Oklahoma State

N. Curbo
4d ago

He’s forgiving the Gov. during his last words, OMGOSH I’d begging for forgiveness from my victims and my GOD at that time since the only blame lies with himself.

17
James Carroll
4d ago

these so called punishments need to be prolonged and painful, show it live on TV, internet, and in all the jails and prisons. cry all you want, I bet crime starts dropping.

12
whome?
4d ago

🚽...whoosh.... 👋. The governer is not the one who needs forgiveness at this time!

26
The Associated Press

Alabama inmate says state lost form naming execution method

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate scheduled to be put to death by lethal injection next month says the state lost the paperwork he turned in selecting an alternate execution method. Alan Eugene Miller, 57, is set to be put to death Sept. 22 for a 1999 workplace shooting rampage that killed three men. When Alabama approved nitrogen hypoxia as an alternative execution method in 2018, state law gave inmates a brief window to designate it as their execution method. In a federal lawsuit filed Monday, attorneys argued Miller turned in a form selecting nitrogen, but the state lost it. They are seeking to block the lethal injection from going forward. “If the State had not lost Mr. Miller’s form, Mr. Miller would otherwise be executed by nitrogen hypoxia,” his attorneys wrote in the court filing seeking to block his execution by lethal injection.
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay

Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
ALABAMA STATE
The Independent

Inmate kills guard at Oklahoma private prison, officials say

An Oklahoma guard was killed by a prison inmate on Sunday, authorities said. The corrections officer died from injuries sustained during an unprovoked attack by an inmate at the Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections (ODOC) told The Independent in a statement. The suspect, who has been placed in isolation, was returning to a housing area with other inmates from recreation time at the time of the incident, local news station KOCO first reported. Medical staff at the facility provided first aid measures but the officer succumbed to his injuries, ODOC said. The officer’s identity...
HOLDENVILLE, OK
NBC News

An Alabama reporter said her skirt was deemed too short for inmate's execution so she wore waders

The editor of an Alabama news site asked state officials to investigate after a reporter said she was told she couldn't cover an execution because her skirt was too short. Kelly Ann Scott, editor and vice president of the Alabama Media Group, said in a statement that the reported treatment of journalist Ivana Hrynkiw while covering the execution of Joe James Jr. was “sexist” and “unacceptable.”
ALABAMA STATE
Popculture

Gabby Petito Murder: New Details Surface on Police Stop That Could've Saved Her Life

Gabby Petito's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Moab Police Department, on top of their ongoing legal fight with Brian Laundrie's family. It all stems from Petito's murder at the hands of Laundrie, a crime he admitted to in a suicide message discovered during a manhunt at a Florida nature preserve he had frequented in the past.
MOAB, UT
