up 15-0.

Then, just a few plays later, Thompson intercepted a pass. Niles did its best to try and claw back in the game, including having a touchdown pass called back because of a penalty, but the Vikings could not officially find the end zone in the game.

“Coach (Jarred) Finnerman has worked his butt off, he put together an awesome game plan,” Stewart said of Finnerman, the defensive coordinator. “The kids believed in it, too. That’s the biggest thing for us. They bought into it and we had kids doing their jobs. To pitch a goose egg on Week 1, that’s awesome.”

Sturgis out-gained Niles 218-167 in the game. The Trojans piled up 203 yards on the ground on 40 attempts, averaging just over five yards per tote.

Thompson finished with 147 yards on 21 carries in the game. Tisdel ran for 44 and Myers added 15.

Defensively, Myers had a nice game with eight tackles while Cary made six stops. Callahan Lamb secured the edge for Sturgis in the game and made four tackles, including one for a loss. Logan Markey, Thompson and Kyle Woodward all had 3.5 stops in the game.

Sturgis, now 1-0, travels to take on Vicksburg next week. The Bulldogs fell to Portage Northern on Thursday.

