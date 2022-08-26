1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting Near Film Production in Progress

Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed in a shooting near where a film production was in progress late Thursday night, Aug. 25, just south of Downtown Los Angeles. Another person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

Jack Reynolds / KNN

According to Lt. Ryan Rabbett, officer in charge of Central Bureau Homicide, Los Angeles Police Department officers from Newton Division responded to a reported shooting in progress around 11:40 p.m. on the 1900 block of Bay Street, just south of Downtown Los Angeles in an industrial area on Bay Street.

When officers arrived, they located one victim to the rear of one of the warehouses. That victim was pronounced dead in an alley, appearing to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. In addition, another person was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg, according to Rabbett.

Rabbett said at this point, detectives are trying to determine if those two shooting victims are related. There are extensive video cameras and footage in the area that detectives are looking into, to find out what led up to the shooting. Rabbett also said there is no evidence or indicators to suggest that the shooting is related to the filming.

The deceased victim has not yet been identified, but he is described as a male Hispanic in his 30’s or 40’s.

Processing the extensive scene will last into the early morning hours of Friday and possibly afternoon. A handgun was located in the alley which Rabbett believes is related to the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Witnesses to this incident are urged to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 486-8700.

Video: Jack Reynolds, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network