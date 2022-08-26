ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

1 Killed, 1 Injured in Shooting Near Film Production in Progress

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 5 days ago

Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed in a shooting near where a film production was in progress late Thursday night, Aug. 25, just south of Downtown Los Angeles. Another person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TJXYH_0hWU1DYt00
Jack Reynolds / KNN

According to Lt. Ryan Rabbett, officer in charge of Central Bureau Homicide, Los Angeles Police Department officers from Newton Division responded to a reported shooting in progress around 11:40 p.m. on the 1900 block of Bay Street, just south of Downtown Los Angeles in an industrial area on Bay Street.

When officers arrived, they located one victim to the rear of one of the warehouses. That victim was pronounced dead in an alley, appearing to have suffered multiple gunshot wounds. In addition, another person was transported to a local hospital via private vehicle with an apparent gunshot wound to his leg, according to Rabbett.

Rabbett said at this point, detectives are trying to determine if those two shooting victims are related. There are extensive video cameras and footage in the area that detectives are looking into, to find out what led up to the shooting. Rabbett also said there is no evidence or indicators to suggest that the shooting is related to the filming.

The deceased victim has not yet been identified, but he is described as a male Hispanic in his 30’s or 40’s.

Processing the extensive scene will last into the early morning hours of Friday and possibly afternoon. A handgun was located in the alley which Rabbett believes is related to the shooting.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Witnesses to this incident are urged to call LAPD Central Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 486-8700.

Video: Jack Reynolds, Photojournalist / KNN

© 2022 Key News Network

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Male possibly beaten to death in La Habra

A man was found dead in a parking lot of a shopping center located on the corner of La Habra Boulevard and Palm Street on Sunday morning.The La Habra Police Department was investigating the suspicious death until 1 p.m. on Sunday.The victim has been identified as 44-year-old James Radvansky of La Habra. Radvansky is a homeless man who wanted to be identified as "houseless," according to CBSLA Reporter Michele Gile.He was liked by his friends and business owners at the shopping mall where he essentially lived for the last five years.It is believed that the victim was beaten to death by...
Key News Network

3 Killed, 2 Injured in Santa Clarita Traffic Collision

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles, CA: Three people were killed and two injured in a traffic collision late Sunday afternoon, Aug. 28, in the city of Santa Clarita. California Highway Patrol responded to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 29800 block of San Francisquito Canyon Road. Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to extinguish a vehicle fire that erupted as a result of the crash.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Key News Network

Pedestrian Struck and Injured by Vehicle in Lancaster

Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: A pedestrian was struck and injured by a vehicle early Sunday morning, Aug. 28, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 1:19 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call for service regarding a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Avenue I and Challenger Way.
LANCASTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Bay Street#Downtown Los Angeles#Violent Crime#Central Bureau Homicide#Newton Division#Hispanic
2urbangirls.com

Person on pocket bike killed in fatal crash in East LA

EAST LOS ANGELES – A person died Sunday evening in a crash between a pocket bike and a vehicle left in East Los Angeles. The crash happened at the intersection of South Kern Avenue and West Whittier Boulevard around 8:45 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The person apparently died at the scene.
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
2urbangirls.com

Man shot to death near Huntington Park

HUNTINGTON PARK, Calif. – A man was shot to death in an unincorporated area bordering Huntington Park Thursday. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 5900 block of Holmes Avenue, one block west of Wilmington Avenue and the Huntington Park city limits, on reports of the shooting and found the man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
HUNTINGTON PARK, CA
KTLA

Inglewood police bust massive stolen forklift operation

Police are trying to reunite more than 120 stolen forklifts with their rightful owners. On Aug. 24, detectives with the Inglewood Police Department were investigating the theft of two forklifts when they served a search warrant at a warehouse in the City of Commerce, police said. Inside they discovered more than 120 forklifts and other […]
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy