Read full article on original website
N. Curbo
4d ago
He’s forgiving the Gov. during his last words, OMGOSH I’d begging for forgiveness from my victims and my GOD at that time since the only blame lies with himself.
Reply
17
James Carroll
4d ago
these so called punishments need to be prolonged and painful, show it live on TV, internet, and in all the jails and prisons. cry all you want, I bet crime starts dropping.
Reply
12
whome?
4d ago
🚽...whoosh.... 👋. The governer is not the one who needs forgiveness at this time!
Reply
26
Related
Death row inmate orders two cheeseburgers, two fish sandwiches and two fries for final meal before execution
A death row inmate in Oklahoma ordered two cheeseburgers, two fish sandwiches, two large fries and a large soda for his final meal before his execution on Thursday morning. James Coddington, 50, was sentenced to death for the murder of 73-year-old Albert Hale in 1997. At the time of carrying...
Brutal details emerge in 3-hour execution of killer whose death sentence became ‘longest lethal injection in US history’
A DEATH row inmate endured "three hours of pain" during the longest lethal injection process in US history, a report by a human rights organization claims. Joe Nathan James Jr, 50, was convicted of the 1994 murder of his ex-girlfriend whose family spoke out against his death sentence. James' execution...
Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Alan Eugene Miller, 57, is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men. When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method in 2018, state law gave inmates a brief window to designate it as their execution method. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys argued Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state lost it. They are seeking to block the lethal injection from going forward. “If the State had not lost Mr. Miller’s form, Mr. Miller would otherwise be executed by nitrogen hypoxia,” his attorneys wrote in the court filing seeking to block his execution by lethal injection.
Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
JonBenét Ramsey’s brother tells cops ‘it’s time to talk’ after new cold case law spurs hope murder will be cracked
A NEW federal law that can force police to reinvestigate a cold case is a "promising step" towards finding JonBenét Ramsey's killer. John Andrew Ramsey - JonBenét's half-brother - told The U.S. Sun in an exclusive interview that the Homicide Victims' Families Rights Act provides "accountability and transparency."
Death row inmate has shocking last words for state governor
A death row inmate in Oklahoma surprised onlookers Thursday when he used his last moments on Earth to forgive the state's governor for not granting him clemency.
Samuel Hartman's ex-wife believes escaped Arkansas inmate and his accomplices had plan 'for a long time'
The ex-wife of escaped Arkansas inmate Samuel Hartman believes he and his alleged accomplices had a getaway plan "for a long time." Hartman, a 38-year-old inmate at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, was sentenced to life in 2013 after being convicted of raping a minor, but he escaped on a work detail in a field near the detention facility, according to the Arkansas Department of Corrections.
Oklahoma executes inmate James Coddington one day after governor declines to commute sentence
Convicted Oklahoma murderer James Coddington was executed on Thursday morning, just one day after the governor declined to commute his sentence despite a recommendation from the state’s Pardon and Parole Board that his life be spared. Coddington, 50, received a lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary in McAlester...
RELATED PEOPLE
Woman in Tennessee charged with murder for slipping inmate meth 'during prison visit kiss'
A prison visitor accused of smuggling drugs into a Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) facility finds herself behind bars for a fatal kiss that led to an inmate’s death. Rachel Dollard, 33, visited inmate Joshua Brown, who was serving an 11-year sentence on drug-related charges, at the Turney Center...
Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say
An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
Mom accused of killing kids in Idaho seeks change in charges
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Attorneys for a mother charged with conspiring to kill her children in Idaho and to steal their social security benefits asked a judge on Tuesday to send the case back to a grand jury because they say the indictment is confusing. Lori Vallow Daybell and...
Ahmaud Arbery’s Murderers Receive Additional Heavy Prison Time for Federal Hate Crimes, Fail to Get Moved Out of State Prison
Travis McMichael, the gunman who murdered Ahmaud Arbery, received another life sentence for a federal hate crime on Monday. He must first serve his state sentence, despite fears that fellow prisoners in Georgia lockup will mete out a “backdoor death penalty.”. Later in the day, his father Gregory McMichael...
IN THIS ARTICLE
An Alabama reporter said her skirt was deemed too short for inmate's execution so she wore waders
The editor of an Alabama news site asked state officials to investigate after a reporter said she was told she couldn't cover an execution because her skirt was too short. Kelly Ann Scott, editor and vice president of the Alabama Media Group, said in a statement that the reported treatment of journalist Ivana Hrynkiw while covering the execution of Joe James Jr. was “sexist” and “unacceptable.”
People are gripped by disturbing interview with notorious serial killer on death row
Netflix series and chilling podcasts have done a great job of telling us the stories of serial killers, but an interview with one notorious murderer himself has true crime fans captivated. Richard Ramirez, otherwise known as The Night Stalker, was convicted in 1989 of killing 13 people in California between...
Derek Chauvin moved from solitary confinement to medium-security Arizona federal prison
Derek Chauvin, the former police officer convicted in George Floyd's killing, has been moved from a Minnesota state prison — where he was often held in solitary confinement — to a medium-security federal prison in Arizona, where he may be held under less restrictive conditions. Chauvin was taken...
Popculture
Gabby Petito Murder: New Details Surface on Police Stop That Could've Saved Her Life
Gabby Petito's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, on top of their ongoing legal fight with Brian Laundrie's family. It all stems from Petito's murder at the hands of Laundrie, a crime he admitted to in a suicide message discovered during a manhunt at a Florida nature preserve he had frequented in the past.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2nd ex-prison guard convicted in inmate beating death
A former Illinois prison guard could face life in prison after a jury convicted him Tuesday of violating the civil rights of a 65-year-old inmate who died after correctional officers beat him in a lockup more than four years ago. The jury of six men and six women deliberated about three hours before returning guilty verdicts on five counts against ex-correctional Lt. Todd Sheffler, 54, of Mendon. Sheffler is the second ex-guard convicted in the death of Larry Earvin in May 2018. A separate jury convicted Alex Banta, 31, of similar charges in April. That jury could not reach...
One of Ahmaud Arbery's killers fears being slain in a Georgia state prison, court document says
One of the men found guilty of murdering Ahmaud Arbery fears being killed in state prison and wants to remain in federal custody for his safety, according to a court document filed by his attorney.
Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Fast Facts
View CNN's Fast Facts about the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) to learn more about this sect of the Mormon Church.
Historic Court Ruling: Last Living Survivors of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Entitled to Prove Public Nuisance
Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, Attorney Damario Solomon-Simmons and a team of civil rights lawyers announced that Tulsa County Judge Caroline Wall released her 13-page order late on Aug. 3 denying the defendants’ efforts to entirely dismiss plaintiffs’ claim that the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre was a public nuisance under Oklahoma law and finding that plaintiffs 106-year-old Lessie Benningfield “Mother” Randle, 107-year-old Viola “Mother” Fletcher, and 101-year-old Hughes Van Ellis are entitled to proceed to discovery and prove that the Tulsa Race Massacre was a public nuisance that continues to impact Black Tulsans today, according to a press release.
Fox News
783K+
Followers
178K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 26